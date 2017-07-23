Does the President have authority to grant clemency for a state conviction?

Here is the government’s own answer:
No. The President’s clemency power is conferred by Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution of the United States, which provides: “The President . . . shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Thus, the President’s authority to grant clemency is limited to federal offenses and offenses prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in the name of the United States in the D.C. Superior Court. An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States. A person who wishes to seek a pardon or a commutation of sentence for a state offense should contact the authorities of the state in which the conviction occurred. Such state authorities are typically the Governor or a state board of pardons and/or paroles, if the state government has created such a board.
Solve for the equilibrium!
I thank J. for a relevant pointer.
A pardon does not matter when dealing with impeachment, both explicitly as noted in the quote, and implicitly.
Only Congress determines who is removed from office, and that determination is a political one. Even if the president were to pardoin himself, Congress has the complete authority to remove him from office, even for the crimes that will no longer carry a criminal penalty.
After all, the only punishment associated with impeachment is removal from office.
Much ink was spilt this week on whether Trump could order (one way or another) federal investigations halted, and whether then a Republican Congress would then act. Perhaps there are betting lines on those.
But federal risks are not secret, and state opportunities are understood.
This is why I’m glad he’s president. We’re so close to having a precedent that when a president overreaches he’s sued or indicted by state attorneys general. And goes to state prison or is kicked out of office.
Inch by inch we move to a system where exit is an option. If the federal government is locked into paralysis because states will sue or indict, we’ve reached nirvana. California can make its socialist paradise, Texas can get rid of abortion clinics, and Americans can choose which system to live in. God bless the USA. We can stop shouting and sort ourselves into our preferred system, with the overarching loyalty to the union.
I would not mind a few restrictions on the Executive, but I think a national system and identity is important.
And of course we don’t want even more differing standards on everything from organic carrots to airlines.
“We’re so close to having a precedent that when a president overreaches he’s sued or indicted by state attorneys general. And goes to state prison or is kicked out of office.”
A president is almost certainly immune from criminal prosecution while in office. Especially in state court.
Here is a law review article by a prominent liberal discussing it.
http://digitalcommons.law.yale.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1887&context=fss_papers
Government prosecutors, as we know them today, did not exist when the Constitution was adopted.
What constitutional authority (federal or state) do they have to independently prosecute anybody, much less a sitting President?
Grand Juries are supposed to do the indicting, but they have been totally neutered by professional prosecutors.
But state law only matters on subjects where it is not pre-empted by federal law, which is a real but increasingly narrow jurisdiction.
Would an a Federal pardon preempt a state’s prosecution? Even if the pardon was specific to the offense the state charged it would seem to preclude Federal preemption? And I cannot imagine any presidential pardon donefor purposes of quashing an investigation specifically listing the crimes pardoned…
I really do not think that any law has been violated here that is not already widely violated by a significant portion of the senior political class already. For example the Logan Act has been violated so often it is a farce.
For a pre-emption argument, the argument is that the state law is without effect. The question of pardon doesn’t come into play because the argument is that the act was not criminal.
So state officials cannot for example use the state criminal code to prevent federal officials from carrying out duties required by federal statute or regulation.
“with the overarching loyalty to the union.”
A house divided against itself can not stand. believe that government can not endure permanently, half socialist, and half capitalist or half abortionist and half non-abortionist.
If a majority of the House and 2/3 of the Senate vote for impeachment, he’s out of office no matter what grounds (if any) are presented and whether they are factual or not. He could appeal to the Supreme Court, but they probably wouldn’t touch the case because it’s a political question. Congress could literally impeach the President on the grounds of “we just don’t like you”.
Actually, “we don’t like you” was basically the grounds president Rousseff was impeached. If she were as charismatic as her predecessor, friend and benefactor, former President Lula, she probably would have been spared, but her personality was deacribed as harsh and overbearing.
‘He could appeal to the Supreme Court, but they probably wouldn’t touch the case because it’s a political question.’
There is no way for the then ex-president to appeal his impeachment. The process of impeachment is quite clearly laid out, and has been followed multiple times in American history.
‘Congress could literally impeach the President on the grounds of “we just don’t like you”.’
Of course – it is one of the explicit parts of the system of checks and balances. It is also why the only penalty associated with impeachment is removal from office. ‘Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.’ Article I, Section 3, Clause 7
If Trump were to pardon everyone (including himself, though that is untrodden ground), then he would not have to worry about being ‘subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.’ There is a reason why so many rich criminals in European countries love to be elected to the legislature, where they enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution while holding office – the Russians most definitely adopted this trick after the Soviet Union imploded.
Personally, I think the president cannot actually pardon himself (though it is certainly an open question), but he can pardon absolutely everyone else he wishes – though if he were to pardon himself, that would certainly be prima facie grounds for impeachment.
It matters for two reasons.
1) It allows him to impede the investigation by pardoning (or suggesting he will pardon) co-conspirators who would otherwise cooperate in order to reduce their sentence.
2) If he’s looking into the rules around pardons for his friends, family, and himself. It should increase our prior belief that he’s aware of significant criminal wrongdoing. That should increase the probability of impeachment.
Once someone is pardoned they can no longer invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege.
States’ Rights.
sounds like trump is pretty boned
About once every week or two – Tyler ends a post with the statement ‘solve for the equilibrium!’
Can somebody – in language a layperson might understand – explain what he means by this?
Thanks.
Equilibrium is the balance that opposing forces settle on after a series of adjustments. So saying “solve for equilibrium” just means to figure out how things will shake out once everybody has had their say.
In this case, it looks like Trump can probably pardon his way out of any conceivable federal, but not state, crime. So, state attorney generals will probably try to prosecute him at some point. Unless he does something to anger congressional republicans, in which case impeachment might short-circuit that process. Of course, things won’t stop there, and any future Democratic presidents will find themselves being prosecuted by Republican AGs. I think the equilibrium Tyler wants us to solve for is the US becoming ungovernable, but he’s tricky so who knows.