Qatar estimate of the day

According to PFC Energy, a Washington DC consultancy, Venezuela requires an oil price of $95 a barrel to ensure macroeconomic security, Saudi Arabia $55. Qatar, however, could still remain financially stable even with oil below $10 a barrel…It is the only significant oil exporter that was less dependent on higher oil prices in 2008 than in 2000.
That is from the new and useful book by Allen J. Fromherz, Qatar: A Modern History, updated edition, recently published by Georgetown University Press.
Not surprising considering half of its workforce are slaves, essentially
But that’s effectively true of Saudi as well. Maybe not half but they also have a lot of effectively enslaved foreign workers.
Indeed, women have no rights or voice.
Right Axa is, and most of the “slaves” are Overseas Foreign Workers who are being paid in Qatar more than in their home country.
True , Ray and its by their choice. But when one reads of the deaths and the conditions that apply in many cases , they still ARE richer slaves. Ironically next to South Asians , its the Filipinos who are probably second in the expat population of the middle east , so may be you can talk to your neighbors ( if you are really living in the Philippines ) and get more details of the conditions in Qatar and the Middle east.
That’s because Qatar mainly exports LNG, which has a negligible relationship to spot crude prices. Some older contracts are indexed to crude, but you see little of that anymore. With 2.7x as much LNG as crude production it doesn’t mean much to quote its solvency at any crude price. Also, given that most of the LNG sold is on multi-decade contracts they’re effectively hedged against spot LNG price declines.
“In 2006, Qatar became the world’s biggest exporter of LNG. As of 2012, Qatar is the source of 25 percent of the world’s LNG exports.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liquefied_natural_gas#World_total_production
This.
On the oil side, Qatar exports 0.5 million barrels per day, or about 180 million barrels in a year (http://www.opec.org/opec_web/en/about_us/168.htm). At $45/bbl, that’s worth ~$8 bln.
On the gas side, it exports ~5 trillion cubic feet per year, easily worth $13+ bln even at currently low gas prices of $3 per mcf.
Thus, a $1 move in the gas price (e.g., $3 -> $4) would have the same impact on Qatar’s export revenue as a $30 move in the crude price (i.e., $45 -> $15) would.
Good sensitivity, thanks. One thing, the price you’re referring to at $3/mcf is Henry Hub in Louisiana. LNG prices are going to be higher, spot price is $5-6/mcf this morning and Qatar likely has some long-term contracts signed in the days of low-teen pricing. So LNG revenue might be a touch higher.
That’s interesting. I was for many years, foolishly, an investor in Magellan Petroleum, “run by” William F. Buckley, the right-wing media guy, and it was sold to Tellurian (TELL.O) run by a pair one of which was fired by Carl Ichan (Charif Souki and Martin Houston) but have big plans in natural gas. When you hear such things generally you should run, and I did, cutting my losses.
“Venezuela requires an oil price of $95 a barrel to ensure macroeconomic security”: might this be in any way related to the fact that they’ve been run recently by thieving, malevolent dolts?
Nope, yanqui imperialism.
World Oil says their engineers beat feet to more supportive regimes.
http://www.worldoil.com/news/2017/4/12/no-easy-fix-for-venezuela-oil-as-production-declines
I’m surprised in a different way though. I thought Venezuelan oil was “easy,” just an undesirable product (suitable for bunker fuel and that’s about it). Weird that would share a break even price regime with more attractive product.
It takes specialized skill to keep an oil field alive. You won’t notice right away, just like Microsoft or Google wouldn’t notice for a while if someone got rid of all the software engineers there, but eventually it would be disastrous.
“to ensure macroeconomic security” Not that it isn’t profitable at a lesser price.
They merely implement Reagan’s policies on labor costs with different winners and losers than conservatives would pick.
Reagan wanted lower wages and incomes to benefit the rent seekers and monopolists.
Chavez wanted lower wages and incomes so he could give more stuff to consumers.
Since Reagan, workers are worse off.
Since Chávez, workers are worse off.
Only when economics has zero winners and losers can it be considered a viable theory.
I’m no fan of the Chavez-istas, but in this case that’s only partly to blame. The quality of oil from Alberta and Venezuela is worse, requiring more post-production to be vendable
Wait, the current price for a barrel of oil is $46.06… so does Saudi Arabia lack “macroeconomic security” now, whatever that means?
Yes, the Saudi’s are spending down their reserves. They are also looking to take Aramco public to raise much needed cash.
Qatar is on top of tremendous natural gas reserves and gas seems to have a brighter future than crude oil…
Okay important question: Cutter or Cut-tar?
Khathurr
I’ve heard ‘Cotter’ before, too, just to make it extra confusing.
Like “guitar” with the g closer to a k.
Wait, you are taking a break from your cuckolding to post something?
Miraculous!
Just pronounce it “Coulter” to your MSNBC friends and see what the response is.
When Coulter books a window seat , changes it to an aisle seat and throws a fit and kicks up a row when she gets a window seat again ( all in the same Row , with the same leg space) , to the extent of tweeting pictures of fellow passengers ( who did nothing wrong) to her followers , very soon the response will be the same from many more Americans , not just MSNBC friends.
America and most developed countries could do fine on $0/barrel :-p
A carbon tax on fossil fuel burning of $250 a ton would make the price of oil $0 while creating $1 in wages for every $1 paid for energy.
That IS THE FUTURE, unless the rapture, Armageddon, or other event wipes out civilization in less than two centuries.
Which is a really short time in the context of human civilization.
And not even a period on a footnote on the history of the universe.
Have you been to China??? They are burning coal like is 1975. There is no carbon tax that can solve global warming. It’s just a nice idea sold by people who don’t understand the world outside of US/Europe.
… or the sun, for that matter.