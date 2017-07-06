Ross Douthat on whether I should believe in God

He has written a…dare I call it awesome…long dialogue, based on my earlier post on why I do not believe in God. Any paragraph would make an excellent excerpt, it is hard to choose, here is just one set of observations:
Instead, what I think you are looking for is a kind of black swan among revelations…
And, no surprise here, I think the combination of the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament is the darkest swan in the sea of religious stories — the compendium of stories, histories, poems and prophecies and parables and eyewitness accounts that most suggests an actual unfolding of divine revelation, and whose unlikely but overwhelming role as a history-shaping force endures even in what is supposed to be our oh-so-disenchanted world.
Ross also considers that if he were to play a kind of Bayesian game on reported personal revelations, treating all revelations equally (please read his whole discussion and don’t quote him out of context, as he is not actually advocating treating all revelations equally), he comes up with 45 percent for classical theism, “the pantheistic big tent” at 40 percent, gnosticism (hurrah!) at 6 percent, hard “no supernatural” deism at 4 percent, dualism at 3 percent, and finally “Which still leaves that two percent chance that Daniel Dennett has it right.”
There is much much more at the link, self-recommending, if there ever was such a thing.
P.s. Ross says yes, I should believe in God.
“gnosticism (hurrah!) at 6 percent,” I can’t forget Cowen and Thiel, in their dialogue, one mentioning gnosticism, and both looking at each other, well, knowingly. Hurrah! Is Cowen nuts?
Transhumanism (to which Thiel ascribes) has some parallels to gnosticism, arguably: the denigration of the body, the veneration of esoteric knowledge, the asceticism.
+1 to Delos Fall: Not to mention uploading your brain (spirit?) trapped in your mortal body to an “EM” (brain emulation) like the early Gnostics suggested.
As for Bayesian logic, it is powerful but flawed: it puts too much emphasis on path-dependence (unlike a more frequentest approach) . For example, history to date has shown that most inventors invent not for the money (they only make a fraction of the worth of an invention to society, to the extent they even try and commercialize it) but for the love of inventing. Using Bayesian logic, you would conclude, quite wrongly IMO, that people do NOT respond to incentives in the field of inventing. But this ignores the alternative universe where with better patent laws you would have incentive to innovate and more inventions would take place (more nerds going to work for science rather than Wall Street for example). Likewise, the fact that Christianity ‘caught on’ ignores the alternate universe where more people are animists, or deists, or polytheists, and so forth rather than Christians (it changes the percentages), though I cannot imagine, except in universities, a population of entirely atheists.
Another analogy that some of you may relate to better: I’m reading a book by Peter Lindert (2004) that argues the rise of the nanny state from almost zero percent of GDP to 40-60% as today, did not harm GDP growth, citing path-dependent (i.e., Bayesian) statistics. But in an alternative universe where government was very limited, I could see even greater GDP growth than has happened historically to date. It’s just difficult to prove.
But has anyone updated their priors?
no god(s) have existed but what we’ve created in our minds. can’t wait for the next era.
It is simply human nature to believe that some higher intelligence created all that we see and know. If somehow all humans lost their belief in god it would take weeks to months before it was revived/recreated and the end result would be much as we see religion today with different factions believing different things and disagreeing sometimes violently about it. None of this makes it true it only makes it understandable why people believe in a god.
Let the ponzis continue? I believe in evolution
1) Brazil’s Constitution’s Preamble says God exists. If God does not exist, our Constitution is wrong. If our Constitution is wrong, everything is permitted.
2) Prophet Bandarra said God exists. https://www.google.com.br/search?q=bandarra&oq=bandrra&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j0l3.2682j0j4&client=tablet-android-samsung&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#imgrc=diZ9dn0BsOnHuM:
3) Father Vieira, a Portuguese priest, the greatest writer in Brazilian history and a strong proponent of Prophet Bandarra’s teachings, said God exists, Protestants are wrong and Brazil was founded by Saint Thomas. If God (and consequently) Saint Thomas never existed, how can Brazil exist? It didn’t form ex nihlo. Ex nihilo nihil fit. Quidquid Latine dictum sit altum videtur.
Latinum, non? Why the vocative?
I see the entire matter of origins as so strange that the “transcendental argument” carries little weight with me — “if there is no God, then everything is permitted!” We don’t have enough understanding of God, or the absence of God, to deal with such claims.
==========================
Ok, but then on what basis do you decide what is prohibited or permitted and why should anyone else be expected to adhere to the same list?
To add on to a point that Ross makes (that anthropomorphism might partially “represent the ways in which supernatural realities are made accessible to human perception”), I’d like to add something about the genetic transmission of religious belief. If ‘reality’ is not something humans perceive objectively but is in fact something heavily mediated by the human doing the perceiving, then it seems like it would follow that there would be some interplay between our perception of reality and the narrative framework of the anthropomorphism that we’ve received.
Meaning- the stories that we tell our children about God and angels and demons and heaven will likely have some effect on their perception of the supernatural by supplying ready-made frameworks and narratives for how we interpret and discuss those experiences. This wouldn’t so much invalidate all of those experiences as much as situate them- we might all “see through a glass darkly”, and it seems likely the glass we’re looking through carries some tint based on its manufacture.
I find believers talking to atheists about the glory of god a bit like a heterosexual guy talking to a homosexual man about the glory of sex with women.
haha — I’m with you
“I find believers talking to atheists about the glory of god a bit like a capitalist man talking to a socialist man about the glory of free-trade with women.”
Nice.
I found the most interesting part of this to be how seriously Douthat takes the fact that Pope Francis appears to have the political/moral sensibilities of the modal NYU sophomore. There are decent reasons why Francis’ opinions on those topics are not relevant to belief in the catholic church (there have been some much more embarrassing popes before), and Douthat is smart enough to be able to latch onto those arguments if he wanted to, but he doesn’t.
The incredible discoveries being made by physicists regarding the origin and the nature of the universe are far more wonderful and awe-inspiring than anything contained in any of the thousands of religions and thousands of gods that have been conjured up.
The thought occurs that the 19th Psalm begins with the words: “The heavens declare the glory of God”. Perhaps that is telling us that we are supposed to be following the incredible discoveries being made regarding the origin and nature of the universe, and that we should expect the truth revealed by such a process of discovery to be wonderful and awe inspiring.
Who knows and who can here tell
“Whence it all came, whence is this creation?
The gods came later to this world.
So who knows whence it came?
Whence this creation came,
Whether he made it or not,
The overseer of it in the highest heaven,
Only he knows it. Or he doesn’t know?”
(The Hymn of Creation- Rig Veda 10:129)
The best part of Douthat’s piece was pointing out how thoroughly culture-bound Cowen is on these issues (as on many others). It really makes Cowen’s criticism of others for leading the unexamined life rather laughable.
If Shakespeare is the Shakespeare described by the academic gnostic Harold Bloom (as opposed to the Shakespeare described by Boswell’s Johnson, I guess) then Shakespeare too led a mostly unexamined life. The only talented writers I can without effort think of who were flat out atheist were Lucretius and Shelley, and 2 millennia later nobody who knows Latin well thinks Lucretius was better at Latin – which he grew up speaking, imagine that – than Manilius or 20 or 30 other poets whose works have survived (Bayesian negative for atheists). Well, as for Shelley, a gnostic favorite, he died young, and he never really loved anybody all that much, which is just about the most negative thing one can say about a real poet (which he was). As for gnostics, they have had access to a lot more money than the rest of us for 7 or 8 generations now, and what do they have to show for it? A few novels that are only read after the better novels in those languages have been read (Bayesian negative for gnostics). But enough of literature (of which atheism and gnosticism are, for all any of us knows, nothing more than a sub-region) (the previous sentences could have focused on math or chess instead of literature but the allusions would have been even more distant and over the hills and far away – still true, of course, but more distant and over the hills and far away). All, and I mean all, of us who have spent even an hour reading real poetry have real friends in the real world: that is where the Bayesianist extrapolations should start. In my world the extrapolations have led to a deep Christian faith: but my world is not your world, and I realize that is not an argument. Well I do not argue, at least not on “the internet”: in fact, I sometimes imagine that the one or two thousand real words I or any one else have left on the internet are little more than what one would find in some sad old urban library that had “comment books” on then-contemporary, now dusty, “topics of interest” (my familiarity with the 40s and 50s is showing through) (I have seen something like that at smaller museums at the exit of the exhibits, and the Russian poet Pushkin – whose name I am bringing up for historical,not poetical, purposes in this context – used to write in books like that, which were called something, I forget the word – but they were things like high school yearbooks without pictures, young ladies left them out for the guests to sign at the end of aristocratic soirees or weekends). (Up until the 1890s – when many of our grandparents were adults – the ladies who had been the young women who people like Pushkin had left epigrams for, in those notebooks, still pulled them out, periodically, and read them with a tear in their eye and a sigh in their heart). ” Cor ad cor loquitur ” is as true today as it was during the Battle of the Somme (most people in the Battle of the Somme survived, so I am not talking about some kind of century old through and through apocalypse, merely about a very very bad time). Joy in the morning, Summer Lightning, “the cat gave the dog a rose”. Douthat had a bad year last year, I hope this year is better. Veritas praevalebit.
“the cat gave the dog a rose” is not an inside joke: it is an English phrase that is ridiculously easy for the beginner to translate into Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, and every European language. The ridiculous easiness of it is the point: “My way is easy my burden is light”. Joy in the Morning is a quote from Wodehouse – who used to live 4 or 5 train stations away from me – quoting, in turn, the Bible. Summer Lightning is what is it is; it can mean fireflies or sudden romances on the beach (in our day or our grandparents’ day) as well as light from heaven.
if you are one of the two or three people who read the last couple of hundreds of words (thanks for reading), and are thinking “too many allusions, too many quotes”: real friends in the real world is where easy Bayesianisam extrapolations on any important issues can start. I knew enough to say that, so cut me some slack. And I can say this, can you?: when I give a homeless person a dollar they give me a look as if wondering if I am gonna want that dollar back some day. I don’t dress badly or look poor but maybe there is a look I have that they recognize. A friend of mine once explained to me that most of the time that is not the sort of look one gets from homeless people when giving them a greenback. I didn’t know that. The opposite of arrogance: veritas praevalebit. Chebere amigas chebere amigos (it is amazing how much Spanish you can learn without learning the grammar). “The cat gave the dog a rose”. Imagine that.
Once tyler cowan liked my tweet: theodicy, gnosis, thematicism, gershom scholem’s kenoma, flannery Oconnor’s blue figure.
Harold Bloom called Hazel Motes journey to self destruction as the preacher of a the church without christ, a gnostic one. Ultimately (spoiler alert) Hazel (not bloom) fills his eyes with lime wash and goes blind. The objects in the story, the mummified object, the animals at the zoo, even his car (his home), are shunned by Hazel. But let’s not forgot the most important object he comes across, at the very beginning, his mother’s chifforobe.
John Wesley, the character in her short story and also the preacher are both Arminians. So how was it that John Wesley was against slavery but a loyalist to Britain during the revolution? Wise Blood is not about Gnosticism at all. The Heart of Darkness does not exist to a Gnostic.
Anderson suffered the breakdown that has remained paramount in the “myth”[60] or “legend”[61][62] of Sherwood Anderson’s life. Umberto Eco compares Joyce to the ancient episcopi vagantes (wandering bishops) in the Middle Ages. They left a discipline, not a cultural heritage or a way of thinking. Like them, the writer retains the sense of blasphemy held as a liturgical ritual. In response to witnessing a lynching in 1893, Dreiser wrote the short story, “Nigger Jeff” (1901). In 1947, when he was four years old, Morrison allegedly witnessed a car accident in the desert, during which a truck overturned and some Native Americans were lying injured at the side of the road. Rousseau had a fantasy that he was a military veteran. Melville found inspiration in Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essays, particularly “The Transcendentalist” which shows parallels to “Bartleby”.[6] The 1850 case Brown v. Kendall, three years before the story’s publication, was important in establishing the “reasonable man” standard in the United States, and emphasized the positive action required to avoid negligence.
Yes but imagine all these people (if they are Americans) having gone to high school with each other (or if they are not Americans having done what the fortunate young people of every other country do, ceteris paribus), or having spent their first jobs with each other, or having met each other during unemployed years at coffee houses where the food was, to tell the truth, not all that good (I am not a good person, in the true definition of the phrase, and I do not give up much for Lent, preferring to reflect on the hardships my younger self went through, but even still I know how sad it is to be young and to be denied almost all the good things in this sublunar (not a word I would use except for the fact that it might make you happy to see that even I could use such a word) world : nobody prefers coffee houses to real houses with real food prepared with love – everybody knows that. Some people are raised in a world where God is not their imaginary friend but their real friend, the rest of us can rejoice in “not having seen but having believed”. We sacrifice for each other, we rejoice to see each other understand. I have a friend who had a near-death experience, the usual short post-concussion and excessive-blood-loss passionate conversations with the Mother of God (didn’t you know I was watching over you every moment) and the usual short repartee with two or three angels (ok lets do this!, let’s climb this road with the expected silver glow and the unexpected details on the side of the road, of butterfly blue and vintage honey orange) and that friend says the most important thing was that in the ambulance, bleeding to death, he made the paramedics smile, in the emergency room he made the doctors and nurses laugh; and in the ICU, after the emergency room, with the memory of what he saw still fresh in his memory, he learned how to talk to the people who never had a friend in this world. The cat gave the dog a rose.
Every insult is forgiven. All 12 of the apostles cared. And all the Hebrew women – and all but one or two of the non-Hebrew women – named in all the Gospels cared. FWIW.
if you read all that and didn’t like it I am truly sorry. The cat gave the dog a rose.
Also there are no Gnostics.
Thx for not replying! 30 A.D. – good times!
in not replying, clockwork my young friend, you are showing respect for those who never had a friend in this world. How gentle is the rain falling softly on the meadow …
This is down right logically fallacious. P(A union B) cannot be greater than P(A).
P (A intersection B), even.
Indeed. His arguments are awful…
The most obvious retort to a Bayesian argument is that there are, to a rounding error, *zero* people who have ever accepted a religion that both existed and was unknown in their region of the world at the time, and there are also *substantially* more people who during their lives convert to non-religion from religion, taking the religious base rates as our prior.
Further, given the logical impossibility of believing in more than one religion – my apologies to the Bahai’s – believing in any one religion, even the most globally popular one, means you believe 80+% of the planet at present, and a greater number of those who have ever lived, were wholly mistaken in their beliefs. Combined with the first paragraph, if you are like 99% of believers, you have to believe this is true while simultaneously believing that the religion of your parents happens to be correct despite the wrong beliefs, strongly and equally held to be correct, possessed by the vast majority of other humans in history.
That is all the say, the Bayesian argument is not compelling.
After 10 pages of critique, Douthat has a single and incredibly vague paragraph explaining why his religion is the “correct” one. A dark swan of poems and parables? What is that and why does it recommend the Catholic religion over any other? And why do Christians always ignore the Old Testament?
Sounds like a case of motivated reasoning from a person who inherited his faith and is comfortable with his own religious complacency.