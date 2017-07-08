Saturday assorted links

1. Why are so many Tibetans moving to Chinese cities?
2. Diane Coyle’s life in books.
3. A short interview with me on my writing routine.
4. “The bottom line is that investors who follow target forecasted returns exacerbate mispricing and pay the price in terms of lower returns. This also helps to explain the persistence of anomalies.” I have not had a chance to look through this one, but the result is possibly of interest.
1 – Because they have become strangers in their own land.
All that great foreign born occupation that Tyler is so eager to “lock in” every where as he said in his conversation with Luce. Oh well, the Dalai Lama is a xenophobic, racist, nationalist fear monger dontcha know…probably a fascist too!
5 – I lived in downtown Savannah, GA for a time and had to put up with alternate side parking. I worked from home and had to always remember what day my car was due for moving as every side street was cleaned on a different day. It’s very disappointing to only be able to find a Monday spot when coming back from a trip on Sunday.
4. Given the popularity of index investing, I’m surprised there aren’t more studies on what that means for financial stability/instability. If every investor were an index investor, would that exaggerate highs and lows or moderate highs and lows. There are actually two questions there: why so few studies and the likely impact of so many index investors.
Also how much of the governance of corporations is placed into IIS’s hands.
I get the impression the studies are being done and both are true.
And I get the impression this is causing problems for traders who profit from volatility, which are both down.
Leading to some buying into firms to force them to disrupt their business causing stock volatility.
4. Matt Levine, whose praises have quite rightly been sung on this blog before, has written a few times about how analysts at large firms will avoid saying anything too negative about the companies they track because they don’t want to hurt their employer’s chances of getting investment banking business from those same companies down the line. Seems like that could be a part of the equation here.
Matt Levine actually does not say this at all. Just ten days ago (“Robots, Buybacks and Golfers”):
“We talk from time to time around here about whether investment bank equity research analysts inflate their ratings of companies to try to win investment banking business from those companies. I suspect not, these days, because regulation really has cut equity analysts off from opportunities to get paid for bringing in investment banking business, and even from talking to investment bankers.”
You’re probably thinking of how analysts remain positive about companies in order to preserve access to company management, which access is directly or indirectly passed on to their firms’ brokerage clients.
Here’s what I was thinking of:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-27/banks-that-sold-snap-ipo-say-it-s-a-buy
You’re right, it doesn’t quite say what I was thinking. 🙁
1 – I’ve been told by a European who lived there that Tibetan men are pretty successful in the urban Chinese dating scene. They tend to be the equivalent of “downtown men” to the “uptown girls.”
5: Umm, sure. It’s “crazy” that they clean the streets and you have to move your car. Right.
The best part is in the comments where he gets called out on this… classic blue-on-blue virtue-signalling battle. Always worth a read.
There is absolutely no way that zipcaring for an occasion trip out of town costs more than owning your own car IN BROOKLYN.
And even if it was… this is a pain in the dick, as he says.
Walking around the walkable parts of Brooklyn (you know what I mean, don’t judge me), I was surprised by how many BMW X5’s there were, and not crappy old 2002 X5’s like the one I drive. Late model ones. Maybe even ones currently being leased. Parked on the streets of Brooklyn. Not even a nice street. Around Boerhum Hill, near downtown.
1: It cannot have escaped the notice of the Han leaders that urban birth rates are drastically lower than rural or even suburban.