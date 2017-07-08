Saturday assorted links

1. Why are so many Tibetans moving to Chinese cities?

2. Diane Coyle’s life in books.

3. A short interview with me on my writing routine.

4. “The bottom line is that investors who follow target forecasted returns exacerbate mispricing and pay the price in terms of lower returns. This also helps to explain the persistence of anomalies.” I have not had a chance to look through this one, but the result is possibly of interest.

5. The craziness of NYC parking rules.