Saturday assorted links

1. The economic impact of China’s anti-corruption campaign.
2. You can play this musical instrument with just your thoughts.
3. Why we didn’t kill Kim Jong Un.
4. Are max and rookie contracts the most efficient NBA deals? Less winner’s curse.
5. Now a Yunnanese nooodle restaurant in the East Village (NYT).
B.F Skinner meets Theodore Goddard, meets Goebbels, Meets Stefanie Rabatsch.
1. Corruption is okay as long as it stays at home. The problem with the descendants of the corrupt is that they don’t wish to reside in China and wish to take the family fortune elsewhere. Bad move. All was fine when the first generation corrupt took their ill-gotten gains to Singapore, because the gains eventually found there way back to China (where Singapore’s sovereign funds mostly invest). Investing in real estate in the US and Canada (as do the Russian corrupt) is an insult that won’t be tolerated in China (Anbang anyone?). One might call this the “China First” policy.
3: Cue the Dems whining that we didn’t attack North Korea… from now up until the point that they can complain that we did attack North Korea.
If we don’t use every world event to stoke our prejudice about fellow Americans ..
this seems risky gambit. Saying “look buddy, we don’t really want to kill you” is not really the same as “love, love, love.”
Which elected Democrats are saying that?
3 uhhh, because he’s the leader of a sovereign nation? Or are assassinations acceptable now? Or maybe this is just a shitty click bait article…
Well I’m a dope. The article is actually pretty interesting. Never judge an article by its headline
#3 The US had a clear shot at killing Kim Jong Un
…what a wonderful, rational, ethical US foreign policy — US government should just kill people it doesn’t like, especially foreign national leaders.
of course the US has done a lot of that already and the results are just great (?)
Obama established Presidential “authority” to summarily kill anyone in the world (including American citizens).
North Korea has nuclear weapons for the very sane reason of deterring US attack… and it works very well.
Even non-nuclear war with North Korea would be catastrophic for all parties.
These armchair-generals are extremely bold with other peoples’ blood.
3. Should Trump be impeached for failing to take out Kim? I recall Sean Hannity lashing out at Clinton for failing to take out Osama bin Laden. Of course, Kim might have the capability to wipe out entire cities, while bin Laden could only crash high jacked commercial airplanes into buildings. Who is the greater threat: Kim or Hannity?
6. Larry Summers’ stock went up a good chunk after my read of his excellent piece on Kenneth Arrow. Thanks for the link.
Why?