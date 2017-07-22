Saturday assorted links

1. How much do states save from home schooling?

2. Justin Bieber is now the culture that is not China (banned).

3. Congress is poised to fund libraries, the NEA, and the NEH.

4. Alt right review of Dunkirk. Offensive, but makes a real point.

5. The future of military robotics looks like a nature documentary.

6. Sadly, Poland is dismantling its own democracy. I don’t know a single person who is happy about this.