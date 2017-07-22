Saturday assorted links

1. How much do states save from home schooling?
2. Justin Bieber is now the culture that is not China (banned).
3. Congress is poised to fund libraries, the NEA, and the NEH.
4. Alt right review of Dunkirk. Offensive, but makes a real point.
5. The future of military robotics looks like a nature documentary.
6. Sadly, Poland is dismantling its own democracy. I don’t know a single person who is happy about this.
6) In bizarro world where democracy means the opposite of rule by majority opinion.
If only Hitler had been as smart as Merkel he could have just told the world he was occupying Poland to spread democracy.
He said he was doing it because the Polish attacked first. As lies go, it is as good as any other.
Good for Poland in learning from America’s disasterous experiment with judicial rule.
@#6 – Polish democracy op-ed:
1) “Kamil Marcinkiewicz is a lecturer in political science and research methods at the University of Hamburg in Germany” – talking his book.
2) Keep in mind Polish president Kaczyński got about one-third of the votes (same as Hilter!) so he naturally feels insecure and wants more power. It’s up to the opposition to unite. Why doesn’t the opposition unite? Because Poles, like the Greeks, are too damn stubborn and proud to think strategically. Keep in mind, like in Greece, there’s a number of Communists who love Russia (even love Stalin). In the end, as Churchill? said, every society gets the government they deserve.
3) Article fails to mention this big deal (for Polish people, I personally think the idea is far fetched): https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/07/smolensk-plane-crash-lech-kaczynski-poland-russia (twin brother and former president of the present Polish president killed in somewhat –to some– mysterious plane crash going to the site in WWII in Russia where 22k Polish officers were executed by Stalin, on the invitation of the Russians. For a view on how the twin brother Lech may have been killed by his own brother (!) see this site, which is about as equally plausible as the other viewpoint that he was killed by the Russians: http://www.smolenskcrashnews.com/polish-air-crash-disinformation.html – it’s not impossible that Jaroslaw killed Lech in a bid to increase his own power)
IMO it’s negligence not to mention bullet point 3) above. Clearly the author of the op-ed is biased.
Bonus trivia: one of these days I may read Norman Davies long and detailed tomes, as is his wont, “God’s Playground” on Polish history.
How much of public school spending is on fixed costs? Without thinking about it much, I’d think facilities are meaningful portion of the budget such that using average costs to measure savings is misleading.
Personnel and benefits make up between 80 and 85 percent of the budget for the average public school system, according to the American Association of School Administrators.
Kritarchy is not the same thing as democracy.
Counter Currents hosts Holocaust deniers, neo-Nazis, eliminationist anti-Semites, and others of that ilk. It’s kind of odd to characterize it as “alt right” unless you’re confused or wish to associate the alt-right with such views.
6-. Maybe you need to read an alt right review.
Or a couple of commenters above, of course.
Die Brücke, to name one very concrete example of a movie about the Second World War, is not a movie that ‘serves as propaganda for multiculturalism.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Die_Br%C3%BCcke_%28film%29
And really, one can be confident that A Bridge Over the River Kwai does not serve as ‘propaganda for multiculturalism’ either.