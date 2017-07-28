Sentences about cellophane

Cellophane gets an entire chapter in Hisano’s book. As she explains in the paper, cellophane packaging let food vendors manipulate the appearance of foods by controlling the amount of moisture and oxygen that touched a product, thus preventing discoloration. “Cellophane played a big part in how the color of food started to be controlled and standardized,” she says.
…Cellophane, the world’s first transparent packaging film, was invented in 1908 by the Swiss engineer Jacques Brandenberger. He dubbed it “cellophane” as a combination of the words “cellulose” (of which it was made) and “diaphane” (an archaic form of the word “diaphanous,” which is a fancy word for “transparent”). He assigned his patents to La Cellophane Societe Anonyme, a French company formed for the sole purpose of marketing the invention. In 1923, the company licensed to DuPont the exclusive rights to make and sell cellophane in the United States.
…Initial versions of cellophane were waterproof, but not moisture-proof. So, while it was effective for wrapping products like candy and cigarettes, it wasn’t effective for packaging fresh food. In 1927, DuPont developed moisture-proof cellophane, food manufacturers started using it to package items like cakes and cheeses, and cellophane sales tripled between 1928 and 1930.
Why do some people call it “tinfoil” when it’s made out of aluminum? Back in the 1930’s, foil was indeed made out of tin. It wasn’t until Reynolds invented the process for making cheap aluminum foil that the original tinfoil was put out of business.
Why is it shiny on one side and dull on the other? To drag the foil through the final step of rolling, one of the rollers is a bit dull to give it more traction. However, there is foil which is shiny on both sides.
How come some foil is labelled kosher? Lard and beef fat are sometimes used as roll lubricants in the rolling process. Kosher foil uses other lubricants.
What is the cross price elasticity of cellophane with other flexible packaging materials in 1950. What is the DuPont fallacy?
If you know the answer to either of these questions you pass the antitrust test.
Answer: DuPont once had a monopoly of cellophane, but argued that the cross price elasticity with other flexible packaging materials showed that it did not. However, a firm with a monopoly will price just at the point where there would be substitution.
Here’s a little more from Wiki:
“This reasoning was challenged by a 1955 article in the American Economic Review. In research on the du Pont company arising from his PhD dissertation, Willard F. Mueller and co-author George W. Stocking, Sr. pointed out the error of mistaking a monopolist’s inability to exercise market power by raising price above the current price for an inability to have already exercised market power by raising price significantly above the competitive price. Courts that use a monopolized product’s elevated market price will typically misconstrue a completed anti-competitive act as a lack of market power. Had the Supreme Court considered the substitutability of other wrappings at cellophane’s competitive price, the sales of other wrappings would have been much lower; du Pont might very well have been found guilty of monopolizing the market for flexible wrappings.
As Richard Posner wrote, “Reasonable interchangeability at the current price but not at a competitive price level, far from demonstrating the absence of monopoly power, might well be a symptom of that power; this elementary point was completely overlooked by the court” [3]
