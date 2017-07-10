Strategic tennis grunts (from our email)

Hi guys:
I can pass along that there’s another angle to the grunts (having played a lot of tennis). The sound of the ball hitting the racket provides useful information, particularly for a mishit or a powerful shot — because you have to move up or back quickly to cope. For years, top tennis players have used grunts and shrieks to conceal this sound from their opponents (e.g. I always thought Sharapova, and Seles years ago, were prime offenders). There’s no need for such noises as a function of effort, or events like NBA games would sound much different. But the tennis authorities haven’t done anything about it.
In table tennis, where I have a very long involvement, the spin on the ball is tremendous in high-level play — so much so that a concealed dead ball (with no spin) is a very effective tactic because the opponent will err by responding to the spin that isn’t there. Years back, a totally dead racket covering was developed for this purpose; even worse, it tends to continue the spin so that the originator effectively gets the reverse back of what he put on the ball. A top US player with whom I grew up developed a style where he used only one side of the racket for both forehand and backhand, while frequently flipping between the spinny and dead sides of his racket that were colored the same. Players could hear the difference, however, as the dead side made a little thud when struck. His innovation was to stomp his foot on the floor each time he struck the ball (going beyond the norm of the time of just stomping on the serve). A subsequent regulatory change required rackets to have one red and one black side, to facilitate keeping track of which rubber covering is being used for a given shot.
Best,
Carl [Danner]
And here is my previous link to a new study of tennis grunts. And Carl sends along this video for table tennis. Sports aside, what other social practices fit this “misdirection” model?
In the old days people use to tell people they did not want to talk to “I am a very busy man” even if they weren’t. They were “words without meaning”, as our existentialist friends might say, mere grunts to win the sad contest of unfriendly selfishness, desire to spend one’s own time the way one wants. Today, second-rate comedians always give a (hopefully funny) look of confusion when they know they wasted people’s time saying something that was not funny: more unfriendly selfishness (Friendly comedians quit when they know they are no longer funny) . If you read English bios of old-school academics they often used the word “nonsense” in a dishonest way when replying to theories, or even sub-theoretical allusions to singular facts, which they did not understand. People in their 30s get a lot of sneers from other people, people older than that get less because people don’t care as much what older people think. But it is more fun to talk about sports: everyone knows that some cities have teams that just do not have the grit and enthusiasm to win (DC, NY for the most part, LA, San Diego) and a conversation about sports in those cities often includes the opposite of the tennis grunts: a realization that, in fact, that which we love is less than perfect, not just in peripheral ways but in their sphere, in the ways that count. (Sharapova and Seles are two of my favorite tennis players: how sad that someone would call them offenders! Sure they are no Chrissie Evertses but who is, when you think about it? I am no big fan of the grunting but that is a small detail in their great careers).
Not a single one of the Three Stooges – or their costars like Marjorie White – ever gave an apologetic or begging look of “confusion” after saying or doing something that failed to be funny. They were true professionals; the language they created had many grunts in it but those were not misdirection grunts, not at all.
That being said every famous comedian I can think of – not just the Three Stooges and their costars – was, at some point, funny. In real life how often do you meet somebody as funny as Carrot Top, for example?
What a bunch of shitheads. This is the game. Learn it. In Chess this happens all the time.