Sunday assorted links

1. Some core features of Ethereum.
2. Watching and lamenting (?) the death of the NYC diner.
3. Top ten stock football (soccer) images?
4. “Over the next three years, local authorities in China are planning to build more than 900 airports for general aviation…”
5. When will the drone wars escalate?
6. Matt Klein on Harberger taxation and they assured us the proposal was not satire.
#7: why don’t the Republicans just let the misbegotten thing die?
Strangely enough, my girlfriend looked up from her paper this morning to ask “if they can’t get rid of Obamacare, why don’t they just fix it?”
I explained, I think fairly, that there are two kinds of Republicans right now: those that want to keep Obamacare protections, and those who want a high end tax cut. Even leaving aside all Democrats in government, those two groups of Republicans are deadlocked.
So in a little while no one has disagreed that this is a Republican deadlock, but for some reason the Republicans want to blame the media:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/881604490041995271
Some good commentary on that focus:
https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom/status/881546248699904000
Very strange days.
…because Obamacare is a very active, extremely destructive beast — not some passive entity resting quietly in the law library. That voracious beast must (legally) be fed with huge expenditures, new taxes/fees and a bizarre array of regulations & regulatory additions/modifications. You can’t just ignore a hungry violent Grizzly Bear that breaks into your home.
Ross Douthat adds nothing at all new to the discussion. He does not like the current Republican healthcare bill… and thinks Republican officials are divided and incompetent. Yawn
Bear? No. Obamacare is shark with a frickin laser beam on its head. Though now, Republicans want us to settle for mutated sea bass.
“Obamacare is shark with a frickin laser beam on its head.”
Powered with an extension cord.
Starve the beast is the best thing that can happen to Obamacare.
It isn’t a beast, it is reality and it is very simple:
1. You cover people with a gov’t program like Medicare (generous) or Medicaid (skimpy). That means more taxes but more security since your coverage isn’t going to vanish every time you change jobs or have a setback.
2. You give people money to buy their own coverage but you insist they buy coverage which means you define what coverage means and you require insurance companies to provide them coverage rather than price them out via pre-existing conditions and other mechanisms.
3. You let people buy or not buy coverage….but you provide various sticks and carrots so that they do and insurance companies provide it (this is Obamacare).
4. You don’t do anything but you provide aid to those who can’t get coverage due to low income or pre-existing conditions (this means taxes at some point or another).
5. You do absolutely nothing and let everyone fend for themselves.
Most people want something like 1 or 2. #3 gets a lot of heat because it’s smack in the middle so plenty will bash it from the left and right but not stick up for it. But if you are not 100% convinced that one ideology or the other has all the answers it’s probably a good place to go.
The problem is the Republicans ran on a platform of #2 (or #2 provided by magic some combination of taking away the mandate and ‘regulations’ would make premiums super cheap and affordable for everyone) but are trying to swap out a #4 or #5 in its place. Rather than even try to make a case for an ideological solution (like Reagan once did when he first came out against Medicare and then later accepted it and Social Security as part of a compromise and coming to terms with modernity), they are trying to impose it while lying about it.
The reason this is not working is not an unfair media or because ObamaCare has some type of mystical power to frustrate Republicans (despite having Congress and the White House). It’s because Republicans refuse to provide a solution.
“why don’t the Republicans just let the misbegotten thing die?”
Because it’s working too well, much better than the “Bushcare” it repaired, which worked better than the “Clintoncare” it repaired.
It’s called progress, something that is bipartisan, with only the right-wing opposing, but a right-wing that can’t tell the truth: the right-wing wants death panels to kill off the “burdens” to the economy.
The only places the right can point to to claim Obamacare is failing are the places where there exists no supermarket to buy food, not even a Walmart non-supercenter with limited food, and, horrors of horrors, only one, or maybe no, State regulated insurer listed on the Federal marketplace to provide the subsidies in the form of tax credits to the few people with earned income in excess of $13,000 or more, the minimum income to get insurance subsidies.
Somehow, in health care, competition must exist even where zero competition exists selling food.
And somehow, Obama is responsible for healthcare costs raising much faster than anything else since at least 1980 when US health care costs were near the same share of gdp as the UK, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Obama is totally to blame for employer health benefits costs doubling from 2000 to 2008. Worse, those benefits rose 50% while Obama was president which is worse than increasing 100%.
Note, nothing Republicans have proposed since Obama stole the Republican health reform solution, and implemented by Gov Romney as his ticket to the White House, does a single thing to address any complaint they say out loud about Obamacare.
Not one thing to control medical costs.
Not one thing to increase access to medical care to tens of millions with limited access.
Not one thing to ensure doctors and nurses get paid promptly for providing necessary medical care.
Not one thing to address some of the factors driving increased need for medical care like lack of access to healthy food.
Why aren’t conservatives doing something to ensure the rural working poor can shop at two or three supermarkets with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables with store personnel promoting new foods by giving out samples and giving food prep demonstrations? Like you can find in wealthy liberal elite neighborhoods… Why aren’t conservatives doing something to make sure the rural working poor have many choices of convenient food that is healthy, making extensive use of local farm production to produce tasty meals of fresh fruits and veggies? Or, at least teach how to grow your own food, like back when America was Great, so you can eat well without spending money? Why isn’t the NRA teaching how to stalk game, kill it, dress it, the prepare the meat for storage, the reason most people had guys back when America was Great?
Conservatives offer the solution used by the US Army in WWI to stop it’s pilots from getting shot down by German fighter pilots who had parachutes: US Army fighter pilots were not allowed to have parachutes. If the working poor have no access to medical care, then the working poor will never get sick or disabled. But just like US fighter pilot aces who won in dog fights, and then died when their crippled planes crashed because they could not bailout, the ultimate in “no bailouts” policy, making medical care unavailable to workers, still workers die.
#6. Right. Blink…blink…
If I wanted to drive somebody crazy I would just keep buying their shit and setting it on fire. This is not a good idea lol.
#7. Obamacare Light? This is the Great Republican Idea???
Every time you buy my stuff, I have more money than I thought the stuff was worth, and you have less money. That would make me happy, not drive me crazy.
If you can’t sell stuff for more than you think it is worth, but only what it costs you to sell stuff, will you stop working and sell nothing?
Well, you’re supposed to put everything up for sale. I keep buying your spatula and toilet paper holder. It’s insane!
2. One wonders, if during all his time in Fairfax, whether Prof. Cowen ever ate at the Tastee 29? Particularly during its ‘Don’t tell me what type of day to have’ period. (Though its fairly unique Northern Virginia Bud with breakfast option would not have appealed to a non-beer drinker’s palate.)
#2 – NY Diners. Note the large proportion of Greeks. In the DC area, there’s some Greeks that got fairly rich from this NY diner concept. Note the presence of candy sellers (also a classic for Greeks; my own relatives too). Good sentences here: “I grew up on iceberg lettuce, but this new generation knows that iceberg is the butt of all lettuces,” says Griffin Hansbury, who writes under the pseudonym Jeremiah Moss, and whose forthcoming book, Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul, chronicles these slowly disappearing institutions…But in this new, more moneyed era where it’s fashionable to say that everyone’s a restaurant critic, and arugula replaced iceberg as the green of choice long ago, this new class of eaters favors what he diplomatically calls a “more curated dining experience.”… But in New York City, the pioneers were Greek street peddlers, who sold candies from pushcarts downtown before moving into candy shops around the 1920s, and from there into the more permanent world of diners and short-order coffee shops. … Some of the old Greek families have moved on to a slightly more elevated brand of restaurant (the Livanos family runs a diner in White Plains along with the upscale midtown establishments Molyvos and Oceana), and many others have abandoned the business….Cristo Kaloudis, the proprietor of Neil’s Coffee Shop, which has occupied the same spot on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 70th Street for over 70 years
At the end of the day, diners and restaurants live under and operate with these constraints: (1) most people now don’t know how to cook, even my hot 20-something Filipina, so you have a guaranteed captive audience, but (2) there’s lots of competition, and (3) profit margins in restaurants are roughly the same as in groceries, about 3-5% return, so (4) you must either skim on food and sell ‘atmosphere’ or, have a price-insensitive location. TC’s ‘ethnic guide’ is likely for the DC area a dying art. You might get away with finding ‘good, plentiful cheap food’ in some other parts of the USA however, not sure.
Bonus trivia: we grow arugula in our DC garden, it’s a nasty bitter green but some people wrongly think bitter is better for the blood; I prefer dandelion greens. My favorite vegetable that’s really a fruit is the New Jersey heirloom tomato, nearly impossible to find and my favorite citrus is the SE Asian calamansi, which is not found in the USA. Favorite stinky fruit: the durian, which my gf bans me from eating inside the house. Favorite dish might be a Naw Orleans Crawfish Étouffée, but I’ve not had many of these but the one I had was memorable.
The idea of replacing the “hated” insurance mandate with a six-month waiting period is atrocious. If you think the mandate is unpopular, wait until people see the six month waiting period. Apparently, it’s not even a waiting period to get subsidies?! That would have been bad enough, but it’s outright illegal to buy health insurance for six months!
That’s insane, and the only reason to be opposed to the mandate (at least the only reason given in Douthat’s article) is that it’s unpopular, but there’s no way the waiting period will be more popular. It just hasn’t become “hated” yet because it hasn’t happened yet.
It works for the hip replacement. My understanding is you complete the application etc. Then your waiting period begins so you can hobble around for 6 months np.
Doesn’t work so well for the ruptured appendix.
What makes you say that? if you got a ruptured appendix, you go to the ER and you’ll get immediate treatment, insurance or not. That’s the way it’s always worked. A portion of everyone’s insurance premium went to this “uninsured” pool to cover these kinds of cases in the pre-obamacare era.
They still bill you. If you have the money you’re supposed to pay. It wasn’t just free for those without insurance.
My college age nephew just got pneumonia and blew through a $7500 deductible in 3 weeks. So you know, so much for the “young and healthy prudently not having insurance.”
How would that work for a 40 year old single mother ‘between jobs’ who let her insurance lapse because she had to make the rent payment who one day finds a lump in her breast?
Go to the ER? Nope, they would just suggest she get a biopsy and consult with an oncologist. Wait 6 months for it to grow then?
stop sponsoring single motherhood
And that solves her breast lump?
I agree that the block on buying insurance is a worse and weirder market intervention than the mandate. “They made you buy insurance, instead we won’t let you!”
It is an idea from the madhouse.
#7 And what problem is solved?
The mandate is not ‘hated’. Sorry it doesn’t impact most people and those that it does it isn’t really that big a deal. What most people hate is not the mandate but the fact that they see the premiums as very high AND when you pay those premiums you are stuck with high deductibles and copays.
Ross’s solution makes this problem worse, not as worse as the House and Senate bills but worse nonetheless. Doing spending cuts means fewer people could be on Medicaid and fewer subsidies for those who buy on the exchanges. So more people will be confronted with higher premiums for plans that cover less….and then you tell them if they have the nerve to let their coverage slip for 2 months or more they get excluded from buying it as ‘punishment’. Cue now to that moronic Congressmen lecturing people about buying iPhones rather than insurance.
#4 Talk about feeding the bubble! I am not sure whether even Keynes would agree…
7. Of course, what’s dreaded by real people with real health care problems is high deductibles and co-pays. The Republican alternative would partially solve that problem by allowing insurers to sell what are skimpy insurance policies with exclusions and caps; sure, the deductibles and co-pays might be less, but the insurance policy won’t cover much. Have a nice day. Douthat’s alternative doesn’t address high deductibles and co-pays; instead, it cuts some taxes (not clear if it cuts the tax on investment income of high investment income earners), cuts Medicaid, and cuts the mandate. With health care, everybody’s an expert. Obamacare might not appeal to readers and writers of this blog, but at least it was put together by people who had studied health care for a long time and who considered the whole rather than just a few parts. One example: the age band for premiums. The Democrats considered many age bands and settle on 3:1, not because it’s some magical figure but because it helped make the reform deficit neutral. Should someone age 64 in good health pay three times the premium as someone 25 with a chronic illness? Cowen’s buddy Avik Roy would eliminate the age band limit entirely because, according to Roy, it doesn’t in practice limit the premiums charged to someone age 64 but only increases the premiums paid by someone age 25. Get it? Good, because my head hasn’t stopped spinning since trying to figure out Roy’s logic. As for the mandate, candidate Obama actually opposed the mandate (while candidate Clinton supported it), only after he took office did Obama come around and support the mandate. I actually aligned with candidate Obama on this point. My view is let the insurers figure out how to get young and healthy people to buy insurance, such as fixed premium policies (i.e., policies with premiums that remain the same until age 65 as long as coverage is maintained, similar to some life insurance policies). That view may be wrong, but at least it’s a view. Douthat and every other self-appointed expert just wants to throw a few proposals out there and see if they stick. I’d call it spaghetti policy.
Republicans and conservatives argue that no one has the universal preX as long as they can buy a gun and kill themselves before they get old.
Accepting the fact that every year you get a year older is a choice.
You can always kill your self, ideally by updating your organ donor card and showing up at a large hospital ER and blow your brains out without harming your brain stem, at age 21, 26, or 30. A less traumatic way is to overdose on heroin laced with Carfentanil. Blood flow and respiration are restored quickly enough to preserve most organ but not soon enough to prevent major brain damage.
If charging those older five times the young does not increase the supply of organs for transplants, then jack up premiums on the old to ten times the young.
#7 seems completely reasonable and makes good sense
Reform Medicaid and improve the exchanges.
2. Death of NYC diners was also covered by the NYT last year: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/23/nyregion/diners-new-york-city.html
4. From the linked article: “Li Xiaojin, another industry analyst, warned of a possible glut in airport capacity given the country’s rapidly growing market for drones, the unmanned aircraft that don’t need airports to operate, according to the report.” While China looks to the past, America is preparing for the future, a future without airports, and without roads. While some may believe America is ignoring its infrastructure, don’t let deteriorating infrastructure mislead you: in the future, we won’t need infrastructure.