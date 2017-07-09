Sunday assorted links

by on July 9, 2017 at 12:58 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink

1. How well do government web sites protect your privacy?

2. An interesting South Korean statement on North Korea.

3. Bear chases man, God (?) wins.

4. “We believe a drone was used to fly in the tools that allow him to escape,” link here.

5. Puffins of the Inner Hebrides, a photo essay.

7 comments

1 Lothrop Stoddard July 9, 2017 at 1:09 pm

2. What’s interesting about it?

Reply

2 Thiago Ribeiro July 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

It is a moral surrender to Communism. America and its South Korean puppets blinked.

Reply

3 gab July 9, 2017 at 1:29 pm

I didn’t get that at all. Did the west Germans surrender to communism when they unified with the east?

That was basically the model Moon proposed.

Reply

4 Mark Thorson July 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

Do you really expect the government to have a monolithic, competent approach to security? The default is to leave every department to themselves — even more so because turf is involved. We should expect some to be first rate and others to be much less so.

I’m reminded of the time I installed IBM’s OS/2 operating system on a PC. What a nightmare that was! You could tell that there was no coordination at all in the preparation of the installer CD. Nobody took responsibility for the installation as a whole. It had dozens of phases, each phase obviously made up by a different department. Some phases had a counter ticking off 10%, 20%, etc. Others had a thermometer bar to show how far that phase had run. But nothing gave you a clue to how far you were into the whole process because nobody who implemented any of those phases knew any big picture stuff like that. I thought it would take minutes or maybe an hour. It took all day. That’s why most of you have never heard of OS/2.

Is there any government that has implemented comprehensive and uniform computer security for all of its departments/ministries? The article combines FCC’s security incompetence (releasing data which should have been private) with authentication (screening input for bots). The former is totally solvable, except for the human element — hence totally insolvable. The latter is a policy problem, only accept input from what, Congressmen and Senators and their staff?

Reply

5 prior_test3 July 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

1. About as well as here, one can safely assume.

Reply

6 prior_test3 July 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

1. And not a word in that link concerning how the vast majority of American states are doing an excellent job protecting citizen privacy (shame about those living in Arkansas, though) – http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341076-arkansas-is-the-only-state-to-submit-voter-data-to-justice-dept

Reply

7 Melmoth July 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

5. Reminds me of the depressed and ill looking puffin I saw in the indoor glass walled enclosure in Singapore’s bird park, with not enough room to even fly.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: