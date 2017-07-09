Sunday assorted links

1. How well do government web sites protect your privacy?
2. An interesting South Korean statement on North Korea.
3. Bear chases man, God (?) wins.
4. “We believe a drone was used to fly in the tools that allow him to escape,” link here.
by Tyler Cowen on July 9, 2017
2. What’s interesting about it?
It is a moral surrender to Communism. America and its South Korean puppets blinked.
I didn’t get that at all. Did the west Germans surrender to communism when they unified with the east?
That was basically the model Moon proposed.
Do you really expect the government to have a monolithic, competent approach to security? The default is to leave every department to themselves — even more so because turf is involved. We should expect some to be first rate and others to be much less so.
I’m reminded of the time I installed IBM’s OS/2 operating system on a PC. What a nightmare that was! You could tell that there was no coordination at all in the preparation of the installer CD. Nobody took responsibility for the installation as a whole. It had dozens of phases, each phase obviously made up by a different department. Some phases had a counter ticking off 10%, 20%, etc. Others had a thermometer bar to show how far that phase had run. But nothing gave you a clue to how far you were into the whole process because nobody who implemented any of those phases knew any big picture stuff like that. I thought it would take minutes or maybe an hour. It took all day. That’s why most of you have never heard of OS/2.
Is there any government that has implemented comprehensive and uniform computer security for all of its departments/ministries? The article combines FCC’s security incompetence (releasing data which should have been private) with authentication (screening input for bots). The former is totally solvable, except for the human element — hence totally insolvable. The latter is a policy problem, only accept input from what, Congressmen and Senators and their staff?
1. About as well as here, one can safely assume.
1. And not a word in that link concerning how the vast majority of American states are doing an excellent job protecting citizen privacy (shame about those living in Arkansas, though) – http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341076-arkansas-is-the-only-state-to-submit-voter-data-to-justice-dept
5. Reminds me of the depressed and ill looking puffin I saw in the indoor glass walled enclosure in Singapore’s bird park, with not enough room to even fly.