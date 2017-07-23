Sunday assorted links

1. A history of the federal government and cloud computing.
3. A new book, due out in August: iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood–and What That Means for the Rest of Us. By Jean M. Twenge.
4. It is remarkable how little the major tech companies spend on lobbying.
5. Might Delaware’s corporate dominance dwindle?
6. MIE: pet translators coming on sale, what’s “caveat emptor” in dogspeak?
Lobbying is just branding by a different term. The better your brand is with hill members and staff, the less you need to lobby.
Also, they spent $6m/quarter on direct lobbying. It’s actually kind of a lot when you think of what that gets you. Google surely holds most of its lobbyists on retainer, coordinated by a certain amount of direct hire staff for which only a portion of their expenses is directly or indirectly related to contact with government officials. So say 50% of direct hire staff costs are being reported. But anyways, let’s say it’s the cost of 10 FTEs who do lobbying 100% of the time.
$6 million a quarter of reportable is probably $10-12 million total per quarter or $40-50million annually, and would include non-lobbyist coordinators, other activities involving (fake) NGOs, think tank “donations” related to op-eds, white papers, etc. – none of which is reported. Just the $6M per quarter lets you run a govt affairs shop AND keep 50 lobbyists on retainer at $33k/mo per lobbyist. Most individual lobbyists don’t actually make that kind of cash on a single client, but a few make more (senators, members, maybe really active/responsively lobbying former Senate chiefs of staff or WH officials), so I imagine the median is substantially lower at around $20k/mo.
So all this means Google has maybe around 70 bodies up on the hill and in the administration making direct contact in Washington on their behalf. The marginal return of putting one more person on retainer is quite low at that point, but you have ultimate flexibility with retainers, you just change your lobbyists to fit the need and get the person with the right access.
Anyway, that’s only what’s reportable as it’s related to direct lobbying. Political money is like an iceberg. Only money related to direct contact with government officials is above the water, the majority remains hidden and legally so. I’m sure the tech companies are way more savvy than the SP500 average, which means they’ll be more focused on grass tops, which is not at all reportable.
#6 Dog translators were already a hyped thing in 2002: http://www.nytimes.com/2002/10/31/technology/attention-cows-please-speak-into-the-microphone.html
5. From the abstract: “Delaware’s preeminent role in corporate regulation has endured for several important reasons. Most importantly, the state’s entire approach to the corporate law has been centered on investor protection.” No it hasn’t. It has been centered on management protection. While a good argument can be made that management protection provides the stability necessary for investor protection, in many cases the interests of management are in conflict with the interests of investors (shareholders). The author is actually making the case against legislative interference with corporate governance, at both the national level and at the state level, which the author views as potentially reducing Delaware’ role as the leader in corporate law. And he is justified in his concern: if Delaware loses its role and corporations no longer have the incentive to incorporate in Delaware, what are the Delaware lawyers and judges going to do with all their free time.