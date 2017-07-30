Sunday assorted links

1. Thailand tries to gentrify Western panhandling.
2. To what does asli refer? And pro-biotic beer from Singapore.
3. “Her look is clear: Stamps Man is their most unexpected commission ever.” The article is safe for work, but it is about a prurient topic.
4. Is Trump ruining book sales?
5. Full speech of V. Orbán. More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.
‘More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.’
But just a roadbump to a much better world, right?
More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.
His priorities do not include increasing the population of ethnic restaurants. Too bad.
+1
However, his priorities most certainly include ensuring a continuous stream of EU funding.
4. …the Trump administration has succeeded in influencing our consideration of books—not necessarily for better or for worse, but in ways that demonstrate how much we need words to survive and provide solace for troubling times ahead.
Lots of people don’t read books and still manage to live, Morg.
5. Skimmed it, thought it sounded a little paranoid, but wasn’t terrified and found it quite sensible in parts.
4. Too broad a brush. If dystopian works are the sellers in the Trump era, why isn’t there great demand for The Plague by Albert Camus (the plague is a metaphor for evil, in this case, the evil of Nazism that had overcome France). Okay, this morning’s homily was about The Plague and Socrates (ignorance is the source of evil). To Socrates nobody does wrong knowingly but rather through ignorance. One could make a good case that ignorance, indeed the preference for ignorance, the near worship of ignorance, is the source of our plague today. Does that meaning books about ancient Greek philosophers are jumping off the bookshelves?
#4.
Vapid scaremongering filler for the new New Republic’s summer issue (oh how the mighty have fallen; it used to be solid and smart).
Some books will flop, as will big budget movies. Some commentators will be disappointed or surprised by same. Now it’s the fault of the Orange Monster, whose crime is sucking the oxygen from the room of culture. Yawn.
Rayward, the only Plato that matters was already read and digested ages ago by both the alt right and the left: the cave parable, where the masses, or a select number of them, get help pulling off their ideological / false consciousness blinders thus allowing them to be led into the sunshine of reality.
It is new to me that the alt right thinks like this (Matrix). It is not new to anyone that the left is obsessed with it: false consciousness; distorted consciousness; sheeple; consciousness raising; ideology.
I suspect the sales decrease has less to do with consumer tastes and more to do with the media giving less free coverage to books that aren’t politically relevant.
The plague is a flugue also.
Here is something I wrote in graduate school at Rice introducing the concept of eminent domain.
During the preceding New Year’s Party at the Rusty Knot held by Tommy Darton’s brother-in-law Pliny Haven, a senior partner at Cravath, Swaine and Moore whom made a reputation winning a major class action against the Hudson River Park Authority, overturning legislation allowing the authority to levy a toll on the Brooklyn Bridge, when during a conversation with Pliny’s wife Moira about the similarities and differences of the Upper West Side and Brooklyn Heights, Augustine perceived a boy called Arturo, bent at the waist, head turned and hand pressed to the glass of a fish tank. He had previously met Arturo at the Darton’s manor in Babylon Village and learned then that Arturo suffered from a late onset of autism manifesting in a sibilant tone and a deficiency in prosody
This comment is by the fake rayward.
Can’t really tell ’em apart. Just sayin’.
You could’ve said sidewalks and highways.
“More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.” It’s what President Wilson wanted, presumably.
Well, in all fairness to Wilson, he was not a fan of anyone’s empire, including whatever is left of yours at this point.
‘Among all the statesmen of the modern era, Woodrow Wilson stands out as the preeminent champion of liberal humanitarian international ideals. He believed, to the point of religious commitment, that the United States had been created to serve mankind. He detested imperialism and the exploitation of helpless people by the strong and ruthless. He believed in the right of all peoples to govern themselves and in the peaceful settlement of international disputes. He abhorred the use of violence to protect American material interests abroad. Secretary of State Bryan, who shared all of Wilson’s views, was easily the leading opponent of imperialism in the United States and was also in the vanguard of the movement to advance peace through arbitration and conciliation. Both Wilson and Bryan were determined to make a new beginning in foreign policy in 1913.’ http://www.presidentprofiles.com/Grant-Eisenhower/Woodrow-Wilson-The-new-freedom-abroad.html
One is more than welcome to look askance at such a framework, of course. Not to mention their timing.
5. Did you actually read the speech?
It’s not ethno-nationalism in the traditional sense of country against country through the medium of war. It’s framed entirely as a defence of liberal western values against the rapid growth of totalitarian Islam.
For example: “We can say that Warsaw, Prague, Bratislava and Budapest are speaking with one voice. This is a great achievement, as these are countries which are very different in their characters. Here we have the enthusiastic Poles, the ever-cautious Czechs, the sober Slovaks and the romantic Hungarians; and yet we are able to speak the same language.”
The Eastern Europeans are strident about liberal western values because they understand how easily they can be taken away. They haven’t been culturally medicated to equate a defense of the west with racism and ignorance.
I would think Tyler got that. But don’t you think “the rapid growth of totalitarian Islam” is kind of a dated fear at this point? It is something more suited to when ISIS, in their vanity, could not read the writing on the wall ..
In Europe. Islam doesn’t separate the religious from the secular, and surveys show that half to 2/3 of Muslims in Europe want sharia law.
But the chill of such beliefs doesn’t wait for a Muslim majority. The European media has already self-censored any ridicule of Islam, hate speech laws are sending people to jail for comments on Twitter (see the Wiltshire police’s recent statement) and the almost daily drumbeat of terrorism (two more in Germany) sees civil liberties and privacy being increasingly sacrificed to state security.
And for what?
Right. I woke up this morning, and was afraid to open my eyes, because I imagined “self-censorship” standing at the foot of my bed.
That paragraph drifted off to nothing like these things often do. Start with the fear of the “rapid growth of totalitarian Islam” and end with not everyone being as mean as they could be.
It seems that a credo of the dirt-bag left is that terrorism isn’t Islam; and, anyhow, it isn’t an existential threat. To them, 63 million voters and Trump are the enemies.
It’s hard to tell. The conversation constantly is interrupted with wailing and gnashing of teeth. The geniuses never saw it (Trump winning) coming. The funeral is over. Move on, already!
Some on the alt-right seem to agree. They “know” hegemonic Islam cannot win. And, they claim that the dirt-bag left is the mortal threat to their quaint ways of life.
A pox on both their houses.
You hate the rational readers of “leading causes of death” too, don’t you?
Islam is scarier than cancer because you, actually, are the emotional one.
“Islam doesn’t separate the religious from the secular”
As opposed to Moses’ Law?
Of course he didn’t read the speech. The point is he’s getting invited to conferences, next to that how much do abstractions like “the West” matter?
“Here we have the enthusiastic Poles, the ever-cautious Czechs, the sober Slovaks and the romantic Hungarians; and yet we are able to speak the same language.”
Nobody is wasting nobody. That… is a miracle. And miracles is the way things ought to be.
More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.
You say that retrospectively because once upon a time the nationalists revolted against the Austro-Hungarian Empire, triggering a cascading set of treaty obligations among a hereditary pan-European elite and ultimately destroying the classical liberal order. But are you sure you don’t have cause and effect reversed? Ideally, I suppose, a benevolent and cosmopolitan Franz Joseph rules with a firm but fair hand, bringing the rule of law and international trade to tribal backwaters but it never seems to work like the ideal.
So what do you want for Turkey? A developing democracy, or a harsh authoritarian bulkwork against a threat that does not really exist?
“Radical Islam” can never be a serious threat because they can’t manufacture their own shit. And no client state has ever whooped a maker.
Why are you asking me this? That’s for the Turks to work out. What in the world gave you the impression I was Turkish?
It connects to this clash of civilizations b.s. and the idea that the Mongols are again on the outskirts of Vienna.
There is no real threat, and without the threat, what sense does ethno-nationalism make?
Mongols? Look if you are going to rap geopolitical at least master the basic facts and names.
There is ample threat of criminal activity, net tax consumption, social breakdown, and lowered living standards but I don’t expect you to agree. Even without the Ottomans camped outside your walls, ethno-nationalism makes a lot of sense when you’re trying to convince people to maintain the common weal, pay their taxes, and sign up for the military.
Why don’t you ask the Turks if they’re ethno-nationalist and why? Then you can ask the Greeks and Armenians the same question. Let me know what they say.
Another drift, this time to “criminal activity.”
That is actually correct, the correct level of threat. Not existential.
The mixing of the races does constitute an existential threat to the White race. Just because you don’t care about something doesn’t mean it isn’t present.
Radical Islam” can never be a serious threat because they can’t manufacture their own shit.
True, but they can(and do)manufacture more of themselves and export that.
“More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news”:
Rich libertarians should pool their money to build sanctuary cities in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, instead of forcing us to deal with increased terrorism, crime, and cultural change of the kind we do not like.
4 – On book sales, the evidence is mostly just anecdote. It doesn’t say anything about how overall book sales are doing. Also, the article mentions that The Handmaid’s Tale is selling well, but fails to mention that it could have to do with the new adaptation on Hulu. Also, dystopia’s been in for a while. There’s been a rash of YA dystopia: The Giver, Hunger Games, Divergent, The Maze Runner, Uglies. Looks like it mainly started in the Obama era, possibly earlier. And 1984’s popularity makes sense because people are worried about surveillance. The book had a huge sales spike in 2013 and another recently, and there probably have been others. The point is the book’s been selling well for a while. The article also mentions that Trump has threatened to kill the NEA, but he hasn’t yet, so how precisely is that affecting sales? It seems that some authors are doing well, others not, and there are no clear patterns, but the article is trying to make something out of it without evidence.
” The petition received over 200,000 signatures, including from literary titans like Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie.”
What’s it matter to these two and other “literary titans” if there’s an NEA? They’re millionaires based on book sales. Hopefully they get no funding from the NEA.
“actual books are no longer selling.”
People reading books, or even newspapers, in public are seldom seen these days. They’re all hunched over their magic phones. Maybe Trump can be blamed for the Apple Iphone 7 but that’s a stretch.
#1. Nothing new. Those two in the photo do look kind of pitiful. And not that young, either. Late 20s? 30? Good luck.
#3. Interesting. I feel bad for “stamp man.” Also, can we just stop with the “bespoke?” The overused word of 2017.
In a world where you can upload your measurements and get 2 tailored shirts for 100 bucks, it makes sense you can get your custom porn.
@#3 – yes, and Stamps Man must have become successful if he can afford funding ten bespoke porn videos in ten years.
Bonus trivia: chess GM Anatoly Karpov, world champion after GM Bobby Fischer, has an extensive stamp collection apparently worth a lot of money; it was a popular USSR pastime. Karpov also was in a relationship with an older woman, coincidence?
5. Here is a map of the world’s automotive manufacturing sites.
Don’t waste time being afraid of people who can’t build cars.
Racist.
You obviously cannot read maps.
Look in 2012 Obama was making groan-worthy grandpa jokes about how silly it was to fear the Russians.
I’m sure whatever lame username you were posting under back then was chortling along with him.
Good distinction. The Russians can build tanks. Is ISIS building I-14s somewhere I don’t know about?
(No one suggested in 2012 that we stop building tanks, the finer point of argument was about how many is enough.)
“Don’t waste time being afraid of people who can’t build cars.”
So long as they are in a separate nation from you, I agree.
Ideas matter more than economics, and the weak-willed faction that gets hysterical over the use of term “radical Islam” (while freely hurling all sorts of epithets at members of the “vast right-wing conspiracy”) haven’t got any good ones.
Funny how having no fear is called weak. I see it as the opposite.
But go listen to the frightened old man who can’t read a health bill. He is ready to tell you about “terrible terrible people.”
I don’t need a johnny-come-lately like the president to tell me that sanctimonious, superficial “centrists” are terrible.
I used to worry about anti-centrism, but when empty extremism is crashing with successive waves of fail, its hard to care.
The new Ross Court at is recommended.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/29/opinion/sunday/republicans-douthat-politics.html
“More ethno-nationalism in that part of the world isn’t exactly good news.”
I guess Tyler’s signaling that he’s perfectly fine with nationalism in other parts of the world.
https://youtu.be/piF_2PQSkBM
How many Syrian refugees has Singapore accepted? They have, in fact, an immigration policy which strengthens rather than weakens the ethnic Chinese majority. They would be considered “nationalist” to if you held them to the standards you hold your own race* to.
*Assuming you aren’t ((())).
I believe Singapore is roughly thirds: Malay, Indian, and Chinese.
75% chinese.
At least you admitted it’s a “belief.”
I thought it was what I was told at a “one Singapore” exhibit (movies every 20 minutes) long ago. Maybe I misunderstood, but the blending of 3 cultures was big.
Nationalism is not ethno-nationalism, which is just an attempt to put lipstick on the sort swine that led the Volk to that little Lebensraum misstep.
Yes the victims of Nazi nationalism should forever be denied the use of nationalism. Meanwhile prior_pest here decamped for the land of the nazis when a third tier commuter school fired him.
It wasn’t nationalism that saved them from German nationalism. It was internationalism. Other countries saved them.
The Soviet government was internationalist, the Soviet(really, Russian) fighting man was not.
The Hungarians were part of the Axis – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungary_in_World_War_II
‘By 1938, Hungarian politics and foreign policy had become more stridently nationalistic, and Hungary adopted an irredentist policy similar to Germany’s, attempting to incorporate ethnic Hungarian areas in neighboring countries into Hungary. Hungary benefited territorially from its relationship with the Axis. Settlements were negotiated regarding territorial disputes with the Czechoslovak Republic, the Slovak Republic, and the Kingdom of Romania. In 1940, under pressure from Germany, Hungary joined the Axis. In 1941, Hungarian forces participated in the invasion of Yugoslavia and the invasion of the Soviet Union.’
That was not a joke about Lebensraum – Eastern Europe is full of ethno-nationalists passionately convinced that they deserve more territory than they currently hold.
The war was won by the Allies, not by the Soviets alone.
Sorry, but I was never fired from any of the number of jobs I held at GMU over 15 years, both working for the Commonwealth, a private business, or the GMU Foundation.
But then, that is about the level of reality in whatever it is you write, so please, don’t stop making things up – we all expect it, after all.
That just makes your obsession all the stranger. Being a bitter outcast, I could understand. Instead you’re just bitter.
Nationalism in, say, Iceland or Bermuda doesn’t matter. Nationalism in Hungary’s neighborhood leads to war.
It can, but then, this isn’t really “nationalism” in the traditional sense of the world. Hungary isn’t trying to to annex parts of Slovakia, it’s uniting with Slovakia to say no to allowing third world immigration. It’s only “nationalist” by the ethno-masochistic standards of the times.
Hungary isn’t trying to to annex parts of Slovakia.
But it had already done that in 1940. Hitler gave Ruthenia and some of southern Slovakia to Hungary in 1940 and kept tempting Hungary with the rest of it, cuz he didn’t want it. Too many Slovaks I guess.
4 – Betteridge’s law.
Amen.
#3 I get it. I can compound a mistake I once made (not selling my Enron stock before the price went to zero). I’ll pay someone to produce bespoke porn in which a starlet in stiletto heels tramples on my ENE stock certificate while looking into the camera and saying “You pathetic fool! You bragged so much about how smart you’d been to buy it in the first place that you couldn’t admit your mistake even when it became obvious to everyone else. I know how you’ve suffered. I know how it haunts you! I’m here for you now baby and so I shall sexily rip it to shreds and cast the pieces into the fire and thus shall your pain (and the evidence of your foolishness) be ended forever!!”
Nah. I framed it instead and hung it in my office as a constant reminder of the cost(s) of letting emotions affect investing. I’d like to hear what Kahneman would have to say about Stamps Man.
#1, interesting that none of the people who are critical are easygoing, normal Thai citizens from these areas, and that all are university graduates from pseudo-Westernised ex-colonial upper-middle crust, either Malaysian or Singaporean or Second Generation Asian migrants in Britain. Ex-colonial Asian elite aspirants.
Pretty sure “beg packers” are Westerners, likely to return to native countries and be more productive than the average, begging a bit of extra cash from other similarly productive young Westerners.
And so why shouldn’t they help each other out, to travel? They are members of a single civilization, and anything one pays to another is more likely to be paid back into the same system. It’s not like helping some young privileged Singaporean princeling. Normal people understand and accept that distinction.
I expect this is what the ex-colonial Asian elite aspirants *really* don’t like. Not that they give two shits about Thai poverty, or they would in fact spend their money on anything but self gratification, status striving and maybe, maybe at the most selfless, on the extended family. But the irritation of a class of elite aspirant young Westerners who mutually aid each other, and do not simply quiet down and hand over all its money and status, that triggers something in them.
More ethno-nationalism yada yada
So German-speaking Tyler is upset the Visegrád Four won’t submit to Merkel and her EU flunkies who would only be too glad to throw them under the bus to appease Putin and assure to assure Germany’s natural gas supply….Sad. Of course Tyler has plenty of time to blow kisses at the resurgent Chinese empire as it invades India and the territorial waters of all its neighbors. Guess Orban should have paid for a deluxe holiday tour and maybe Tyler would show a little love. Tyler’s arrogant display of moral preening despite his obvious ignorance of Hungary’s history is another reminder of how lucky the US has been that Trump didn’t turn out to be just another Ivy League authoritarian wind bag. Perhaps actually having worked a day in his life is what makes Trump so sympathetic to the plight of the oppressed. If nothing else, Trump has achieved the status of the being the least conceited, arrogant, self-important, loud-mouth, vulgar, and despicable graduate of an Ivy League school of all those who came before him and all since.
You know who else the the Visegrád Four don’t plan to submit to?
The UK.
4. Maybe it isn’t Trump but the whole cultural appropriation bullshit.
1 Harangue writers who dare write interesting stories.
2 ….
3 PROFIT!!!
Thailand Western beggars isn’t that much about “gentrification”. Very far from it!
Western beggars in Thailand feels so wrong, so out of order, so unjust. It is enormously infuriating.
Most Westerners are used to a lifestyle that is so expensive in average Thai lifestyle.
There are loads of beggars and similar things. Thailand is way too far from gentrification.
There is a unique absurdity of Western travellers that are in way way rich almost by definition that resort to begging.
There are trends in Thailand that remind me of gentrification. But not this case whatsoever. Not even close.
This is a unique case of unacceptable behavior.