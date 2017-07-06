Thursday assorted links

1. Profile of Tencent and Martin Lau.

2. Rough policy notes on bankrupt Italian banks. Very good, detailed, only for some of you.

3. Is social graph portability workable? I suspect it has to be quite seamless to bring strong competitive pressures, and this discussion, while quite good, doesn’t convince me the answer is yes.

4. How can the European Union organize contention?

5. “In counties where police received more military equipment, law enforcement kills more pets.”

6. To what extent do humans cause speciation?

7. My colleague Jerry Ellig has been named chief economist for the FCC.