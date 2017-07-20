Thursday assorted links

1. Germany is not the problem, and Scott agrees. And Scott’s mini-memoir, recommended.
2. RIP, Frances Gabe, inventor of the self-cleaning home (NYT).
3. askhowindia.org And another take on India vs. China in the Himalayas.
4. Art Carden’s video walkthrough of a tariff problem.
5. Seventy years of John Bates Clark medals.
Is it age or has the quality of the JBC medal recipients declined precipitously?
It’s age.
6. Rather than “sham surgery”, why not virtual surgery (as in virtual reality)? To achieve maximum placebo effect, pain would have to be induced (but without the risk of sham surgery). Of course, the placebo effect of surgery also reveals that pain is often in the head – why else would sham surgery reduce pain. Hence, it may be possible to induce the feeling of pain without actually causing pain. Now that the placebo effect is widely accepted in medicine, a few enterprising economists need to explore the placebo effect of sham stimulus (or other macro tools) – call it sham economics. We know that expectations can affect actual results in economics, so why not use sham economics. The Fed does it now by signaling, but the techniques used are rather primitive. Here’s the problem: enterprising economists who prove the effectiveness of sham economics would result in the displacement of most economists since we won’t need them any more. If we don;t need surgeons and don’t need economists, the economy will likely suffer an enormous decline. Then what would we do?
In Brazil, “sham surgeries” (“spiritual surgeries”) are common and people usually report feeling better afterwards. Usualy there is little pain and few incisions involved. And it is a religious practice and not for-profit. It is not like what the Philippines’ charlatans do, jsing chicken innards to fool desperate people.
#3 AskhowIndia.org – “How can we reduce Open Defecation in rural India?” I thought it was a meme until I saw it in person 3 years ago during a business trip to Pune. It was mildly surprising for me, but you should have seen the look of shock on my wife’s face.
To answer the question ‘Is surgery a stronger placebo?’ it helps to realize that the research involved things along these lines – ’53 trials that compared elective surgical procedures.’
In other words, an inflamed appendix is unlikely to be helped through sham surgery. The same would also apply to internal bleeding, such as after a car wreck. Removing a malignant tumor in a breast? Also not a placebo.
Surgery should be the last option, but a surgeon’s first instinct is always to cut. The examples you listed can all be treated (in most cases) without surgery. Inflamed appendix and cancer can be treated with various non-surgical approaches, like antibiotics and probiotics for appendicitis, including several home remedies that traditional western medicine discourages. Dr. Gerson has proven to cure cancer without use of surgery, chemo, and/or radiation treatment. There are lots of technological breakthroughs also involving use of stem cells – autological stem cell treatment that uses body’s own cells to fight diseases.
“Dr. Gerson has proven to cure cancer without use of surgery, chemo, and/or radiation treatment”
And people say we don’t need the FDA: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Gerson
#6 is old, if under-reported and under-appreciated, news. However, your point is nearer the mark than the article’s author’s so I’ll take it as an opportunity to expound. A growing tumor in a breast invariably causes compressive pain. Remove it and the pain invariably goes away (so long as it doesn’t grow back). Leave it alone and the pain worsens. Thus is how causality is usually assigned. It may shock you to learn that many orthopedic surgeons began hacking away at patients with x-rays or CT scans or MRIs that didn’t match the idealized “normal standard” films without first establishing causation counterfactually and worse yet for years never bothered to see if e.g. back surgery for slipped discs was doing any good.
There were plenty of good docs who objected. They said variability was a given in humans, that “slipped” discs correlated poorly with either pain or functionality and that surgeries like fusions were rarely warranted and in most cases merely guaranteed functional loss. I employed some of them as experts and they were always denounced as stooges for the insurance companies singing for their supper. That was and remains the standard line of the Democrats (including the trial lawyers and their docs) – only greed can explain why someone ought to be denied ritualized medical magic.
My favorite expert orthopedic surgeon got $1,500 for his testimony and called a whore for his trouble. The plaintiff’s lawyer and his doc lived in multi-million dollar mansions in River Oaks; most of their clients/patients went on to need back salvage surgery and wound up totally disabled. In a delicious bit of irony the lawyer rounded up his clients and sued the doc for malpractice. That’s one reason I never trust Lefties; alliances last only so long as power roughly matches and the risk/benefit calculus works. As soon as the scales tip the stronger Lefty begins to execute its strategy to eat its weaker partner.
If cultural or other factors (e.g. Ordoliberalism) cause Germany to persistently run high trade surpluses, I would expect the impact to be felt first and hardest in other countries of the Euro area, which would in time presumably end up as wholly owned by Germans. Countries outside the Euro area might wait to see the outcome of this before reacting themselves.
Their trade surpluses may not be a problem, but the supranational authority of which they’re the ringmaster is a problem, their immigration policy is a problem, their harassment of political dissidents is a problem, and their fertility rate is a problem.
‘their harassment of political dissidents is a problem’
Care to name any of those dissidents? Should be enlightening.