Thursday assorted links

1. Roombas are mapping your home, and they will sell that information to the highest bidder.
2. Registration link for Sept. 6 Conversation with Larry Summers.
3. China markets in everything Bob Dylan potato chips.
4. Is Baltimore the coolest city on the east coast?
5. Why aren’t businesses more interested in IQ tests?
6. More on India, China, and Bhutan (NYT).
4) No.
I live in Baltimore. This is the correct answer.
I live between Baltimore, DC, and Annapolis. If given the choice, I’d live in Annapolis, work in DC, and party in Baltimore.
Baltimore isn’t cool, exactly, but DC is a place where the only social interaction is comparisons of resumes.
And Mother’s was a great place when I was single and childless.
+1 Mother’s is awesome. There are a few good watering holes, and everything is cheap as dirt. But even the “nice” neighborhoods are trashy. And not poor/artsy, just trashy.
A lot of the city is very old construction, and no amount of face paint and rehab can hide that fact. If you want flashy new construction, the Sunbelt is the place to be.
I don’t want flashy new construction. Architects and builders have been producing crap for 80 years.
Yes, DC, can be horribly stuck-up. Annapolis strikes me as a
nice” place, especially for families. There’s definitely a “there” to it– it’s not some soul-sucking suburb. The main draw back is that it’s pricey.
Baltimore– well, I’ve lived here nine years, and I would not describe it as “cool”. But I have made good friends here and I’m about as happy here as anywhere I’ve lived. It’s like some well-worn old slipper or sweater that feels good to put on after too long in tight shoes and a stuff shirt and tie. There are too be sure bad parts of town– every city has those, though Baltimore’s represent a big chunk of geography. But if you stay away from those, and are not hip-deep in drugs, you will probably be OK.
Some people seem to think that poor, gritty, and rundown = cool.
The key element in gentrification is if artist want to live there.
Do artists want to live in Baltimore? if not, then all the hipsters, drug addicts, and impoverished working class young people won’t make the place cool.
No. What’s cool is walkable neighborhoods, and 3-story rowhouses. The problem is the street crime.
This. What a fabulously colossal stinking piece of BS puff-piece that was. Yeesh.
The core city (not the suburbs) has ample supplies of handsome streetscape and housing stock (though, IMO, 2d to Philadelphia in that respect). The problem is the street crime. In 1980, it had a homicide rate about that of New York City. In 2010, its homicide rate was 7x that of New York City. And its political class doesn’t give a damn.
The murders are very much concentrated in certain areas. They are not a citywide danger (true in other high homicide rate cities like Chicago and DC too). Anywhere near the harbor is usually safe (with the partial exception of the Patapsco Avenue corridor south of the harbor.) Also, the lengthy Charles Street and I-83 corridor (Federal Hill, Mt Vernon, Hamden. JHU, Charles Village, Roland Park…) is mostly good territory
The murders are very much concentrated in certain areas.
That’s true of any city. The thing is, the sheer number of murders renders the better neighborhoods dangerous in comparison with the 90% of the country at large which does not live in slums. Also, there is rapid block-to-block transition in neighborhood character. You’re seldom very far away from violent hoodlums. I remember a lady security guard who was brained and set on fire in the vestibule of the building where she worked. IIRC, the address was 31st and St. Paul. Then there was a JHU student beaten and robbed right outside a campus entrance, and another one pistol whipped and robbed right inside the campus (at 6:30 in the morning). I miss Charles Village. However, it was not and is not safe. The city is more dangerous now than it was then.
1. Creepy, but what possible use would anyone have for my house’s floor plan?
My thought was Zillow, for a better Zestimate(tm). But Roomba maps have to be pretty bad, more a question of who wants a bad, incomplete, floor plan.
Still, this should lead to some interesting discussions, about both privacy law and end user license agreements.
Do you have enemies?
Mine will do them no good. I set the Roomba down somewhere different every time. If the Roomba doesn’t know its starting point, it can’t make a map.
Sure it can.
This is kind of a side issue, but sure it can. The trick is that it makes N maps, each time you set it down, and then it or some other robot can match patterns between those N maps to make a super-map.
What you want to do to confuse things is swap Roombas with your buddy, periodically.
Does this assume I never move furniture in the house, open or close doors, etc, so that the area it’s mapping is always exactly the same? That is also emphatically not the case. Remember that the Roomba can’t distinguish between a wall, a door, or bumping into somebody’s foot. Plus sometimes I put the Roomba down upstairs, sometimes downstairs. Sometimes just in one tiny bathroom, with the door closed. I just don’t see it.
Roomba has been pretty open about their tech. Example:
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/541326/the-roomba-now-sees-and-maps-a-home/
(I think I just glimpsed a promise from management not to share after all. Unsurprising.)
That’s what Vader said.
+1
\\\\\ “1. Creepy, but what possible use would anyone have for my house’s floor plan?”
…newest Roomba’s also have a CAMERA !
commercial marketers would luv to know exactly what’s in your home — it reveals much about your income, interests, personal habits, social environment, etc etc
criminals might also be interested in what you own and when you are not home
Related: http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/sweden-hack-details-transport-department-government-police-parliament-opposition-a7860651.html
Tons of uses. All of them attached to unimaginably creepy intents. Advertising is failing and products, frankly, have gotten crappier. This is why they’re pushing the internet of things so hard, because to get you to buy things with 20% less income and 30 years of wage stagnation they now have to effectively steal data on you – the customer – to push more things in what have effectively become Western post-scarcity economies.
In addition to your money you are effectively giving them the keys to the private kingdom of your data for a little added convenience and ease.
People are really really going to regret this in the future.
The more alarming issue: What happens when my Roomba becomes self-aware and realizes that I am the chief cause of dirt?
Like.
Pumpkin Person’s blog has a lot about IQ tests. Lion of the Blogosphere also has good discussions on IQ.
Anyhow, Lion of the Blogosphere has explained this many times. Griggs didn’t ban IQ tests. HR departments simply don’t use them because they don’t believe in them. They’re filled with a lot of liberal do-gooders and idiots.
A cruel person might wonder if HR doesn’t use them because they know their own scores. Not me, of course. I wouldn’t say that.
Griggs didn’t ban IQ tests, as long as you’re willing to pay millions in legal and compliance costs to prove that IQ correlates with performance for the position in question. Which for most companies is the same as banning them.
HR departments simply don’t use them because they don’t believe in them. They’re filled with a lot of liberal do-gooders and idiots.
My office was in 1994 debarred from using a simple skills test meant to screen out dyslexics. It was ‘discriminatory’. It was never made clear whether HR or legal affairs was the source of this.
So what if IQ tests are banned? Firms can and very much do use skills-based tests to see of applicants can perform what they claim to able to do. I’ve had some sort of test like that for most of the jobs I;ve been seriously considered for. That’s a much more valuable test, IMO.
Slate Star Codex is right, and “Anonymous” above is wrong. Griggs on its face prohibits requiring either diplomas or IQ tests absent “validation,” which no one does, yet large numbers of jobs are limited to those with either a high school or college diploma, as the case may be. There has been very little litigation on these topics.
It isn’t just the HR department. People in law and finance across the board, including the line managers who make the final hiring decisions and have to work with the people who are hired, are disdainful of standardized tests, and insist that they mean nothing. No well-advised job applicant would put his SAT or GMAT or LSAT scores on his resume. In contrast, the people doing the hiring often pay a good bit of attention to the institution from which the applicant graduated and to his or her GPA. I don’t know why that is.
Also, I don’t how things are in other fields. Do academic institutions–I mean in hiring, not in admissions–have any interest in standardized test scores? What about tech companies?
What it prohibits on its face and what it prohibits in practice are different things. In practice, IQ tests will subject you to Griggs liability, while college requirements will not, even though in theory Griggs applies to either one.
4. Baltimore is pretty cool, in part because it’s authentic, unlike Detroit, which is trying just a little too hard. But don’t worry, just like San Francisco in the past decade, all the poseurs will flock there and ruin it.
They are slow to flock due to all the bad press Baltimore gets. (Scary homicide rate! Abusive police! Riots! Corrupt city government!) My neighborhood has been billed as the Next Gentrifying Neighborhood for the last nine years. So far there’s still a deficit of gentry there.
“Baltimore is pretty cool, in part because it’s authentic”
Neat! What does that mean?
Maybe it means Woke?
4. No.
#4. No
I think this talk of “why businesses does not use IQ tests?” is a bit silly. The hiring processes of private businesses are almost all about discovering ways (personal interviews, psychological tests, analysis of the CV, etc.) to differentiate the candidates who also have “soft-skills” (“being a team player”, “charisma”, “communication skills”, etc.) from the candidates who are only “nerds” with good grades in college. Then, why businesses would use a tool (IQ tests) that, if anything, works in the opposite direction of what businesses usually want?
As I understand it, charisma, communication skills, athleticism, and many other “non-nerd” personal characteristics are all positively (and in many cases strongly) correlated with IQ.
Yeah, but the initial screening is going to narrow the applicant pool down to people with roughly the same IQ. If you only hire Harvard, Stanford, and MIT grads, then knowing their IQ doesn’t add much, and may be a distraction from the soft skills Miguel Madeira mentioned.
And Harvard, MIT, Stanford, etc…alumns are an infinitesimal slice the college graduates. The bigger question is why you need a college degree to be an assistant manager at the Sunglass Hut or some dean’s
secretarystudent services coordinator. Lot’s of people are spending lot’s of money to get credentials that ought to be unnecessary for the job they do. Its a pretty regressive tax. Whether it is because Griggs actually bans something simple like an IQ test, higher managers and small business owners *think* Griggs bans such screening tools, or HR managers are ideologically opposed to the use of screening tools – the fact is that almost no one uses them anymore (the NFL is an exception perhaps?) and instead rely on a college degree as an expensive proxy.
I don’t know how it is in US, but in Portugal, if any thing, having too much qualifications is considered a “minus” (instead of a “plus”) to some jobs (sometimes, people with college degree say they only have high school if they are applying for a job that does not require college).
How many high IQ people are competing for jobs at Sunglass Hut?
IMO, the people who complain about IQ tests not being used are people with high IQ scores and not much else to recommend them.
#5 is clearly not written by an employment lawyer. Griggs cases a huge shadow.
4. Betteridge’s law.
Thank you for this post, I had never heard of that. New favorite law.
+1
+1
#5 – Ive hired a lot of ppl. For me it boils down to 2 questions: 1) can they do the job? 2) will they do the job…for me?
College degrees, the resume experience, I presume IQ tests…these all answer “can they.” It’s pretty easy – at least with average jobs.
“Will they” is more important. And I don’t think IQ will tell you that.
I ask almost the same two. Can they? Do they want to?
I’m curious, what do you care more about, skills and experience, or general intelligence?
5. Trump is dumb as a brick and he has been successful in business. Indeed, there may be an inverse relationship between success in making money and intelligence. That’s not to ignore that some very smart people have been very successful in business, but the relationship might be coincidental, success in business attributable to other factors and traits, perseverance, risk tolerance, disregard for others, and blind ambition to make money being four of them.
Alternatively, he isn’t actually dumb.
He simply isn’t (currently) a Democrat, and therefore evil.
And dumb.
How is that any worse than “he’s a Republican, so he can’t be dumb?”
IQ is one of the best predictors of wealth we have.
Just out of interest, do you think Trump is smarter or dumber than the people who voted for him? The left seems to believe Trump maliciously bamboozled half the country, which is quite a feat if he is dumber than the average American.
The senile lawyer over-estimates his own intellect, and underestimates those of others.
http://halfsigma.typepad.com/half_sigma/2006/06/high_iq_causes_.html
«Using the General Social Survey, I transformed the respondent’s 1998 income variable (RINCOM98) and then did a multiple regression analysis.»
«I expected to discover that verbal IQ (based on the 10 item Wordsum test) would be a bigger determinant of income than the respondent’s degree. I was completely wrong.»
«It turns out that verbal IQ has hardly any impact at all on income after the highest degree completed is added to the regression analysis. The biggest impact is at the bottom of the bell curve, where having a very low IQ causes a drop in income of $5,300 (although not as big as the $7,700 drop associated with being a high school dropout).»
(…)
«Now here’s the kicker. Having an IQ in the highest bucket (WORDSUM=10) results in a $2,500 lower income than just having an average IQ, and a $5,700 lower income compared to having a slightly above average IQ.»
«Does this mean IQ is useless? Not exactly. IQ has a strong impact on whether or not a person obtains a bachelor’s or graduate degree in the first place. However, the regression analysis indicates that the credential is more highly valued in the workplace than actually being intelligent.»
“Trump is Dumb”…
…and apparently also an orange hitler satan who enjoys feeding babies to horribly mutated puppies because….because….because WAH WAH WAH DEMS LOST AND HE’S NOT A DEMOCRAT…and he won’t let trannies serve in the military and stuff…wah!
These memes needs to die.
Oh yeah….and Hillary’s closet server and the dirt the Awans have (apparently on everyone – http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=370878)…yeah…don’t pay any attention to that. CAUSE TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER!
Never change Ray…
I think the jury is still out on whether Trump was successful in business. He sure says he has been, but there’s a lot of evidence to the contrary (i.e. the serial bankruptcies of his companies). He’s rich, but it appears he inherited/was given a couple hundred million dollars. I think the best one can say is that he managed to not lose the money he inherited.
Yes, he’s managed to con Forbes for 35 years and PrivCo to boot.
One can be fairly sure Forbes was not conned during this period, 27 years ago – ‘Bankers are taking such complete charge of Donald Trump`s business and personal finances that they are putting him on an allowance, confidential documents made available to the Philadelphia Inquirer show.
The documents, dated Friday and made available over the weekend, show that banks, as conditions for lending Trump $65 million more to ease his cash crunch, will name two executives to run the Trump empire, bar him from moving money among his companies without the banks` permission and limit him to a $450,000 allowance for “personal and household spending.“
That`s $450,000 per month, not per year.
The $5.4 million personal budget for this year results from a month of hard, dawn-to-dusk negotiations with lenders.
At least 50 banks from Newark, N.J., to Dresden, East Germany, to Tokyo are demanding radical spending cuts, both in Trump`s personal life and his business empire.
Trump, revered by many as the greatest living hero of economic freedom, is submitting to the bankers` financial shackles because he cannot come up with enough cash to pay interest on more than $3.3 billion he borrowed from banks and junk bond buyers.
By making new loans, the banks hope to get past the immediate financial crisis, giving them time to sell off unprofitable pieces of the Trump empire at better than fire-sale prices.
In effect, Trump is engaged in a privately negotiated bankruptcy at which the banks are presiding.
When an accord is reached, and if the downsized Trump Organization then can pay its bills, Trump will have escaped the financial and emotional consequences of having a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge liquidate his assets. Indeed, the developer who says deals are his art form is likely to emerge from successful negotiations wealthy, though not fabulously so.’ http://articles.chicagotribune.com/1990-06-25/news/9002210222_1_trump-empire-donald-trump-trump-castle-casino-resort
Trump isn’t Rick Perry-level dumb, he’s just extremely incurious and anti-intellectual. He’s not as smart as most past presidents, but he’s savvy and great at a few things that require brains like marketing.
Today’s marketing move:
https://twitter.com/marinafang/status/890552004585631745
“Indeed, there may be an inverse relationship between success in making money and intelligence”
Let me guess, you don’t have much money.
Baltimore is fine, but let’s not get carried away.
It’s not fine. Of the 20 most notable core cities in the United States, Baltimore is the most pathological bar Detroit. What it’s got is handsome housing stock.
You forgot Cleveland. Second to Detroit in poverty and top five in pretty much every crime statistic. Recent police- race issues too.
Cleveland’s not top 20. Among the top 25, its core city competes with Detroit, as does that of St. Louis.
#4: This is the sort of article that appeals to upper middle-class white people in self-actualizing professions. They can mail it around to their friends along with an anecdote about their trip through Baltimore for a conference. In reality, Baltimore is a depressing and sad example of how much damage has been done to black people by white people in America.
What’s depressing is how a city with considerable assets to deploy has such deficient quality-of-life.
How does Baltimore compare to Lagos?
It is depressing that so many black people blame others for their bad habit of victimizing other black people, which paves the way for the patronizing liberal white upper-middle class to colonize and civilize–err–gentrify black neighborhoods.
The contribution of ‘white people’ is the habit of regarding neighborhoods six miles away from them as if they were on the dark side of the moon. Try to set up a metropolitan police force, you’ll likely see tremendous resistance from suburban pols if not the public.
That having been said, black politicians and salaried professionals react neuralgically to any acknowledgement of social pathology and run interference for hoodlums. New York is the odd place which had the tax base for an amply-staffed police force and a leadership stratum which nurtured police morale and told black rabble-rousers to go hang. Rahm Emmanuel has an ample police force – but provides dreadful leadership.
#5 I would guess that it is a collective action problem. If you go first you attract high IQ people with personality of other problems. That is why I would not suggest it for my company.
Sure, IQ tests measure a fairly narrow range of useful abilities an employer might desire, but there are also other tests one can give to measure the so called soft intelligence abilities that are also prized by employers. I think it is a great crime that employers have largely abandoned such methods, and have basically defaulted to using college education as the proxy for all them. It costs most people 4+ years of their lives and increasingly more income to prove to employers something they could have done in a day with each prospective employer.
+1
If you see something perverse, you can be sure a cabal of lawyers is behind it.
#5. Employers are more interested in skills and experience than in general intelligence. Except for entry-level positions, they want people with specialized knowledge. For example, they want someone who knows how to program in C++ already, or at least has prior experience in computer programming, not just any smart person who could learn C++. they care about intelligence a little, other things being equal, but usually the mix of skills and/or experience they want is pretty specific to the position they want to fill, so they will only start looking at general intelligence if they can’t find someone who is a good fit and are desperate enough to train someone on the job. Again, except for entry-level positions, where they will probably look at academic transcripts and SAT scores.
#3 – Read the comments. The bags do not actually contain any potato chips.