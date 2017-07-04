Tuesday assorted links

1. Photo of a Chinese bicycle graveyard.
The fact that dentists oppose mid-level practitioners performing basic dentistry in even in the most remote areas with no access to DMD care is pretty indefensible.
Among health care providers, dentists are by far the most money-focused. They see themselves more as business people than part of the health ecosystem. This seemed apparent to me even during grad school, where I frequently interacted with students across the range of health care disciplines. Of course, I am generalizing here–I’m sure there are plenty of public health-focused dentists, the folks who do free exams occasionally for the indigent for example.
More money/status-focused than the average medical specialist?
I believe so.
Yeah I would agree. Just try to find a dentist that doesn’t want to set you up on some kind of expensive transformation plan.
1. Of course, in America it’s the automobile graveyard, much larger than the bicycle graveyard. Speaking of bicycles, did anyone else see the carnage at the end of today’s leg of the Tour de France? Cyclists are not only the greatest athletes, but the most fearless.
5. I suspect that the decline of Hong Kong has a lot to do with the rise of Shenzhen (the city that links Hong Kong to China). Shenzhen is known as the Chinese Silicon Valley. But here is the historical irony: Shenzhen owes its preeminence today to being Hong Kong’s link to China.
#5: Hong Kong must fail to avoid making other places look bad in comparison. Thus, there’s a large incentive for politicians in the mainland to block development.
#6…“They went after these Alaskan therapists like they were ISIS. It was embarrassing,” said Jack Dillenberg, a dentist who has taught at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.”
Such is life under the American regime.