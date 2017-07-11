Tuesday assorted links

1. Will people pay higher rent for a prefab social life?
2. Nine young New Yorkers poised for creative greatness? (NYT) Without intending any slight to these undoubtedly fine individuals, I found these feature scary.
3. The revolving door for financial regulators.
4. The Bogota Coase Institute workshop in December.
5. Academic fields sorted by their endorsement of genetic causes of human behavior.
6. ETFs for Quincy Jones, marijuana, obesity, video games, and millenials (FT).
With the exception of the two that cook (Chinese restauranteur and baker), I fail to see any of these people that “create” anything. I see a bunch of NTY auto-“hipped” millenials fantastic at doing endlessly iterative takes on something that has come before them. And oh yeah….the models, cause it’s NY.
How appropriate this shows up beneath #1 “…higher rent for a prefab social life”. These “creatives” are prefab too.
#1 trdl: People pay more to reduce uncertainty
6. I would prefer a Rashida Jones ETF but it’s still cool
5. I am surprised that music ranks so low. The responses of the professors to the arrival of Honey Swanson was clearly genetically driven.
It looked to me like a list of college programs that need to be eliminated to bring back learning and seriousness to college.
#1 I did some work for mobile home park in FL in the 1980’s. The guy I did the work for sold the homes, he said that you would have multi-millionaire living next to people living on just Social Security because they like the social aspects for the park.
#3 – revolving doors for financial regulators: all the study seems to say is firms with financial irregularities ‘clean up their act’ and hire former government regulators, and the stock market appreciates this risk reduction effort. Fines are not any smaller for firms with ex-bureaucrats, which makes intuitive sense, as the USA is not yet the Third World.
“Fines are not any smaller for firms with ex-bureaucrats, which makes intuitive sense, as the USA is not yet the Third World.”
Of course, it is possible they would have been even higher.
Or maybe not “of course.” Possibly, would be better.
2. “She creates sculptures out of bread and posts photos of them on Instagram, @leche_smith. “It’s a way to encourage the viewing of bread as a medium to be appreciated,” she said. Part of Ms. Smith’s process is also observing her creations as they grow stale and decompose, creating no waste.”
Art really is in the eye of the beholder…
Art is what you can get away with.
#5 needs to bar graph for ‘Biology’ in the middle to show how far above/below the other fields from it.
Biologists as a group are going to be much more aware of the influence of genetics than the people in gender or ethnic studies. I say “awareness” because the evidence in favor of robust influence of genetics on behavior is rather decisive.
http://mctfr.psych.umn.edu/
While I don’t dismiss the role of the environment, genetics have a very robust impact on temperament and even on behaviors which seem…silly, like preference for colors, where one meets their spouse, choice of hobbies etc.
But then it seems obvious when you consider human behavior and sexual selection. Having persuasive ability or a six pack is likely something that’s going to get passed on to the next generation, enjoying World of Warcraft is not.
Let them do whatever they want. On their own dime.
Sorry, that’s #2. The pretentious New Yorkers.
#2 The Fox Racing shirt is a clue.
#5 The charitable explanation is that the ethnic studies people understood, in light of the ENCODE findings, that the genetic determinism question was fatally imprecise. The more likely explanation is that the more progressive you are (believe humans are readily malleable and you’re just the person to malle- them) the further you have to retreat from objectivity (recall that it’s been a good while since the Anthros decided that the scientific method was at odds with their goals and so they tossed it overboard) to avoid cognitive dissonance.
Academic fields sorted by their endorsement of genetic causes of human behaviour: to deny such causes is to draw a huge distinction between man and all other animals. I can see why that might appeal to anti-Darwin bible-bashers, but why would it appeal to anyone else?
#2 – I reflexively hate all of these people. More than any persuasive MR blog post or trenchant libertarian or alt-right comment, this article makes me rethink my Acela-corridor progressive-oriented elitism. There has to be a lesson in there somewhere.
The lesson: If you are a real person, don’t let these trust funders warp your view of what is real and what is achievable. If you are not a trust funder, you are not going to graduate from Bard, live in Manhattan, or be a “videographer”.
If only we all had friends at the NY Times, eh?
#2 – don’t be pessimistic for America, be pessimistic for the Times style section.
1. Doesn’t this violate fair Housing?
Re 2, strikes me as an appalling collection of the self involved rather than “fine individuals,” whatever that might mean.
1 – This is already happening in DC and elsewhere. In DC, you have WeLive Crystal City (with a sister property in NY), in NY you have Common. The difference here I guess is the location and the historic nature of the building.
2 – Are we intended to take the Straussian interpretation of the NYT’s omphaloskeptic coverage of these ‘creatives’ that elite cuture in the West is nearing a dead end, and that you endorse Trump’s full-throated defense of the West in his Warsaw speech?
#2 – These are the types of people that the NYT *wants* to be important. Remember, if you’re doing something useful, “you didn’t build that.”
5. From the paper’s abstract: “Knowing the current actual landscape of belief should help scholars avoid sterile debates and ease the way toward fruitful collaborations with neighboring disciplines.”
Yeah right, Sayre’s Law notwithstanding.
#1. This will work for a while and then break down when creepy single men start outnumbering the females 2-to-1.