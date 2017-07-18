Tuesday assorted links

1. CASSIDY says he agrees w/ McConnell that the Medicaid CPI-U caps won’t actually take effect: “I mean, it’s eight years. That’s a long ways.” Link here. That’s now old news, but it’s still worth repeating.
2. David Brooks on Bourdieu (NYT):
People at the top, he observed, tend to adopt a reserved and understated personal style that shows they are far above the “assertive, attention-seeking strategies which expose the pretensions of the young pretenders.” People at the bottom of any field, on the other hand, don’t have a lot of accomplishment to wave about, but they can use snark and sarcasm to demonstrate the superior sensibilities.
3. E-Z Pass fees finally match public choice theory: “And if you want to hit the beach in Middletown, R.I., crossing the Newport Bridge will cost you $4, while Rhode Island residents pay 83 cents on their E-ZPass transponders.”
4. “In one sample that we looked at in the Boston area, we find that upwards of 20% of kids who at the time of high school graduation say that they’re continuing on to college — about 20% of those kids don’t actually show up in the fall.” Link here.
5. Laotian high speed rail will cost half of their gdp, Sweet fancy Moses edition.
The Vietnamese people, with faith in the future, is supporting the Laotian people in its righteous struggle for progress and justice.Red China’s fascist regime will never be able to conquer Laos.
Why would anyone sensible want to conquer Laos? Oh right, I forgot, you are Brazilian. Never mind,
The French colonialists enslaved Laos. The American invader and the Chinese aggressor tried ro conquer Laos, but they failed. They will always fail. The Vietnamese people is not to be triffled with.
If the Medicaid caps won’t actually happen, then take them out of the bill.
Too honest?
Evidently
If you take them out of the bill, then there are no savings and it can’t be passed through reconciliation (and hence will need support from democrats). Or at least that is my understanding.
Without the future spending cuts, the entire point of the Republicans running for office is lost: cutting taxes and delivering free lunch government services.
Free lunch Trump screwed Republicans by explicitly stating what Republicans have been implying since Reagan: elect Trump and he will sign the great free lunch health care law.
Elect free lunch Trump and he will sign the free lunch trillion dollars in high profit construction that pays high wages to millions of non-college dirty collar red neck workers, red neck because real men work exposed to the sun and never get skin cancer or other health problems from UV.
Elect free lunch Trump and he will make deals with other leaders where free lunch Trump gets everything and they agree to be screwed over.
4. Why is it that taking risk by an entrepreneur is admirable, while taking risk by government is not. The failed entrepreneur can avoid his mistakes by filing bankruptcy (a la Trump), while a government can’t (sure, a government can default, but governments can’t recover like a failed entrepreneur (a la Trump)). In the case of Laos, connecting to China and the other countries that will share the high speed rail will likely catapult the Laos economy into the high growth it will share with China and those other countries. It’s impressive that China has convinced participating countries to pay for their part of the high speed rail project. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/13/business/china-railway-one-belt-one-road-1-trillion-plan.html But it’s also understandable, as the potential is enormous. Of course, Laos, Vietnam, and the other countries don’t have much of a choice, now that Trump has chosen to abandon TPP, leaving those countries with the choice of China or nothing.
5. not 4.
“Why is it that taking risk by an entrepreneur is admirable, while taking risk by government is not.”
because when the entrepreneur fails, its his own money that is lost, when the government fails, its the tax payers money.
So Mr. Jefferson was wrong when he took a risk on behalf of the taxpayers and purchased 828,000 square miles from France?
The Louisiana Purchase cost about $3 per American in nominal dollars. Adjusted for inflation that is about $55.
The Laos high speed rail will cost $853,000 per Laotian, and that is not adjusted for purchasing power parity.
It’s entirely possible to draw the line somewhere between $55 and $853,000.
Almost like you should… think at the margin.
Or $853. Should probably start drinking coffee in the morning. So only a factor of 15 difference.
If every Laotian gets paid on average $853,000, that would be a bad thing?
How else will high speed rail be built other than by paying workers in Laos?
Does China have robots that do all the work building high speed rail?
If China has robots that build high speed rail, why doesn’t the government force the robots work at zero pay so the high speed rail in China costs virtually nothing to build?
Isn’t the complaint about China that it forces businesses to pay workers more money than the businesses will ever get in revenue?
Economies are zero sum.
If something cost a dollar, someone must be paid a dollar in order to pay the dollar cost. Seldom are people paid a dollar for not working.
TANSTAAFL
Besides, Jefferson committed taxpayers to paying trillions to control and use what he bought. Paid for by immigrants paid those trillions paying trillions to be in and using that land. France had only planned to extract wealth from the land, pelts, etc, because France was where the French should be, not in the Americas.
“because when the entrepreneur fails, its his own money that is lost”
Not to mention his employees’ jobs (anyway, this is what opioids are for) andhis suppliers’ and creditors’ money, but they should have known better than associate themselves with someone who would use the law to betray them.
So the losses are spread to the people that agreed to take on additional risk? Interesting.
I see, they took the risk of being lied to. I guess it is so. Do you take the risk of carrying a wallet?
Jobs that would not ever have existed without him?
Jobs that would still be there if some risks had not been taken? There was a time when Americans believed that “what is prudence in the conduct of every private family, can scarce be folly in that of a great kingdom”, but, now, “greed is good”.
These jobs, like all, were created by risks taken.
It doesn’t mean all risk is good and proper. People who think it is are gamblers. Gambling is a vice and a cancer.
No, it does not. Thanks for the strawman.
You can use it as much as you want, you built it.
Employees may sometimes get to keep working while the company goes through restructuring, depending on the business.
Suppliers and creditors, indeed, know what they are getting into. It can be hard as a small business to get lines of credit.
“Suppliers and creditors, indeed, know what they are getting into.”
They deserve to be suckered.
Without looking, risking half GDP might be like risking half of net receipts, far more than income. Risky in either domain.
GDP is a flow, capex on infrastructure is a stock, so we are not comparing like for like. A railway might have at minimum a 50 year life, probably more. So the comparable real fraction of the Laotion economy is like 1% of their economy every year, probably affordable I would guess. Of course since the railway is being financed by China and Sovereigns cannot be forced into bankruptcy the real risk taker here is China not Laos.
I get you, which is why I compared investment to flow in both cases.
Investment seeks to create a stock, but may fail, as did the French attempt at a Panama Canal.
In other words, too many eggs in one basketm
As stated above, the entrepreneur loses his own money, or the money of an investor who goes into the deal eyes wide open, a la Trump. The government loses our money, in which we have no say by either the gun (taxes) or inflating its way out of debt, which also cost us all. Also, those who risk their own money does so more wisely.
Many, many successful bets have been made. DARPA risked a tiny slice of defense spending in Internet research, and as a result the US was put in a leadership position in a trillion dollar industry.
Are we underspending now?
I’m not against government investment, but you need to be aware of the huge differences in efficiency. People take very different risks when it’s OPM.
Also, Ray doesn’t seem to understand money for investment belongs to people, not the other way around.
DARPA is tiny with about 200 government employees and a $3 billion budget. And it’s not a typical government organization. Along with close relationships with the private sector, it enjoys unique employment practises that link workers contracts to the term of a project, and these projects have sharply defined deadlines.
It’s not an example of how government works, but instead an example of how government should work.
I am a fan of DARPA also, but I do see some comedy in “this example of government is not an example of how government works.”
Actually yes, it is.
And compare that to the comments above and below who say essentially that DARA cannot exist, because Thats not the way government works. “No skin in the game” etc.
“Why is it that taking risk by an entrepreneur is admirable, while taking risk by government is not. ”
Because risk entails a personal sacrifice. And politicians are rarely punished for spending money unwisely. In fact, the real political risk lies in trying to not spend money.
This has been increasingly obvious for years, but here we are:
“To begin with, the modern-day GOP as a whole disdains government, from the things it does to the people who do them. That complicates running the government in the same way that disdaining medicine would make it hard for someone to be a good doctor.”
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/07/18/why-wall-street-should-not-bet-on-a-gop-miracle.html
Because, duh, entrepreneurs have skin in the game, government administrators do not.
Why do you cucks keep talking about foreskin?
There are three parts to this story: (1) the risk to Laos for the project (the possibility of default); (2) the risk to Laos if it had chosen not to undertake the project (exclusion from the Chinese economic juggernaut); and (3) the risk to the U.S. for acceding the entire southeast Asia to Chinese economic hegemony (by abandoning TPP). From my perspective in the U.S., I worry mostly about (3). Where will U.S. firms go for low cost manufacturing with Vietnam, Laos, and the rest in China’s orbit? Will they bring manufacturing back to the U.S.? If they do, how will they compete against goods manufactured in China, Vietnam, Laos, and the other countries in southeast Asia that are partnering with China? As I’ve commented many times, we are entering a new phase of globalization, from one where western firms shifted production to China for China firms to produce the goods for western firms, to one where China firms produce goods for China firms to compete with the goods produced by and for the western firms. Western firms won’t have the option of shifting production from China to Vietnam, Laos, etc. How do we win a trade war when all of our potential partners (Vietnam, Laos, etc.) are aligned with China? Trump is an ignoramus, and his blunder rejecting TPP will have a devastating impact on U.S. companies in the years to come. And that’s not considering the potential for a trade war becoming a hot war.
” Where will U.S. firms go for low cost manufacturing with Vietnam, Laos, and the rest in China’s orbit? “: Dammit they took the only low-cost producers in the entire world away! If only there were other low labor cost nations, perhaps even in our hemisphere, that we could manufacture things in. Oh well, I guess there aren’t.
Making things in Mexico is a bad deal because those Mexicans take all our money and give us drug addicts, just like Britain did to China!
Laos is far from ocean export ports.
It has little to no manufacturing.
It has a small populace.
You’re really imagining that somehow Laos can deliver much of value to the USA? or China?
It can’t. This deal is probably more important for Chinese vendors of high speed rail equipment.
IIRC, Laos had one toothpick factory as their sole factory.
Probably is more now, but you’re over estimating its importance.
Maybe you can explain how we’re losing Lesotho next.
2. Of course, Bourdieu is describing Cowen (“People at the top”) and, alas, the rest of us (“the bottom”). How do I know? Cowen’s “reserved and understated personal style” as contrasted with the “snark and sarcasm” we see in the comments.
Yeah, RIGHT.
LOL, OJ is on point today
#2 – Bourdieu’s theories, like monetarism, are completely untestable and thus unscientific. He claims every moment, ‘whether we realize it or not’ we are competing for status. That’s untestable. Somebody who is a hermit, living on a pole, and completely not seeking publicity, who shuns the world, is competing for status? Somebody living in a village of Amazon stone age tribesmen who shun civilization is competing for status? If you say that they are, ‘but they don’t even know it’, that’s untestable and not scientific.
Absolutely stone age tribesmen compete for status (within their tribe).
So that leaves the hermits. How many of those hermits are there would you guess?
His words would describe the Jews well. Jewish humor was biting and sarcastic and not afraid to take on the ruling WASPs, think Groucho Marx. Now that the Jews are on top of the social order, they have become humorless i.e. WASPs with big noses. Read a piece in the Atlantic or Salon and this is evident. The biting sarcastic humor comes from elsewhere now and is expressed through the internet.
1. In the long run we are all dead, so what’s the point of doing anything. Republicans need to take off their training wheels, stop relying on the adults to fix the messes they make, and learn how to govern responsibly.
Democrats are the adults? I ask you again, Spock has a beard in your world, right?
Who are the ones who still do not have a replacement for Obamacare (after nine years complaining about it) and relied on the adult living at the White House at the time vettoing their repealing piece while they played to the gallery? The adult is gone now.
The thing you can’t stand is Democrats passed a law requiring people who profit from all the spending by the American people individually and collectively through government must pay for the cost of paying for all that spending.
You want to be paid high profits without paying for anything.
Paid high profits for guns other people use doing what you want government to have them do without paying for the costs of war and policing.
Paid high profits for drugs without paying anyone to make and prescribe and deal with costs of those drugs you profit from.
TANSTAAFL
I thought the Brooks Bourdieu piece was good. I am not sure how it relates though to this moment. It seems, with Chris Arnade’s back row kids, and dozens of journeys to darkest America, have already overmined cultural angst.
What we need is a return to policy, and steely eyed accounting of policy outcomes.
The problem with the health care bill is not how it signals cultural values, it is how the numbers add up.
Actually values are a part of it too. The Reps value tax cuts above everything, and they are even willing to push a bill that the entire country hates to get them. That’s values.
#4 I would imagine this is replicable quite a bit outside Boston. There’s a lot that can happen between the end of spring semester and the beginning of college in the fall. Financial realities, joining the military, and/or realization that getting a job maybe more important.
4. “say that they’re continuing on to college” isn’t clear. Does the survey specify immediate post high school plans? Surely there are a lot of high school grads whose plan is “I’m going to work for my dad/join the military/go backpacking in Europe for a year or two, and then get my degree” and if you asked them simply “are you continuing on to college?” they would say yes.
I had thought of this as well. Anecdotal evidence to support in Canada anyhow.
What do you say we have some Military spending caps instead of Medicaid caps.
What I like about formulary caps is that it assumes that we drive an automobile by giving the driver a brake and telling him that he can push on the gas pedal so far (no more than 30 mph) and then push him out in traffic on a highway with other drivers and not expect an accident or interference with the rest of the highway system.
I also like how politicians assume that people just love medical care, like its some treat, having a doctor put his finger up your ass and squeezing your nuts is some pleasurable thing.
Well, maybe it is for you.
I don’t think that kind of medical care costs much. You can find someone at Walgreens to do that for you for 100 bucks.
The problem is who pays for the $85,000 shot? Or some kids kill-and-revive bone marrow transplant?
It shouldn’t matter in either case. These are insurable risks across a large population, so while you may focus on an instance of high costs, just remember the law of large numbers and the size of the pool.
There have been military spending caps in various budget agreements, but ‘entitlements’ are somehow sacrosanct. And people love to force other people to PAY for their medical care.
2. It’s interesting to compare the line Tyler picked out to something David Brooks wrote four years ago about something very similar in his own industry. Here’s the money quote from that other article:
“The tragedy of middle-aged fame is that the fullest glare of attention comes just when a person is most acutely aware of his own mediocrity. By his late 50s, the Thought Leader is a lion of his industry, but he is bruised by snarky comments from new versions of his formerly jerkish self. Of course, this is when he utters his cries for civility and good manners, which are really just pleas for mercy to spare his tender spots.”
Here is the original article: https://mobile.nytimes.com/2013/12/17/opinion/brooks-the-thought-leader.html
“Of course, this is when he utters his cries for civility and good manners, which are really just pleas for mercy to spare his tender spots.”
Not necessarily. To paraphrase Freud, ometimes a plea for civility is just a plea for civility.
“Of course, this is when he utters his cries for civility and good manners, which are really just pleas for mercy to spare his tender spots.”
Not necessarily. To paraphrase Freud, sometimes a plea for civility is just a plea for civility.
1. If the caps aren’t popular and won’t happen anyways, why include them in the bill? All you’re going to do is scare away moderates.
As others have stated, without the caps you can’t pass the bill via reconciliation, which means you have to get Democrats onboard.
The Democrats will not help. They’ve handed over the ticking time bomb and won’t ask for it back.
So it can pass via recon.
You can’t cut taxes without cutting spending.
The only reason 90% of Republicans run is cutting taxes while making sure their supporters keep getting as much if not more money from the government.
Free lunch Trump made this implied agenda way too explicit.
Tax cuts and lots more money paid by government to his friends and supporters.
#3 TOLLs
NYC Verrazano Narrows Bridge toll is $17 for cars.
Staten Island residents get a rebate… but not other NYC residents
Illinois Tollway System tolls are HALVED for those with an Illinois version of EZ-Pass (called iPass).
The Indiana Tollway (80/90) just eliminated their EZ-Pass discount for everyone (it was available to those from every state). Interestingly, when Indiana privatized the tollway they did not ensure that an EZ-Pass discount would survive, and the State has been paying for this discount out of the sale price for the last 10 years! The money has run out, apparently.
Free lunch Trump built his trillion in corporate revenue and jobs on the winning deal Republicans cut on the Indiana toll road. Which was a template for building far more Interstate that Indiana has talked about for 60 years, all for free.
TANSTAAFL
Obama is hated for making people pay for Obamacare, especially those who benefit from healthy workers and benefit from being paid for their work by government mandate.
Republicans want EMTALA mandates that aren’t paid for.
#2 so is David Brooks starting down the road to making peace with Trump?
I think that the elites hate Trump so much because he is low class nouveau riche. I do not like Trump but he is not that much worse that other POTUS, so far he has not done anything as boneheaded as invading Iraq, or bombing Libya for that matter.