A quick history lesson for those of you not familiar with that landmark decision:
United States v. Nixon, 418 U.S. 683 (1974), was a landmark United States Supreme Court decision which resulted in a unanimous 8–0 ruling against President Richard Nixon, ordering him to deliver presidential tape recordings and other subpoenaed materials to the District Court. Issued on July 24, 1974, the ruling was important to the late stages of the Watergate scandal, when there was an ongoing impeachment process against Richard Nixon. United States v. Nixon is considered a crucial precedent limiting the power of any U.S. president to claim executive privilege.
Here is the rest of the Wikipedia entry.
So, finally, recognition that fascism is not the problem facing America.
Strange to see that the normally scorned (at least by so many of your loyal readers) wikipedia is used as a source.
Trump did not know if he could have personal loyalty, a cult of personality, until he asked.
Even now, the White House is reported to be hunting “traitors” who told the truth to the American people.
So it may matter less if this farce is failed authoritarianism, failed fascism, than that it is just failed.
Like when Hillary and the DNC were ordered to turn over their private servers to the FBI.
“Sure, but oops we lost some” goes back further than that. Iran-Contra I know about. Probably many others in the last 200 years.
“Landmark decision” is code for “judicial con useful for advancing prog political objectives (public opinion be damned)”. United States v. Nixon said the president had to honor a subpoena. This was advantageous to one side only in the short term.
You really got your trolling pants on this week. Hey, it’s your blog.
A significant percentage of the population decided on November 9th, 2016 that they would drum this guy out by whatever means necessary. Zero compunction, certitude about possessing moral high ground, yada yada.
If the subject is important precedents and their implications for the future, this is worth chewing on.
You guys literally debarred a sitting President from even having his judicial nominee considered. Don’t whine now that all the power’s yours.
You’re an idiot. The republicans had the senate. When was the last time a president got his nominee through a candidate when his side did not control the senate? Answer: has not happened since you god damn side in 2001 decided that using the filibuster was fair game even if the candidate was “scholarly or erudite”. Likely it will never happen again, unless your pals in the 4th estate gain even more power.
Your side is the the worst. You escalate, continually, and yet you have the gall to try and blame the other side.
Everybody, step back. Take a breath. Maybe you should get together for a beer. You might even share a common interest: like this website,
Other, possibly related, historical events of interest: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_incidents_of_civil_unrest_in_the_United_States
Did something new just happen? Trump’s reelection odds (30%) and odds of leaving in 2020 or later (50%) are exactly where they’ve been for months. Obviously those are much worse odds than you would expect given how good the economy is, but keep in mind Pence’s odds are around 10%.
I say Trump limps along to finish his term but doesn’t run for reelection, citing age, the press, the ‘Swamp’/deep state, etc. If we haven’t had a recession during the term, Pence wins a nail biter against whoever. If Trump does run again and/or we have a recession, then Democrats take the White House.
The two new sets of facts are Don Jr’s emails, acknowledging Russian government assistance, and the WSJ article, claiming 2015 preparation by the Russians.
But that might not be as immediate an influence as Trump’s decision to back Don Jr today, and implicitly acknowledge Russian collusion. So much for six months of calling just that “fake news.”
I am not a lawyer, and I don’t know how Mueller will read all this, but things have changed.
“but things have changed.’
No they havent. The media is still overhyping every bit of Trump news and enough people are lapping it up that it will never stop.
Even if you think it is over-hyped, you should admit that the facts in evidence have changed (in part because of dogged investigation).
“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump – helped along by Aras and Emin.
What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?
I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.”
Question to you .. do you really not care that you were told 101 times that there was no contact, and that this was fake news?
Its not that i dont care, i just dont think it really changes anything. This is the problem with a media that has squandered it credibility, no one listens no matter what the message is.
Really.
And it does not occur to you that every day Trump has drummed “the press is the enemy,” and “fake news,” and “believe only me”
.. has been preparing you for this day?
*This* day? Come now, this is not the worst thing you are going to see from this administration.
Trump didnt make the press the enemy, they did that to themselves. He is just the beneficiary.
“and implicitly acknowledge Russian collusion”
STFU. Make a real claim. But you won’t, you are horrible.
Learn to read. The email says “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump” and Trump says “I think from a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting.”
That is implicit acknowledgement.
Heck, it is possibly explicit.
The only thing that changed is that Donald Trump Jr probably broke a campaign finance law. You know, like Bernie accused Hillary of doing.
There’s exactly zero evidence that Trump and Putin were having regular meetings to jointly plan a political campaign to stop Hillary Clinton’s election, which is the narrative the media and the Democrats are advancing.
I agree that Democrats have gotten ahead of the facts, and even if the facts caught up in this instance, it may not always be true.
Of course, we could settle political feuds the old fashioned way, in a duel. For those of you not familiar with that landmark decision, the VP shot and killed the former Treasury Secretary, the latter the nemesis of the sitting president as well as the rival of the VP. The VP, having done the deed, ran like a scared rabbit and hid at a southern slave plantation until the crisis receded. Later, the former VP would mount an insurrection against the government to which he had previously pledged his loyalty. Over 100 years later it must have pleased the Treasury Secretary that his rival, while hiding at a slave plantation, would look across the sound to the island to the south where leading bankers and the Senator from NY met in secret and hatched the plan for what became the modern Fed, the deceased having the last laugh while his former rival suffers the indignity of forever a traitor.
I can’t wait to read the deleted tweets from the Tweeter-in-chief.
Do you think Don Jr. will hang for treason?
Let’s not forget:
The privilege doesn’t exist for the period before he was President.