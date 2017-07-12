Wednesday assorted links

1. Lessons from German labor market reforms.

2. Some of the recent attacks on David Brooks indicate a) the current Left doesn’t understand its own intellectual history very well, and b) many of the attackers are part of the problem and cannot stand being told so. Here is a Rod Dreher response. Here is Monkey Cage.

3. Chinese researchers teleport a Gobi desert photon to a satellite orbiting the earth.

4. Science writers on the books that inspired them.

5. Scott Sumner argues China will democratize with p = 0.95.

6. Milton Friedman circa 1946. And the economics of why the NBA West is so much better than the NBA East.

7. Amartya Sen not allowed to utter the word “cow” in a movie, rules India’s film censor.