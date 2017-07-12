Wednesday assorted links

1. Lessons from German labor market reforms.
2. Some of the recent attacks on David Brooks indicate a) the current Left doesn’t understand its own intellectual history very well, and b) many of the attackers are part of the problem and cannot stand being told so. Here is a Rod Dreher response. Here is Monkey Cage.
3. Chinese researchers teleport a Gobi desert photon to a satellite orbiting the earth.
4. Science writers on the books that inspired them.
5. Scott Sumner argues China will democratize with p = 0.95.
6. Milton Friedman circa 1946. And the economics of why the NBA West is so much better than the NBA East.
7. Amartya Sen not allowed to utter the word “cow” in a movie, rules India’s film censor.
Just to be clear, I am saying there is a 5% chance that China will never democratize, even in a billion years. The odds of them democratizing in my lifetime is far below 95%. Maybe 50%.
I was responding to Tyler’s Bloomberg story, the headline of which suggested China might never democratize. (Author’s don’t always write headlines.)
On this web site, where one reasonably assumes that Prof. Cowen is the only person who writes what goes out under his byline, the title was ‘Will China ever democratize?’ followed by ‘Probably not, or so I argue in my latest Bloomberg column….’
“Just to be clear, I am saying there is a 5% chance that China will never democratize, even in a billion years.”
Would you like to make a bet?
Binary bets aren’t as interesting when the term is so far out. Better to make bets on shorter term events that would bring the probability of democratization up or down.
Which events make democracy a bigger possibility a billion years from now? In 1949, the Nationalists taking Taiwan made democracy there and in the Mainladn more probable (their totalitarian regime lasted four decades, you know)?
If Sumner’s point is that China’s history is cyclical, I get it. But those cycles have taught the Chinese to value order and stability above all else (including individual liberty). On the other hand, we keep repeating the same mistakes, even mistakes of the recent past, and there’s no reason to believe the Chinese won’t; indeed, the cycles prove they likely will.
That’s crazy. (1) That’s three million dynastic cycles. If human civilization lasts that long, it is much more likely than 95% that any particular country will go through cycles of democracy and authoritarianism, even if there’s a break from the historical pattern. (2) The time period during which intercultural exchange is significant will begin to dominate the history of every country much sooner than that.
#4. I very much liked Isaac Asimov’s Guide to Earth and Science and George Gamow’s Thirty Years That Shook Physics when I was in early high school. I would have found a lot of works they mentioned in the article too difficult for me. (Though today I would just be watching science stuff on youtube).
5. What does the term “democracy” even mean in this context? Almost every country now has elections of one sort or another ergo they’re “democratic”. In the US, bastion of democracy, the popular vote for president is negated by the Electoral College, so much for democracy. No wonder the Hillaryites are upset. Obviously, the supposed glorious democratic process mostly serves as a validation of the wishes of the oligarchy that makes the most important decisions. A construction worker in the US doesn’t have any more influence on political or governmental policy than his counterpart in China.
I forget who made this point, but if you look at most of the rhetoric from these guys and replace “democracy” with your favorite supernatural entity, it becomes clear that these people have imbued the word with magical qualities. To normal people, “democracy” just means participatory government. For the neo-liberals, it means a collection of chants and rituals to please the gods.
Please the gods or please the US overlords? There is no democratic country that is antagonist to the US. A democracy is a democracy if we say so. Want to earn the magical democracy label? Tow the US line.
Almost every country now has elections of one sort or another ergo they’re “democratic”.
They do not. Competitive elections to consequential conciliar bodies are not to be found in Cuba, China, North Korea, multiple states in S.E. Asia; about 1/2 the states in the Near East, Central Asia, and North Africa; and about 10 states in Tropical and Southern Africa. Some of the places they are found are wretched for disorder (Iraq) or abuse (Zimbabwe).
2. These defenses of Brooks are pitiful. Even the poorest of America’s poor trash have smartphones and can easily Google “capicola”. If Brooks had a point it was lost in that pathetic example.
Or maybe this is an example of the previous post and how there are no conservative intellectuals. A Straussian reading?
To give the guy a break, it is required form in this kind of essay to root a social problem in a personal experience. An anecdote.
So he had a piece on privilege he wanted to write, and that was the anecdote he had. Or the best he could recall before deadline.
Right, David Brooks is saying there is such a thing as upper-class privilege. The fact that some people on the left lose their heads at this ought to be infuriating.
Sure. But as I say, I think much is more superficial, like “Subway uses Italian words, how can that be elitist?”
I would be interested in seeing a serious left’think piece disputing the notion, and not something just hung up on “sandwiches!”
Link?
Brooks is well known for pulling his anecdotes out of thin air. See http://www.phillymag.com/articles/david-brooks-booboos-in-paradise/
This clearly never happened and he should have invented something more plausible.
Why do you think it didn’t happen?
I think part of Brooks’s point is that some people use terms like “poor trash” in order to exclude others from their social circle — perhaps unintentionally — and that this is one (of many) causes of inequality in America.
Brook’s point was that inequality was as much about socialization as it is about tax policy and insurance access. But then his anecdote did nothing to demonstrate his thesis and he comes off, as usual looking like a retard. And this is the best that conservative intellectuals have to offer. Sad.
It might have worked better if he had not, you know, taken his friend there. Since that implies he too like misspelled capicola. Instead he might have invented a story about a blue collar friend that didn’t even know about spelling bee tutors or some such thing. It might have lensed to his point maybe?
The funniest part of this whole thing to me is that it’s really spelled “capocollo.” We’ve Americanized it into capicolla or whatever and his “guest,” if she even existed, supposedly didn’t even recognize the Americanization.
I’m not sure there’s a “real” spelling. They spell it and pronounce it differently in every region of Italy depending on the local dialect.
I thought it was spelled Gabbagool
As an immigrant to this country whose parents weren’t all that embracing of assimilation I call BS.
Actually, Dreher was not that bad, at least in presenting a reality that is also true when it comes to thinking about class, and its role.
But then, I just thought ‘Pomodoro’ meant tomato in Italian, but after reading a couple of articles spun off from Brooks, it may mean a certain type of tomato. Yet, since I don’t own a smart phone, I won’t be checking that information the next time I’m in Karlsuhe’s Pomodoro.
Neither Brooks or his detractors understand what he is describing: not a ‘cognitive elite’ but rather mandarin class.
When markets are functioning properly there’s very little room for mandarins. The solution to the problem isn’t teaching poor kids the names of fancy meats but creating thriving markets where people only care about how well you do your job. And where displaying your mastery of upperclass tastes counts for nothing when it comes to getting ahead.
I read the Brooks column before seeing the “outrage.” it seemed a bit off kilter in its examples, but essentially correct.
When things started frothing on Twitter I didn’t quite get it. Now a day later, I think I might see it more as an example of social media superficial snark, rather than serious disagreement.
And now there are think pieces on the snark. Such is our modern world.
Have you seen Eric Posner’s “Theses About Twitter”? http://ericposner.com/twenty-theses-about-twitter/
Twitter is the boiled-down essence of social media, by (accidental) design just barely profitable enough to allow the petty primate status games to be the dominant factor.
There is much truth to those criticisms, and any user of Twitter should recognize and seek to mitigate those dangers. Choose a thoughtful list to follow, and a good indication of that would be many links to long reads.
The main advantage of Twitter is that it is fast, but going hand in hand with that, you have to read it with a skeptical eye, especially the you have not found to be trusted sources. (lol, POTUS)
4 – America’s history of supporting savage regimes and groups (be them the Saudis, the Pakistanis, the Mujahideen or India) never ceases to amaze me. But it is Braziljans who need to lectured by Lawrence Summers and his ilk.
2. Of course, ridiculing Mr. Brooks for blaming declining opportunities for the lesser classes and rising inequality on menus that can’t be read by the lesser classes diverts attention from rising inequality and the actual causes of it. Sure, Mr. Brooks’ explanation is ridiculous, but no more ridiculous than many of the explanations we’ve heard over the past ten to fifteen years. From the skills gap to video games to complacency to culture to sun spots (I made that up, but it’s about as good an explanation as the others), they all serve to divert attention while placing the blame on the lesser classes: what the lesser classes need to do is toughen up (or learn to read menus), just like the upper classes. For all we know, Brooks’ essay about menus was intended as satire.
It’s not that ridiculous. The idea that what we call social classes more accurately describe distinct cultures, not just culturally identical people with more or less money is both a mainstream sociological perspective and so obvious that “switching places” has been a trope of popular entertainment for over a century (see “The Prince and the Pauper”, “My Fair Lady”, “Trading Places”, etc.)
The idea that the necessity of crossing cultural barriers impairs socioeconomic mobility is also mainstream, though not just because it’s difficult for many adults to adapt to a strange milieu. People usually LIKE their culture that they grew up in, and don’t want to have to give it up just to make more money.
Brooks isn’t blaming the poor for not learning social cues. The social cues are designed (maybe unintentionally, maybe not) to exclude them.
If I went out and taught classes to poor people about what all the words on fancy menus mean, the fancy places would just come up with a bunch of new words. They do this anyway; it’s trivial to learn one new menu item when you go there once a week, impossible if you can only go once a year and because it’s expensive you can’t risk hating your meal. (And food allergies make confusing menus downright dangerous.)
i think the problem w/ brooks argument is he correctly pointed out the structural problems in the first half of his post but then basically dismissed them for weird sandwich commentary. and even if his sandwich commentary is true, it’s not a universal experience and it’s definitely not something worth targeting policy wise. the structural problems definitely are.
It would be sad if a better first draft was returned “needs more cowbell.”
Don’t fear the reaper!
I would think the left’s biggest criticism of Brooks’ commentary was that he assumed that the country and the economy should only work well for those with a college education, instead of working well for most everyone. Whether or not you can secure a stable middle class existence shouldn’t depend on having a sheepskin or knowing ethnic names for common menu items. Brooks assumes that you should need a college degree and that kind of cultural knowledge to be able to secure a decent wage, which is itself a large part of the problem.
Here is a Rod Dreher response
A ‘response’ from an opinion journalist who breaks the douche meter every day of the week. something Mr. Brooks could never manage.
It is kind of amazing to see just how much Rod Dreher clings to his friendship to Brooks. Kind of like it vindicates his claim to belong to the social milieu that led to his self alienation from his family. “My dad resents me because I know David Brooks.”
Guess it kind of makes sense for a LSU boy trying to play in the big leagues.
No doubt invisible class barriers exist, as they have for…well, forever. Just google “comedy of manners.” My issue with Brooks’s column is that I strongly suspect the sandwich incident never happened. Brooks has a well-documented history of fabricating facts and anecdotes to provide support for his homilies. If you strip the unverifiable anecdotes and outright falsehoods out of Brooks’s work, you’re left with observations unworthy of a Jeff Foxworthy routine.
#2
Christ that was tone deaf.
The anecdotes about the poors experiencing crippling anxiety at fancy restaurants are more likely due to those people having actual anxiety issues rather than reflective of class. In addition to the smartphone solution above, one could simply ask what things on the menu were. Being able to plow through awkward situations with grace is part of being an adult.
The whole piece also implies that there are these *other* richers out there who would judge a poor for not knowing names of Italian sandwiches. Is this actually the default? Why isn’t the author’s reaction of empathy the default?
Okay but let’s say we accept that there’s a huge problem and that knowing “the rich code” is the secret to getting high-paying jobs. WHY IS THERE NOT A PDF CHEATSHEET FOR THIS? Giant bags of money await, but I guess that doesn’t motivate you enough to learn the names of sandwiches.
Rich signifiers used to be hard to learn, like knowing Latin, Greek, and German to pass the entrance exam to Harvard. Now the barrier to entry is much lower. Maybe the reason we’re even reading/writing these thinkpieces is because we’re obsessed with witch hunts and “checking our privilege”. Not because privilege is particularly problematic at the moment.
“…for years I had to live with the disdain of some members of my Louisiana family for my allegedly fancypants and inauthentic tastes. It was all class anxiety on their part”
Why is it class anxiety? Why aren’t your tastes actually fancypants and inauthentic? Rich food tends to be low calorie and difficult to digest. Working class food tends to be calorie dense and palatable. Almost as if someone who has to get up and do manual labor would prefer to eat meat and potatoes instead of some handcrafted prosciutto flatbread.
“He talks about social science findings that conservatives tend to be “low openness” individuals — that is, people who are much less willing to try new and unfamiliar things”
This comment is on the heels of how the author could not navigate a swamp the same way the author’s father would not navigate Paris. Aren’t they both “low-openness” by this criterion?
“It’s not really the prices that ensure 80 percent of your co-shoppers at Whole Foods are, comfortingly, also college grads; it’s the cultural codes.”
See also the point about food density and palatability. I stopped shopping at WF primarily because their meats are all ~2 days off of expiration and I don’t want to go to the store 3 days a week. There are similar problems with their fresh fruits. The author can’t even see this point because the eating algorithms of fops are unimportant. But construction workers can’t replace fajitas with kale smoothies. Prices aside, the thermodynamics just won’t work.
Also, the WF crowd isn’t “in”. It’s part of the health-fitness industry trying to sell status to young people who have nothing else going for them. They went to college. They have some mediocre mid-tier job in a big city. Whole Foods is their church. It makes them real. It makes them not just another corporate drone who stands for nothing. But it doesn’t make them part of the upper class.
Maybe the author doesn’t know or doesn’t have a coherent definition of what “upper class” means.
Way back I spent many years working as a waiter in the UK.
I observed that may customers, even in pretty modest establishments, experienced a high degree of anxiety dealing with things like ordering off a wine list, which knives and forks to use etc. They were always working class (its easy to tell in the UK) and were out for some special occasion such as a husband taking his wife out on her birthday. They’d probably very rarely had to choose between four different forks on a table.
Part of my role was to put them at ease, eg suggesting that if they gave me a budget I could recommend a bottle of wine that they’d like, or pointing out that no one cared which knife they used.
The social anxiety is real. Interesting that people in the US are debating the existence of something that is obvious to all elsewhere.
Part of privilege is not knowing you have it, and denying it when pointed out you do.
I don’t know the names of anything fancy. Perhaps I have the privilege of self-esteem.
So from the perspective of poors, there are two solutions:
1) Learn the names of fancy breads and wines
2) Don’t be embarrassed for not knowing the names of fancy breads and wines
Those are both reasonable suggestions. Maybe the problem isn’t “privilege”, but an inability to navigate the world like adults.
Tyler, thanks for the link to the Dreher column. I’m over the monthly limit for the Times. Dreher’s column was right on the mark about the way class is maintained for this former pig slopper.
Now on with the sharp elbows and witty comparisons to Jeff Foxworthy routines.
A positive social media message then:
https://youtu.be/Rl56Ti1LXWM
Try opening NY Times articles in an incognito window.
2. “b) many of the attackers are part of the problem and cannot stand being told so.”
I would put it more charitably and say that they may not necessarily be a part of the problem, but they’re certainly participants in and benefit from it.
The term “basic” didn’t enter modern lexicon as a point of irony.
2. For those who aren’t familiar with Dreher, he belongs to a very conservative Christian community, what I would call sectarian. Thus, Dreher may have the worldly experiences to read the menu at Brooks deli, he chooses to stay in his community rather than to flow with the tide. The people in his community share his values, while those who flow with the tide likely don’t. Of course, Dreher is part of a trend, a trend in which Americans seek a community of the like-minded. Some find that community on-line, whole others (including Dreher) find it in the space where they live. So-called community churches (evangelical Protestant churches located mainly in the South) are similar, although the members have secular lives too as bankers, barristers, barbers, and bakers. What I’ve noticed about the members of the community church where I reside is that they view non-members as, well, lesser than themselves. That’s the problem with sectarianism. And it comes in all shapes and sizes.
It is hard for me to take Dreher seriously when I read a passage like this: “More prosaically, a man who can walk into a gourmet sandwich shop and roll with it is enormously advantaged over the man who cannot.” Brooks’ friend is a woman. Dreher has not only deployed sexist language but he has misgendered the source of the anecdote.
I feel like, why should I take your ideas seriously if your mental state seems to be stuck in the 50s? What else are you missing?
I imagine some of your other readers would have a similar reaction coming across a casual mention of “whitey”.
I’m not sure if this is a useful heuristic or if I am missing valuable information dismissing people in this way.
“I’m not sure if this is a useful heuristic or if I am missing valuable information dismissing people in this way.”
The latter.