Wednesday assorted links

1. A science fiction look at Proust.
2. Contours of a third nuclear age.
3. Too many Americans live in a mental fog.
4. “Automation risk of US jobs drops from 38 to 9% when accounting for job-level tasks.”
5. What is up with the China-India scuffle? Keep an eye on this one. And why China won’t help with North Korea.
6. China markets in everything.
No comments yet? Where’s my WaPo op-ed on Yucca mountain being safe for nuclear waste? (1 cm migration every 1 billion years folks, c’mon now)
Lucid comments from Noah, but I think our politicians time is better spent advocating for trans rights and/or curbing abortion laws.
Right. The Democratic party is trying to keep poor people poor and crazy people crazy so they have a mass of voters who will vote Democratic in their “self-interest”. It’s like Boss Tweed on steroids.
Right. The Republican party is trying to keep angry poor people angry and crazy poor people crazy so they have a mass of voters who will vote Republican in their “self-interest”. Sounds stupid that way too.
Republicans don’t really want to keep people poor. There are some exceptions to that (felons, illegal immigrants) but for the most part the business of the Republican party is business. The business of the Democratic party is largely rent-seeking. Yes, there is GOP rent-seeking as well but this scale tilts heavily one way.
Does either side actually have to try to keep people poor?
“One consequence of raising the minimum wage that is so easily predictable that it is hard to call it unintended is the scarcity of jobs. Unemployed people tend to vote Democrat.” – David Blount
26 June 2017: Kurt Schlichter: “Look Democrats, you’re doing great. After a half year of Trump and several special election moral victories – which are the best kind of victories – America is digging your vibe. Everyone loves the Democrats and their can-do message of opposition to Trump, entitlement to our money, resistance to Trump, demands for even more of our money, and dog-whistlin’ about murdering Trump and anyone else who doesn’t hate Trump or want to give Democrats our money.”
The left in one sentence from “Bookworm Room” blog.. “Remarkable, really, that a group of people who measure intellect by knowing who Buzz Lightyear is and who trade in personal insults as a form of political commentary, think that they’re America’s ‘elite.’”
No, it was a stupid article. For example:
“Even outside of those industries, almost every worker now has to know how to use office-productivity software, interact with websites or perform other complex tasks.”
Nonsense. And then there’s the obligatory studies which were only done once and have a snowball’s chance in hell of replicating.
3. obvious gag: yes, and Noah Smith is one of them.
My guess is that lead pollution is significantly less of a problem now than it’s been in previous decades and this “growing body of research” that paints poverty as some kind of medical condition has replication crisis written all over it.
No offense, but I’m gonna put more weight on actual research than your guesses.
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/cover_story/2016/03/ego_depletion_an_influential_theory_in_psychology_may_have_just_been_debunked.html
So, you linked to an article about something else entirely.
In any event, the case for lead continuing to be bad is pretty straightforward:
Lead exists.
Children are exposed to lead.
Poor children tend to be exposed to more lead.
Lead exposure is bad.
Especially for children.
There is no safe amount of lead exposure.
Which part of that is disputed?
The whole ‘poverty is stressful and damages your brain’ meme that’s been flitting about the past few years was, I believe, an outgrowth of the ego depletion stuff. That’s why I linked to it. You can put two and two together, I’m sure.
Lead exposure was a much bigger problem when it was used as an additive in gasoline and burned, but that was 30 years ago, now.
“There is no safe amount of lead exposure” is a statement not backed by any evidence I know of. Perhaps you meant to say “there is no known safe amount of lead exposure”. I myself doubt that exposure to say a zeptomole of lead per year is bad. Do you have any evidence that it is? As I’ve said before on this blog, “there is no safe amount of X” is a catechism that is repeated by those whose desire to dictate public policy exceeds their desire to be scientifically sound.
@Jeff R
There is a strong consensus that lead is bad and that poor people are exposed to more lead. That some other hypothesized connections between poverty and bad outcomes are dubious does not change this.
Lead has a half-life of much longer than 30 years. All the lead that was released thirty years ago is still out there, in the soil or the water.
@Curt F.
Surely this is a distinction without a difference? At least in most contexts, including the MR comments section.
Lead has no half life. It is an element; it is stable and does not break down. However, after a while, it is washed into the soil and eventually the ocean. But deep in the soil, it has no more effect on people than radioactive thorium in the earth’s core. The question is, how much lead are people actually exposed to, and how dangerous are those amounts? For most people, the amounts are much less than they were 30 years ago, and decrease every year.
All gasoline is now unleaded. Lead was removed from new paint decades ago and new lead pipes haven’t been installed for equally as long. In many places, old lead pipes have been replaced. Lead paint removal is less common. Usually, people just paint over it.
Here’s what I suggest that you do. Go to pubmed.gov and search for lead and cognition or IQ or etc. and pick out a couple of dozen recent papers that look like they might carry some evidential weight. Then sort them into two stacks. In one put all those in which the hypothesis that low levels of lead exposure cause kids to grow up dumb, violent or both is actually tested and in which the hypothesis is explicit and pre-specified and the methodology and statistical techniques to be applied to the data pre-registered. In the other put the rest. Next, see if any of the authors are serial publishers on the topic and in which pile their papers wound up. Then go to Google Scholar, check “Case law” and search for their names along with the phrase “expert witness”. Then let us know which of the two piles, in your reckoning, weighs more.
How does lead abatement work? As in, physically. Paint seems pretty straightforward when you’re demolishing an old building, but how do you get it out of the soil, for example?
You can dig up the soil, and replace it with clean fill. Or you can cap the contaminated soil with clean fill. Or both.
3. Noah puts the chicken before the egg when arguing that poverty causes brain damage (using the term loosely) and not the other way around.
Standard Dem logic.
Likewise, it’s not that productive, successful people are more likely to attend college — it’s that attending college makes them productive and successful! So clearly, “free” college is the answer. The Great Equalizer!
The truth is, of course, that the causation arrow points both ways. But you aren’t interested in the truth.
Evidence?
Good on the message king for giving you a fact.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/poverty-disturbs-children-s-brain-development-and-academic-performance/
The article at #3 presents scads of evidence. Again, partisans don’t care about the truth, only bashing the other side.
You can start with the fact that the ‘chicken and egg’ idiom expresses a dilemma that implies there is no causal arrow.
It could have been intentional, but I’m guessing the OP meant to use ‘cart and horse’ and is such a dumbass he ended up saying the exact opposite.
Good point.
I’ve come to believe that trauma and misery does indeed cause and perpetuate poverty and the like. The poor (but not only the poor) traumatize their children who in turn damage their own. The Socialist myth of the noble proletarian, who but for lacking the money for a good grammar school would provide his or her children with a respectable “non impulse-driven” middle class life, is a myth.
Can’t back this up now with a citation as this is a position I’ve arrived at over a number of years, thanks to reading many articles and some books.
However as the likes of Theodore Dalrymple point out, misery etc doesn’t preclude you from exercising free will. There’s no iron law that says a traumatized parent must in turn damage his or her offspring. The chain of misery can be broken at any point.
A lot is a simple difference in stress. Mothers who worry about finding the next meal have less attention for sorting education options. Kids in that house know what is going on.
+1 to both of you
#3. Probably true, but Noah’s whole article was flabby and foggy and part of the problem. Here’s his brilliant conclusion: “In the 20th century, government saved us from disease and illiteracy; in the 21st, it needs to help us clear our minds.”
Every part of that sentence is stupid.
BD you're into drugs aren't you? Like the rest of the commentators here, a picture of a passed out woman surrounded by cops got your attention. But the most significant story in the links was #7. Did you bother to read that one? Social questions involving ZMP people don't push the production possibilities frontier BD (neither does money creation by the central bank BTW, but I digress). Only TFP does that. You're smart enough to see that, aren't you? (crickets).
Look at Ray, trying to out-stupid Noah Smith.
Ray,
Out of respect for you, I read the link to #7. Here’s what I learned: TFP grew at a 2.09% clip during 1947-1973, 0.50% from 1974-1995, 1.84% from 1996-2004, and 0.50% from 2005-2016.
Nobody knows why. There are theories.
There are also people sitting at desks and pondering what this means for the future. They get paid to do this! Here’s the closing paragraph:
“Overall, it is uncertain how long slow TFP growth will persist in the US. It does, however, seem clear that econometric estimates of trend TFP growth extracted from recent past performance should not be given much weight in projections of average TFP growth rates over the next 10 years. Reasonably enough, the CBO seems to take a similar view. Informed views of the prospects for technological progress and its impact on productivity are potentially more valuable but currently exhibit substantial divergence.”
You know how that reads in plain English, don’t you?
Thanks for the waste of time.
@BD – thanks for that synopsis, I put it into my notes (I did not read the article except briefly): “TFP grew at a 2.09% clip during 1947-1973, 0.50% from 1974-1995, 1.84% from 1996-2004, and 0.50% from 2005-2016.”
#3 I do not think the poverty putting people in a fog is appropriate in a developed country.
#7 was good: TFP, a residual hard to measure, jumps around. So the “Great Stagnation” is not necessarily true. Also keep in mind Great Stagnation may be an optical illusion due to ‘catch-up growth’: the rest of the world is catching up (a bit) to the USA, so it seems the USA is slowing down relative to the others. That said, I think TFP could be increased with better patent laws.
I thought you might attribute the problem to chess or Filipinas, but, in retrospect, yes, of course it’s patents.
#4: The assumption that automation will hit the lower classes the hardest has always been wrong. Those jobs have been automated to the point of diminishing returns. There’s simply not enough margin left in warehousing or manufacturing to warrant further automation. Now, something like medicine is another matter. The army of people in make work jobs at a hospital or medical center are a perfect place to automate. Most of the billing could be done by robots. Diagnostic work like blood tests could be done at kiosks. Record keeping can be centralized and encrypted.
Automation is a dire threat to the management side of the middle-class.
Wrong. Only 1% of warehouses in the US are fully automated today.
I think he’s right about there being a lot of fluff employment in the healthcare industry that could be automated away, though. Or at least made a lot more efficient.
Agreed
There is a lot of employment in the American health care industry which could be immediately eliminated if the U.S. was to adopt any of the health care systems used in countries where health care is comparable, though it costs at least a third less.
Automation is not needed.
Whoever employs you could certainly boost their efficiency with a few choice personnel changes, too, boy-o.
Of course they could – but then, native language English speakers are not all that common in Germany, compared to the U.S.
One of the most fascinating things when understanding why German health care costs at least a third less than in the U.S. is that absolutely no doctor employs anyone to handle health insurance claims. You hand over your insurance card, get treated, and that is it. For example, there are no in or out of network doctors, really – basically all doctors accept all health insurers, which pay essentially the same rates to all doctors. Of course, the health insurers earn no profit to distribute to shareholders who have nothing to do with providing health care. There is a vast amount of overhead in the U.S. health care system which no other country has.
Words don’t mean what you think they mean.
We already have software that automates a lot of billing and claims work. I even worked on software on the claims side back in 2003-06. But, as always, Murphy’s Law applies which is why we need a human being around for when that principle rears its head. Also, as anyone who has ever dealt with an impossible automated phone tree knows, when you have some unusual and maybe unique problem to resolve you really want to get through to a human being to whom you can immediately explain the situation– not play a game of twenty questions with a computer. (And anyone who has an Echo knows how frustrating good old Alexa can be once you depart from a handful of rote commands).
1. I was unfortunate in that I was familiar with Wolfe’s work before I had ever read any Proust. I think going the opposite direction would have been better, as a lot of the parallels Wolfe creates probably went unnoticed by me. He does write some fabulous prose, though. While the blog makes an interesting attempt at looking at Proust in a different light, I doubt there’s more than a handful of examples from In Search of Lost Time that would apply to that style of analysis.
Opinionizing is best done as a part time job. That way you can learn from one part of your life and apply it to the opinionizing. Professional opinion havers tend to get too attached to their opinions. Noah is a good example of the dangers of full-time opinion-having.
Well said, BJ.
“7. Another way to look at TFP data.”
I always tend to think that VoxEu is related to Vox.com, when I first click on the link. Then I immediately notice that the quality is much, much better.
Can lead possibly be worse now than before unleaded gasoline and unleaded paint? I know that plenty is still out there (my little city in Upstate New York is dealing with a scandalous situation of an unremediated factory site), but isn’t that getting better?
One of the best sayings I remember is that the worst part of being poor is being close to poor people. Of course there is a vicious cycle there. The problem will always exist, and I don’t see a lot of magical solutions here. That is why economic growth is one of the very few things that work to get people out of poverty – by raising living standards for everyone and keeps people out of their poor neighborhoods as much as possible.