Wednesday assorted links

1. Tweet storm on what actually happened with the health care vote.
2. Vanity Fair on the changes at the NYT.
3. Joshua Wright tweetstorm on hipster antitrust and why it will and indeed should fail.
4. Inability to pass a drug test (NYT).
5. Cleveland Browns wide receiver to pursue Ph.d in economics.
1. “Some senators always vote for the MTP as a matter of principle – they will never block the senate from debating any bill.”
Apparently no Democrats though.
We see a lot of “instant fail” on the bipartisanship McCain pleaded for. Sad.
And for some of these Republican Senators “always” began in January of 2015.
“1. Tweet storm on what actually happened with the health care vote.”
Ah a Tweet storm. What Category is it? 😉
This morning McCain’s spokeswoman said his vote for BCRA last night “was procedural” & he remains opposed to current bill. At least according to the Twitter:
https://twitter.com/russellberman/status/890221767045914631
His speech was very strong and moral, and for now I will trust that he believes it, is acting upon it, given the arcane rules of the Senate. And if it turns out McCain is a little bit scrambled this week after brain surgery, that is certainly forgivable.
McCain will almost certainly vote for a bill that represents the centrist Republican position. It’s unclear if the sausage grinder that is politics in the Congress will crank out such a bill.
Well you know, apparently trans in the military is now the top Republican bonfire, I mean deliberative policy concern.
Seriously there is nothing more Trump could have done to dump shit on McCain’s speech than a twist to red meat sexual identity politics (plus military!).
Those two topics are completely unconnected. However, Trump’s policy of casually driving the Left into sputtering rage is probably once again successful.
The smart move by the Left would be to constructively address Trump’s actions in a rational manner. Instead the Left will almost certainly over react. Which is clearly why Trump does what he does.
You might want to stop and realize that the US Military allowed transgenders to serve starting in June 2016. So Trump is merely returning to the status quo. A policy of which the majority of his supporters agree with.
As a famous man once said: “Elections have consequences.”
Is it “the left”? Really?
Irrespective of the position being advanced, this habit is destructive in a free society, and those who hope for a more limited government should be appalled. Trump is the president, and he can speak as he wishes; he enjoys the same First Amendment protections as I do, and I would never wish to limit them by law. Nevertheless, I do wish that, just once, he’d just shut the hell up — not because the law compels him to, but because he has some understanding of the extent to which his behavior is crowding out civil society and making us all accessories to his ego.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/449845/please-be-quiet-mr-president
It is time to impeach this guy, for the right as much as for the center and left
Yes a call for impeachment is definitely a Left wing position. Re-instating a transgender military ban that was in effect until last year is not a radical position.
And none of this has much to do with health insurance regulations.
The President (and perhaps msgking) is mad.
The predators and criminal aliens who poison our communities with drugs and prey on innocent young people, these beautiful, beautiful, innocent young people will, will find no safe haven anywhere in our country. And you’ve seen the stories about some of these animals. They don’t want to use guns, because it’s too fast and it’s not painful enough. So they’ll take a young, beautiful girl, 16, 15, and others and they slice them and dice them with a knife because they want them to go through excruciating pain before they die. And these are the animals that we’ve been protecting for so long.
Support that if you too are mad, and what that to represent the United States of America.
http://www.salon.com/2017/07/26/donald-trump-at-ohio-rally-immigrant-gang-members-will-torture-and-kill-teenage-girls/
Oops, sorry. I got my peeps mixed up.
For what it’s worth I care about zilch on sexual politics. If I make my top 10 list of important issue facing America, it ain’t one. I it is red meat for “wingers” right and left.
And it was thrown out today .. I don’t even know why. Because we have a mad president? Probably.
“As a famous man once said: ‘Elections have consequences.'”
For example, we still don’t the Obamacare replacement Republicans sold their followers eight years ago.
A Brazilian Senator said, “our grandchikdren will be ruled by the Emperor’s grandchildren”. My little cousins’ (eight and ten years old, born and raised in the USA) grandchildren will live under the Obamacare.
“they’ll take a young, beautiful girl, ”
Thankfully she was not ugly.
#3: what does the ‘CW’ stand for? Some sort of legal doctrine I gather, but what?
Consumer welfare?
I was going to say “conventional wisdom” but I don’t think that’s right.
Even Google has no idea what this guy is talking about.
Yes, Consumer Welfare.
It was the term “hipsterantitrust” that was new to me. And I follow antitrust. Is Wright jousting with a strawman?
I picked up a vibe last week that people want to break up Google and Facebook “because they are big.”
Apparently not Apple, because lol, they love their iPhones.
Apple’s market share is far lower than Google’s or Facebook’s
That’s the funny thing. They say they don’t like “big” companies. Market cap describes that.
http://www.salon.com/2017/05/31/how-to-break-up-alphabet-amazon-and-facebook/
I know what market cap means. But antitrust is about monopolistic domination and that’s about market share not market cap.
I understand that too. Which brings us full circle to Consumer Welfare, and whether being “big” by size or share is the real issue.
To leftist publications like Salon, all big companies are bad. To the sensible, big by share is the issue not size.
You disagree with that whole thread then? No need to show consumer harm? You might be a leftist.
As a centrist I am open to the idea that big companies can be operating in a win-win manner, without consumer harm. Neither am I a rightist of course, who thinks that even harmful monopolies are fine, because any consumer harm will be addressed in the fullness of time.
I don’t believe any of Apple, Google, or Facebook need to be broken up at this time. I don’t see much consumer harm from any of them due to their size.
6. Three rabbits on the backs of some sheep standing in a few inches of water is not surfing.
Captain Obvious! And his pedantic answers to the questions nobody asked!
http://68.media.tumblr.com/8bd626ec8a5a0c7aa7aa5010e8b9b126/tumblr_inline_mvsue8BFEl1ru4c49.gif
No, that is another poster.
And really, did you even read the article? Here is the very first line – ‘It was a woolly ride, but three wild rabbits managed to escape rising floodwaters in New Zealand by clambering aboard sheep and surfing to safety on their backs.’ Here is a line from the middle – ‘Nevertheless, Horne managed to capture the moment. He said the sheep were huddled together on a high spot on the farm, standing in about 8 centimeters (3 inches) of water.’
The surfing part is pretty clearly fake news, actually, especially in light of how the story ends – ‘Horne herded the sheep to a patch of dry ground on the farm about 50 meters (164 feet) away. The sheep didn’t like it.
“As they jumped through the water, the rabbits had a jolly good try at staying on,” Horne said.
He said the rabbits appeared to cling onto the wool with their paws. As they approached the higher ground, the rabbits fell off but managed to climb a hedge to safety.’
Other articles don’t mention ‘surfing,’ by the way. Wonder what CNN says?
Drug testing for pot is just stupid — dumber than testing for alcohol, since an applicant will test positive for marijuana long after they are no longer intoxicated. It’s a company’s business if an employee shows up drunk or high, but it’s none of their business whether or not the worker enjoys a few beers, a joint, or both in his spare time.
Our company went to a zero tolerance policy because the Federal government requires it and because it’s legally risky (lawsuit material) not to have it in place.
Another stupid Federal policy then, and one that your boy Sessions personally loves.
5: If he’s doing this for his own health, he should be aware that Paul Krugman is living proof that CTE is a problem in economics, too.
Haha! Because Krugman is so stupid! Savage takedown, OJ.
He may be addled, confused, deeply forgetful and brain-damaged, but it’s pretty sleazy and insensitive of you to be throwing around the word “stupid.”
Decorum, people.
Piling on! That asshat deserves it, well done!
2. We take for granted what we have until what we had is gone. The WSJ comes to mind. No paper, the NYT included, was better written and edited than the WSJ. I started every weekday morning reading the WSJ, it having magically appeared at the front door of our offices long before I arrived. Today I read the digital edition of the NYT like I once read the print edition of the WSJ. I start with the front page stories, then a quick glance at the opinion section to see if there’s anything interesting (Douthat’s column, Brooks’ column, a guest op/ed), then to the obituaries, then to book reviews, and then finally end with the business section where I spend most of my time. It’s very well-written. Not quite the standard of the old WSJ, but very good. A well-written story impresses me more than one that is not; I suppose it’s like good looking people, who have more credibility than ugly people for no reason other than their looks. I wouldn’t read a poorly-written book, so why read a poorly-written paper. And that’s what the story at the link is about: the NYT is about to release over 100 copy editors. In the fast paced world of digital media, good writing and careful editing must take a back seat to speed. In time, there will be no papers, digital or otherwise, just pictures and emojis and grunts. We take for granted what we have until what we had is gone.
“We take for granted what we have until what we had is gone.”
True, but this is the fate of the old. The young don’t even know something is gone. This is their reality.
5) I was REALLY hoping this was about Josh Gordon.
+1
1. It’s hard to tell what’s going on now that the media has apparently decided that the ACHA was a “repeal” of the ACA. It wasn’t. So when they say that they’re not going to repeal ObamaCare but are going to vote for a lesser bill, I don’t know if they are talking about the ACHA, or something even stupider and less of a repeal than that was.
#3…”With property we have already begun to consider the economic organisation of society. An institution of property is, in part, a device for organising the productive and distributive activityof thesociety.For the libertarian of our tradition the main question will be how to regulate the enterprise of making a living in such a way that it does not destroy the freedom he prizes. He will, of course, recognise in our institution of private property a means of organising this enterprise wholly friendly to liberty. All monopolies, or near monopolies, he knows as impediments to that liberty,and the greatest single institution which stands between us and monopoly is private property. Concerning monopolies he will have no illusions; he will not consider them optimistically, hoping that they will not abuse their power. He will know that no individual, no group, association or union can be entrusted with much power, and that it is mere foolishness to complain when absolute power is abused. It exists to be abused. And consequently he will put his faith only in arrangements which discourage its existence. In other words, he will recognise that the only way of organising the enterprise of getting a living so that it does not curtail the freedom he loves is by the establishment and maintenance of effective competition. He will know that effective competition is not something that springs up of its own accord, that both it and any alternative to it are creatures of law; but since he has observed the creation (often inadvertently) by law of monopolies and other impediments to freedom, he will not think it beyond the capacity of his society to build upon its already substantial tradition of creating and maintaining effective competition by law. But he will recognise that any confusion between the task of making competition effective and the task (to be performed by effective competition itself) of organising the enterprise of getting a living and satisfying wants will at once be fatal to liberty as he knows it. For to replace by political control the integration of activity which competition (the market) provides is at once to create a monopoly and to destroy the diffusion of power inseparable from freedom. No doubt the libertarian, in this matter, will have to listen to the complaint that he has neglected to consider the efficiency with which his economic system produces the goods; how shall we reconcile the conflicting claims of freedom and efficiency?But he will have his answer ready. The only efficiency to be considered is the most economical way of supplying the things men desire to purchase. The formal circumstances in which this may be at its maximum is where enterprise is effectively competitive, for here the entrepreneur is merely the intermediary between consumers of goods and sellers of services. And below this ideal arrangement, the relevant comparison is not between the level of efficiency attainable in an improved (but not perfected) competitive economy and the efficiency of a perfectly planned economy, but between an improved competitive economy and the sort of planned economy (with all its wastefulness, frustration and corruption) which is the only practical alternative. Everything, in short, that is inimical to freedom – monopoly, near monopoly and all great concentrations of power at the same time impedes the only efficiency worth considering.” Michael Oakeshott “The Political Economy of Freedom.”
Nothing is funnier than economists who critique perfect knowledge employing it themselves in defense of forbearance from freedom for particular businesses. File Wright’s tweets as #consignedtodumpster.
#1 – all this is so much smoke to pass “Skinny Repeal” and punt the sorry mess to a conference committee.
It’s weird that skinny repeal does nothing about Medicaid. So the poor in WV and KY still get their free health insurance and the big losers are those making more than 400% FPL and purchase their insurance in the individual market.
Or, I guess not weird. Free money for WV is always on the table. Ryan will probably strip it out though. And then they are all back to square one.