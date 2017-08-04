My favorite things Austria — Franz Josef Haydn

Too many people think of him as ordinary and earthy, compared to Mozart or Beethoven. Yet he composed amazing amounts of pathbreaking, first-rate music, and it wears remarkably well upon repeated listenings.
My approach to Haydn is pretty simple:
1. Some of the early piano music is boring, but a simple availability metric will point you to the best material. The deepest are the six last sonatas, and most well-known performances are quite good. Ax, McCabe, Kalish, Richter, and Brendel are among the first choices, Jando (Naxos) and Buchbinder are good enough to listen to but not preferred. By the way, piano > pianoforte, there was no great stagnation.
2. Listen to as many of the string quartets as you can, with preference given to Opus 76. On average, the later opus numbers are better, yet Op.9 and Op.20 still are worthwhile.
3. Listen to the London Symphonies. Again and again. All of them, Dorati being one option for conductor.
That’s hardly the only wonderful Haydn, but those are the pieces that work best through recordings. See the choral and vocal music live. Most of the concerti bore me, as do the piano trios. Many of the earlier symphonies are good, including the Paris set and the “Sturm und Drang” period, but unless you have lots and lots of time I say focus on the London ones for now.
As the years or decades pass, you will realize you have been underrating Haydn.
Dorati is no slouch at the London Symphonies (or any of the Haydn symphonies, and he recorded them all) … but c’mon.
Jochum’s complete set of the London Symphonies sweeps (virtually) all before it. Davis, Beecham and Bernstein all have Dorati beat, as well. Greatest of all, Szell, although he only did the first six and 104.
On one thing we agree. Haydn underrated? And how!
Seems very Euro-centric and conventional . . .
Wrote lots of beautiful stuff, Papa Haydn.
Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven – they’re the boys. Accept no substitutes.
You could do worse than start here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2WLA5rPV00
I like the Strauss clan: “Blue Danube” and “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” (2001 theme).
Reminds me of a sci-fi short story from the 1950s. A robot was programmed to help humans, and its master was weeping when listening to classical music, since it was so beautiful. So the robot, to alleviate the obvious suffering, gave an injection of painkiller to the human, but unfortunately gave a fatal dose.
Bonus trivia: the poetry of Virgil was so beautiful that one woman aristocrat in the Roman Empire once fainted from the emotion.
Ray – those two Strausses are not related at all.
My favorite things Austria: Austria, in particular the Austro-Hungarian Empire, was the birthplace of what came to be called “liberalism” in the classic, 19th century sense, as the traditional aristocracy and land-based gentry class were overtaken by wealthy men of the cities who achieved wealth through trade and industrialization and who achieved power and political influence through elected representatives in the parliaments of Vienna and Budapest backed by the traders and industrialists, the bankers, the businessmen, and many newspaper publishers. Therein the foundation for Austrian economics.
Some would settle with raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens:-)
Military symphony second movement is my fave, but that result is not typical. Drums, baby.
How is all of this affected by China?
Too many notes…
Now here is music from the rich American culture that these old European composers could never have imagined.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJfBgLr1of8
Haydn’s Oxford Symphony (#92) is my favorite.
Haydn’s symphony 48 is beautiful.
BTW, the quartet opus 76 is the melody that was adopted as Germany’s anthem (Das Deutschlandlied), with the text from Hoffman von Fallersleben.
Today, only the last stanza is sung.
Haydn’s choral work, The Seasons for example, is simply beautiful.