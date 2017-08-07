My favorite things Austria — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

There’s no point in doing a complete survey, but here are a few observations and suggestions:
1. I am not intrigued by much Mozart written before K330 or so. Piano Concerto #9 is one exception to this. But Toscanini was right to claim that too much of it sounds the same.
2. The string quintets are the best Mozart pieces you might not know, but skip K174.
3. The string quartets and Requiem might be the most overrated Mozart, though the latter would be wonderful if he could have finished it. It is better to listen to the fragmented version, without the artificial Süssmayr ending.
4. The Milos Forman Mozart movie is worth a viewing, if you don’t already know it. I thought I would hate it, but didn’t. Don’t try to learn history from it, however.
5. Clive Geoffrey, The Romantic Enlightenment, has my favorite essay on Mozart. A reasonably priced reissue is needed. The standard biographies are very good, also read Mozart’s letters.
6. The operas reign supreme. Try Currentzis or Colin Davis for Don Giovanni, Haitink or Klemperer for The Magic Flute, Boehm for Cosi Fan Tutte, Giulini for Figaro, and Rene Jacobs for Idomeneo. I don’t know of a definitive version of Abduction from the Seraglio, but Beecham and Krips are good and Harnoncourt does the overture best, as he never lets up on the rambunctious in it. If I had to choose the operas, or all the rest of Mozart put together, I would go for the operas.
“Amadeus” is a lot of fun.
I imagine Peter Shaffer was writing about his relationship with his twin brother Anthony Shaffer, with himself as diligent Salieri and his brother as gifted Mozart. Peter had chosen to be a hardworking playwright rising up through the ranks of London playwrights, while Anthony concentrated on more consistently lucrative careers like law and advertising. Suddenly, Anthony wrote a play — Sleuth — and it was an immense hit.
If you know anything about the relationships of identical twins (they claimed to be fraternal but now are considered to be identical), you can imagine how that sudden intrusion must have had a huge impact on Peter’s self-image. Hence: “Amadeus.”
Just don’t expect to learn much about Mozart from it.
That’s because it is about Sanctifying Grace, or more accurately Salieri’s perception of Sanctifying Grace which Mozart had and he didn’t.
The Simpsons’ version of Amadeus is even more fun.
And Lisa’s rant at the end sums up almost all the movie’s inaccuracies.
I found this to be a good book on Mozart and the Enlightenment.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/0393313956/ref=mp_s_a_1_sc_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1502089872&sr=8-1-spell&pi=AC_SX236_SY340_QL65&keywords=mozart+and+enlighttnment
You misspelled ‘enlightenment’ Somewhere in my library is a book, I’ve never read but will, on Beethoven’s music as revolutionary. Like certain works during Shakespeare’s time that was coded, his music is meant to be sympathetic to the French Revolution and overthrowing the ancien regime throughout Europe. Oh, I see he died before 1787 but he was very foresighted.
Oh, correction, B* lived to 1827 so I was right after all.
Bonus trivia: the brothers Grimm fairy tales are NOT just meant for children, they were political statements; compares favorably to The Wizard of Oz as an allegory on the US Federal Reserve.
‘The string quintets are the best Mozart pieces you might not know’ when juxtaposed with ‘The string quartets and Requiem might be the most overrated Mozart’ is the sort of treat that this web site delivers so reliably.
Vienna audiences were a demanding bunch, or at least it seems so from reading about the composers, who were under enormous pressure to write another blockbuster. Dependence on the favor of royalty and a few fickle patrons might have caused me to go mad. Of the great Vienna composers, only one, Schubert, was a native. Born in Vienna to an impoverished schoolteacher, Schubert lived as a struggling freelance composer at a time when the patronage system was breaking down. Still, Schubert had a support system of friends and musicians who adored him. Maybe the locals never fully accepted the outsiders. As for the citizens of Vienna, not all were sophisticated music lovers: “the typical citizen “clamored to hear the forebears of today’s virtuoso firebrands, schlock-mongers and half-pop, half-serious opera singers.” https://artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/01/10/top-10-composers-the-vienna-four/ Part 2: https://artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/01/11/top-10-composers-the-vienna-four-part-2/ As for the “real” Mozart, Tom Hulce’s over the top portrayal of Mozart (in the 1984 film Amadeus) reminds me of the film Moonstruck, a lighthearted and entertaining 1987 romantic comedy starring Cher, Olympia Dukakis, and Vincent Gardenia rendered unwatchable by the over the top performance of Nicholas Cage, a performance that, ironically, propelled Cage on to stardom. How did that happen. As for Hulce’s portrayal of Mozart, “Hulce reportedly used John McEnroe’s mood swings as a source of inspiration for his portrayal of Mozart’s unpredictable genius.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amadeus_(film)#Cast Hulce won an academy award for his performance. How did that happen. I suppose movie goers today are not as sophisticated as the music lovers of Vienna in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Nic Cage’s extreme weirdness as an actor was completely novel when “Moonstruck” came out, and remember he deservedly won an Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas”
Of course today his “acting” is not just completely familar, but highly stylized freakishness. Just imagine SCTV’s version of Amadeus starring Nic Cage as Tom Hulce as Mozart.
#6. I too prefer the operas to much of Mozarts other work. The Peter Sellars interpretation of the Mozart/da Ponte trilogy is great fun. The great thing about the three operas is they can be set in a number of different time periods without losing their meaning. Best Abduction from the Seralgio is the Boehm version with Arlene Auger and Peter Schreier in the lead roles.
Mozart was one of the best composers of music for the French horn.
Mozart is so much better than Haydn, as are nearly all other great musical composers.
I give this trolling attempt an F minor.
What does the notation K330 and K174 mean? I tried googling around and did not find it. I thought K might mean key and the number might be the frequency, but that does not appear to be it. I suppose it’s some kind of code identifier for particular pieces of music, but that’s just a guess.
K is an initial. Is is used to organize Mozarts work chronologically. It stands for the German who researched this Köchel
So K 330 would be the 330th piece of music he wrote. See?
I appreciate that everything in the Tyler World deserves evaluation. Even those things that long ago we decided that they were too good for mortal judgement…
“I would go for the operas.” And of the operas the Marriage.
Any thoughts on the major Viennese piano concertos (ie. K. 449 and up)? Mozart wrote these for subscription concerts that he himself organized, conducted, and performed during the Lenten season, and which early on made him a tidy profit. For that reason I always think of them as Mozart at his most entrepreneurial, trying his damnedest to impress the fickle Viennese audience and establish himself at the top of the city’s musical hierarchy. While I agree that his late (post 1785) operas are his greatest contributions, for my money the piano concertos of the 1784 – 1786 vintage have the highest density of invention and widest emotional range over the relatively brief durations. They show Mozart at his least complacent.