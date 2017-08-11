For They Know Not What They Do*

…the Party needs “dissidents”, for this that it needs “Goldstein”: it cannot express its truth in the first person — even in the “innermost circle” it can never come to a point at which “the Party knows how matters actually stand”, at which it would recognize the tautological truth that the aim of its power it just power itself — so it can achieve it only as a construction imputed to someone else. The circle of totalitarian ideology is thus never closed — it necessarily contains what Edgar Allan Poe would call its “imp of perversity” compelling it to confess the truth about itself.
That is from Slavoj Žižek”s book, the subtitle being Enjoyment as a Political Factor, one of his best, intermittently lucid and sometimes brilliant, most of all on Hegel. Žižek also reminded me of an old Christopher Hitchens quotation: “mass delusion is the only thing that keeps a people sane.”
Speaking of delusion, did everyone read the “Maoist Insurgency” memo that seems to have gotten Rich Higgins fired from NSC? It’s truly insane and apparently had defenders in the White House.
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/you-should-read-the-maoist-insurgency-memo-its-bananas/
Man, who knew that Mormons were like this – ‘… Trump is the target of a lethal, well-funded, and extremely disciplined attack from cultural Marxists who are employing “political warfare as understood by the Maoist Insurgency model.”’
Like this guy, who undoubtedly defines a cultural Marxist Maoist insurgent – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Flake
What’s insane about: “this is a form of population control by certain business cartels in league with cultural Marxists/corporatists/lslamists who will leverage Islamic terrorism threats to justify the creation of a police state.” Your disbelief doesn’t render the statement insane.
And what is insane about this?
‘Do you realize that in addition to fluoridating water, why, there are studies underway to fluoridate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk, ice cream? Ice cream, Mandrake? Children’s ice cream!…You know when fluoridation began?…1946. 1946, Mandrake. How does that coincide with your post-war Commie conspiracy, huh? It’s incredibly obvious, isn’t it? A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual, and certainly without any choice. That’s the way your hard-core Commie works. I first became aware of it, Mandrake, during the physical act of love…Yes, a profound sense of fatigue, a feeling of emptiness followed. Luckily I-I was able to interpret these feelings correctly. Loss of essence. I can assure you it has not recurred, Mandrake. Women, er, women sense my power, and they seek the life essence. I do not avoid women, Mandrake…but I do deny them my essence.’ General Jack D. Ripper
But in honor of the insurgent Maoist urbanization plot, maybe I’ll enjoy some Frankfurter Kranz later today – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankfurter_Kranz
Colonel Jack D. Ripper was played by a friend of mine’s stepfather. He says his stepdad was a great guy.
Dr. Strangelove is a fictional satire, like Gulliver’s Travels. In a country where the Department of Education and the Veteran’s Administration have well-armed agents there’s nothing insane about speculating on the growth of a police state.
‘there’s nothing insane about speculating on the growth of a police state’
Which, if that White House memo is to be trusted, that is the typical result of your post-war Commie conspiracy, as that’s the way your hard-core Commie works.
And to be honest? America is the world’s first for profit police state, and that happened a couple of decades ago.
Here is an example of that attitude, from 1999 – ‘The chief executive officer of Sun Microsystems said Monday that consumer privacy issues are a “red herring.”
“You have zero privacy anyway,” Scott McNealy told a group of reporters and analysts Monday night at an event to launch his company’s new Jini technology.
“Get over it.” https://www.wired.com/1999/01/sun-on-privacy-get-over-it/
As for Facebook, well, even the wildest dreams of Stasi never anticipated the IMs to be working so diligently. The DDR was only able to get maybe a 1/3 of the population to report on itself, whereas a typical Facebook user with a smart phone is providing the sort of information that would have been almost unobtainable in the past.
(And really, this is a good time to post this link again, about Trump’s tweeting, and what an intelligence bonanza it is – https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/president-trumps-twitter-feed-is-a-gold-mine-for-foreign-spies/2017/06/23/e3e3b0b0-5764-11e7-a204-ad706461fa4f_story.html )
Is Trump mishandling North Korea nukes? I dunno. Eight years of Neville Clinton; eight years of Neville Bush; and eight years of Barack Chamberlain allowed North Korea to get nukes. In mid-August, Kim promises to nuke Guam (Why not Hollywood?) America, Guam, Japan may reap the whirlwind from decades of liberal bullshit. Go ahead. Blame Trump.
‘likely a useful idiot/red chirping under an alias’
Well, Stanley Kubrick has never been that famous for hiding himself or being a red, though you are welcome to judge if such a film maker was an idiot.
Another credited scriptwriter has this personal history – ‘George was born during 1924 in Treorchy, Rhondda, Wales, and died in Hastings, East Sussex, England. He was a flight lieutenant and navigator for the Royal Air Force during World War II serving with No. 255 Squadron RAF, flying night fighter missions over Malta and Italy. He rejoined the RAF serving at RAF Neatishead and as a fighter controller where he often wrote on duty and used a pseudonym. He retired from the service during 1961.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_George_%28author%29
Maybe Terry Southern is the hard core commie conspirator you are looking for – ‘Southern’s dark and often absurdist style of satire helped to define the sensibilities of several generations of writers, readers, directors and film goers. He is credited by journalist Tom Wolfe as having invented New Journalism with the publication of “Twirling at Ole Miss” in Esquire in February 1963. Southern’s reputation was established with the publication of his comic novels Candy and The Magic Christian and through his gift for writing memorable film dialogue as evident in Dr. Strangelove, The Loved One, The Cincinnati Kid, and The Magic Christian. His work on Easy Rider helped create the independent film movement of the 1970s.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terry_Southern
‘Hillary’
Have you considered cutting back on the flouride? Because really, who could possibly still care about that loser? It’s time to realize that Trump is president – the rest of us are fully aware of that fact, after all. Catch up, OK?
‘reap the whirlwind from decades of liberal bullshit’
Yep, George W. Bush, world renowned purveyor of liberal bullshit, who did not promise fire and fury after North Korea’s first (more or less) atomic detonation.
Man, the alt-right sphere really has no critical thinking filter. Any theory is spread and accepted, as long as it fits the other ideas.
Great quotes.
I am not convinced that the Party needs, even a wry way understand, let alone express the truth that “its power it just power itself”. Maybe it is such a picture literal communist dictatorships when a unified inner circle needs to rise to some challenge such as the 1989 Tiananmen protests.
But from what little I know of Žižek, he is probably more intersted in ragging on global multinational corporations embedded in 21st century bourgeoisie morality. In that set-up, power is more dispersed and must get by on self-deception alone.
Is there an Inner Party that actually understands itself? Is there a Mustapha Mond like at the end of “Brave New World” or an O’Brien like at the end of “1984” who could lucidly explain the way the world really works? Could the CEO of Google provide you with an interesting justification of his actions, or is it TED Talk cliches all the way down?
THIS. I assumed that when you get certain people comfortable, off the record, they’ll spill the beans tell you what they really believe, a la Mustapha Mond: “Oh there probably is a God…but it’s just easier this way.” When I worked around NIH I met a few of the high administrators who would be impeccably correct in public but realpolitik behind the scenes. I do wonder just what percentage of those in power actually believe what they say in public…people like Pelosi seem true believers, while Schumers and Obamas seem cynical.
Right. All the Wikileaks over the years haven’t revealed much in the way of O’Brien-like insight.
Here is a good essay on how delusion came to be the American state of mind (I say good because the author spreads the fault around). https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/how-america-lost-its-mind/534231/ In the context of Google’s decision to fire the employee who wrote the memo most women would consider highly offensive, the delusion is expressed by those who have taken sides by either framing the issue as two opposing and mutually exclusive arguments and then choosing the side that comes closest to one’s ideology (e.g., David Brooks: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/11/opinion/sundar-pichai-google-memo-diversity.html) or by framing the issue in such a way that it supports one’s particular policy hobby horse (e.g., Ross Douthat: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/09/opinion/google-women-memo.html). The problem reflected with the Google memo isn’t whether it’s right or wrong, but that it’s written in an environment in which the participants have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, believe they are above the lesser lights who constitute the rest of humanity, and can write and abide by their own rules and norms of behavior. In other words, they suffer from an even more severe case of delusion than the rest of us lesser lights.
Boys and girls are different. In particular, boys are physical while girls are verbal. Anyone who has observed boys and girls, in the classroom, on the playground, anywhere, will recognize this difference. Yet, why is it that many (most?) of the greatest writers are boys (males)? Are they girls trapped in boys’ bodies? I don’t think so. I don’t doubt that boys are drawn to math because it’s not verbal, while girls are drawn to history, literature, etc. because it’s verbal. Maybe the author of the Google memo, a boy with a preference for math, should have stuck with numbers rather than venture into words and let the girls do what they do best and write the words..
You’re fired. Empty your desk, pack your things, and leave. Now!
Also brings to mind TS Eliot in Four Quartets: “human kind
Cannot bear very much reality.”
Now whether this and Hitchens are actually true or the unaware complaints of smart people who themselves don’t understand humankind or the world is another question.