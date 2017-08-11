Friday assorted links

1. The body language of Angela Merkel.
2. University of Georgia limits professorial stress reduction policies for students.
4. Why is American chess great again?
5. Josh Barro of BI.
6. How reliable are North Korean nuclear weapons?
7. From the Philip Tetlock people: “It’d be fantastic if you could share the signup link – https://www.hybridforecasting.com/ – with your readers, to whom I can promise a rare chance to work with a range of prototype human-machine hybrid forecasting systems in the experimental stage…”
I’ve been wondering about the reliability of America’s weapons. They haven’t been tested since 1992.
Wow, that’s a poorly written article.
First, it’s noticeable how many of these critical articles are being written without actually linking to the text of the memo.
“If it is true that aggregate population differences mean that a majority of the suitable candidates in a field are men, that can make it more important for firms in that field to undertake aggressive efforts to recruit and retain women. Otherwise, firms may end up with an employee base of which only a small minority is women, even when women make up a larger minority of the suitable candidates.”
He postulates a result (women will end up with an even smaller minority), without any reason why this would come about. He’s obviously rationalizing.
“to a conclusion that specific efforts at Google to recruit and retain women and underrepresented minority candidates are counterproductive and should be ended.”
Yes, and what exactly is wrong with saying that some of the specific efforts are counterproductive.
From the Memo:
“I hope it’s clear that I’m not saying that diversity is bad, that Google or society is 100% fair, that we shouldn’t try to correct for existing biases, or that minorities have the same experience of those in the majority. My larger point is that we have an intolerance for ideas and evidence that don’t fit a certain ideology. I’m also not saying that we should restrict people to certain gender roles; I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism).”
“The claim at the top of the memo — “discrimination to reach equal representation is unfair, divisive, and bad for business” — is a straw man.”
This is a ridiculous statement. Somebody stating their own opinion is not a straw man. The author either doesn’t know what a straw man argument is or he’s a hack.
Seriously, if you’re too ascared or smart to take on the claims of the author directly, at least grapple with the take of notorious Fascist Scott Alexander:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/08/07/contra-grant-on-exaggerated-differences/
+100
That’s the whole point. They can’t if they want their narrative to hold water. It’s why there’s an active misinformation campaign regarding this across the entire MSM right now.
Selectively quoting from the memo is exactly what the author of the memo intended: https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/8/11/16130452/google-memo-women-tech-biology-sexism
That’s another bad article. How hard is it to understand? “Men are taller than women on average” does not erase a 6′ 10″ woman. I can look at her, see she exists, and yet stand by the statement.
Most women aren’t cut out to be Google engineers. Simple fact. And it sounds bad until you realize that most men aren’t cut out to be Google engineers either.
The mystery is not that women aren’t willing to put up with whatever it takes to achieve in such hyper-competitive endeavors, it’s that a tiny sliver of men (and perhaps an even tinier sliver of women) are that nuts.
“That’s another bad article.”
Its vox. They only publish that kind of article.
#5 So much cognitive dissonance, so little time.
#6 Without serious computational power (and sometimes even with it…), the only way to know is to detonate them under field conditions. During the Cold War, the US estimated that even with huge amounts of atmospheric and underground detonations data and super computer models that 5% of our warheads during deployment would still be duds. This percentage was even higher for the Soviets. Nuclear weapons despite their age are incredibly sophisticated pieces of technology. Everything has to work perfectly.
I would surmise that the percentage would be statistically significant for the Chinese and N. Koreans, to the point of mandating double-sorties on any and all targets. At least that’s what I would do. Scary.
Barro’s piece is badly argued and he should be fired for incompetence.
4. Immigrants will be the ruin of America………
“The three found themselves in St. Louis on that sunny spring day — and playing under the American flag — in very American ways. Nakamura wasn’t born here (he was born in Japan), but he moved here when he was 2 years old. Caruana was born here (in Florida), but moved away (Spain, Hungary, Switzerland) to train. So wasn’t born here either (Philippines), but moved here (Missouri) to attend college.”
When one can buy mercenaries (soldiers or chess players), why would one concern oneself with the troubles of fighting or training? At the end, the foederati will be the death of America as they were the death of Rome.
7. Sounds like spam.
2. ‘“The syllabus did not conform with the university’s rigorous expectations and policy regarding academic standards for grading,” Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business, said in a written statement.” Right, with such rigorous expectations we can’t tolerate violence in the war room. .
#6: Would the DPRK be able to launch a successful EMP attack on the United States with the warheads and launch vehicles that they’ve presumably got? If so, accuracy would be less important, it wouldn’t be necessary to have a reentry vehicle that could survive all the way down into the lower troposphere, and the reduced need for heat shielding would allow for a heavier warhead.
I’ve been trying to find out whether such an EMP attack is a serious possibility, and haven’t run into anything definite. I’ve found several articles, but the various authors’ responses to this technological question seem to correlate strongly with their ideological positions, or those of the media outlets in which they appear.
Probably not except Hawaii due to what I believe are serious limitations on the upper limit of the rocket “throw weight”. Ever since the acknowledgement of EMP as a variable in an exchange the US military, for the most part, has hardened weapon and infrastructure against it and its effect would be reduced against mission critical systems. I.e. an EMP strike would be largely counterproductive and would produce a massive response.
The civilian sector is less hardened although many systems (aircraft, some power, comms etc.) are sufficiently rugged to survive. It is the civilian sector that would be most affected, the question would be for how long…