Friday assorted links

1. CFOs don’t do well on a test of financial literacy.
2. More on why Haiti is so poor.
3. After 20 years and $4 billion, the new Tappan Zee Bridge is to open (NYT), first major bridge in the NYC area since 1964 (!).
4. Iceland will transport hamburger and beer by drones. And German autonomous vehicles: “The software may not decide on its course of action based on the age, sex or physical condition of any people involved.”
5. A London family is offering their future nanny $129,000 and access to a Maserati.
6. A revelation about ancient Babylonian maths.
#3. I wonder how fast and for how much the exact same bridge could have been built in China? It would be interesting to find one that is at least comparable and see the time and cost details.
And quality details. Don’t forget quality.
Quality requires a LOT of highly paid union labor.
How many 50 year old heavily traveled car and truck highways exist in China?
China has only done the equivalent of building parallel highways with bridges and tunnels with virtually unlimited government funds to get the projects done quickly, and carte blanche to take almost any property and destroy it as needed with little compensation paid.
For example, the Jingzhang Expressway. Build between 1998 and 2002, 148.2 kilometres, to help carry the load of Highway G110. It is a toll road with massive bureaucracy in collecting tolls and enforcing weight limits. Which resulted in big traffic jams that then diverted traffic to the G110 causing the worst traffic jams in the world.
Parallel rail lines have been constructed to offload the cargo, especially coal.
And corruption is endemic in China.
Are you advocating for the Federal government pushing lots of construction to create lots of jobs as fast as possible with virtually no limits on spending with speed a priority to ensure reports of corruption don’t surface to derail the projects?
So are you arguing that Chinese projects are more expensive than American ones, or are you just playing hide-the-ball?
#2 “More on”… Straussian word play?
Inauspicious start with asking “where is Haiti’s Lee Kuan Yew?”
I propose a new rule: if you can’t make a good version of your argument without referencing Singapore as an example, you don’t have a good argument.
Where is Haiti’s President Temer?
#2 – Why is Haiti so poor? Incompetent analysis by the author Christina Cacioppo. I hate to say it, but as MR reader SS would say, the racist “because they are black?” was not mentioned, even though every other option was. The more polite code-word “culture”, a proxy to this crude racism, was also not mentioned. C- is my grade for her post. BTW I don’t believe in black being genetically inferior, but culture-wise, due to whatever reasons (nutrition being one hypothetical reason), it certainly tends to be inferior. When we rent our rentals, we try, insofar as possible, to not rent blacks or gays (they tend to be negatives) though we have in the past rented to these groups. Technically it is illegal to so discriminate for the number of properties we own (they have a small owner grandfather exception to the law but we fall outside it) but money trumps all, as The Donald would agree.
Bonus trivia: the Dominican Republic, next door to Haiti and deemed a ‘success’ by Cacioppo, hates blacks: ( http://thegrio.com/2015/06/19/black-lives-haiti-dominican-republic/ ) coincidence? You can actually construct a game like Prisoners Dilemma where there are two groups, black and white, and it can be mathematically proved that discriminating against blacks ‘pays better’ to the whites than cooperation does, even though all people, black and white, would be better off without discrimination.
Every other country in the Carribean is majority black. Next.
According to the wikipedia page, 73% of Dominicans are “mixed” whatever that means.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_Dominican_Republic#Ethnic_groups
Only 16% are white. I’m betting the 73% mixed includes a lot of people who would be classified as “black” in the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People_of_the_Dominican_Republic#Genetics_and_ethnicities
The genetic makeup of the Dominican Republic’s population is estimated to be 52.15% European, 39.57% Black African, and 8.28% Native American on average according to recent genealogical DNA testing.[8] European and native components are highest in the north-central region (Cibao), while the African input is higher in the southeastern plain, and generally in coastal areas.
Most Dominicans fall within three major ethno-racial groups. The last census conducted in the country estimated the population as 73% mixed race (mainly of European and African descent), 16% White European (mainly of Spanish and French descent), and 11% Black African.
#5 Sounds like that job doesn’t pay enough…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_UcDXnh6Ro
#1 – my sister in law is a CFO. Does not pass.
#3 – 20 years, $4 billion = “on time and on budget?” Stfu. No wonder nobody on the right OR the left likes Cuomo.
#5 – good luck to that nanny. Sounds like she/he will need it.
#3 – A. Cuomo seems to be building (no pun intended) a resume to run for POTUS.
I don’t see it happening. But yeah, “on time under budget” makes sense in that context.
Worth highlighting is how absolutely mundane the actual rules for #4 are, being the framework that drivers need to obey already – ‘Protecting people rather than property or animals will be the priority under pioneering new German legal guidelines for the operation of driverless cars, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.’
The link quoted cited simply makes explicit that a human being always has a higher priority in the decision making process compared to animals or property.
I would put you at the level of a squirrel.
1. “fewer than two-thirds of chief financial officers, chief executive officers, and chief operating officers.”
How much do the CEOs and COOs bring down the group?
You mean like Donald Trump?
It certainly confirms the stereotype that the corporate suites are more filled with fraternity bros than rocket scientists.
How high do econ profs score?
#4. Hard-coding ethics into cars will make for some interesting legislation. In some cases it will have to estimate possible damage before making a decision. I could see PETA for example arguing that it would be better to slightly injure a human than killing a squirrel or something like that.
Maybe, but if the can not force human drivers to follow the idea, they probably can not force human software engineers to do it.
“Your Honor, the prosecution would like to call the Honda Civic (insert VIN # here) to the stand. So Honda? Why did you hit Mr. Willaby, Ms. Hannan’s favorite pet raccoon? I’m not buying your hard-coded ethics argument one bit. I suggest to the jury that your are violent against raccoons by design and that your program makes you a natural born killer!!!”
“Your honor the Prosecution is leading the defendant!!!”
“Your honor I can’t lead the defendant. It’s a car.”
Car, “but you just said I was programed to be a natural born killer……………….”
Only humans can have ethics. This. will. get. confusing.
A couple related thoughts ..
We would be much more able to build a smart busway if everyone else (pedestrian, bicycles, private cars, animals) were banned. A “new city” might be able to do point-to-point or hub-to-hub transit very efficiently with such a system, and current tech. It does require people to “stay off the busway” but we are comfortable with that for trains. Don’t go on the train tracks.
I saw something go by on twitter, where someone was outraged that pedestrians, after being hit by a car, were cited for not wearing reflective clothing when walking on a roadway. But, when you think about it, it makes sense. There are limitations for drivers real or autonomous.
If you want “AI” transport in the next couple decades, put more onus on the city planner to create dedicated routes, and the pedestrian to stay out of the way.
It strikes me now that Musk’s The Boring Company is a bet along these lines, against AI.
Ain’t no pedestrians in a hyper-tube. Or on a monorail track for that matter.
#7 So that is what America has become: a complacent country with complacent masses ruled by a complacent class, who will not let go its unearned privileges. A ericans have no credible hope of a better situation for them and their children and bitterly cling to guns, religion and lottery tickets they won’t sell because it is all it is left them. Sad.
Probably explains every day, tens of thousands of Americans are emigrating to a certain thriving, vibrant country in South America.
I speak, of course, of Uruguay.
You probably mean the rogue Cisplatine Province of the former Empire of Brazil. And it is not thriving, it is stagnant and decadent.
#6 base 60 math? sounds fun
#6 – yes, and I think they are overstretching the claim the Babylonians surpassed the Greeks in proving Pythagorean’s theorem, since, as is well known, the clay tablet was not a proof but another example of a working tool: “They suggest that the mathematics of Plimpton 322 indicate that it originally had six columns and 38 rows. They believe it was a working tool, not – as some have suggested – simply a teaching aid for checking calculations.”
Full disclosure: I’m a Greek, so I have a bias. Though I think the Babylonians knew about Pythagorean’s theorem, I still say they did not prove it.
Bonus trivia: when some Pythagorean disciples (math was a religion back in ancient Greece, not a profession) discovered that the diagonal of a triangle have sides of one (i.e., Square Root of 2) was not a rational number, legend has it they went insane. You can actually find the SQRT(2) on some old carpenter’s square ruler, as a mark on the ruler at about 1.4
Just to state the obvious, we use base 60, from the Babylonians, in our time measurements.
2, Why would Haitians cut down all of their trees? Did they believe that, by magic, new trees would somehow appear from nowhere? Was it lack of cohesion (Cowen’s no. 6), that it was somebody else’s responsibility to preserve the trees? Or is it a myth that Haiti has no trees (i.e., the common belief that only about 2% of the land mass in Haiti has trees)? The few Haitians I’ve known are very resourceful and ambitious. Maybe all of the resourceful Haitians left. Maybe that too is a myth. Cowen (in 2010 listing factors that contribute to Haiti’s poverty): “Overall I don’t find this set of possible factors very satisfactory.” Cowen is right.
#2 — Is Haiti poorer than the African countries from which its people came? Can we take seriously any list of reasons Haiti is poor that does not lead with the fact that its average IQ is 67?
That’s wildly racist. Haiti is poor because “the man” has his heel firmly planted on its collective throat.
Where is Haiti’s Fidel Castro or Hugo Chavez.
# 4. So, how will the software address the “trolley problem”? Will the car be programmed to swerve into a baby carriage on a sidewalk if it’s the only alternative to hitting two jaywalkers who’ve darted into the road?
I don’t think Asimov’s Laws covered this…
The only sane thing to do is to equip the vehicles with self-destruct explosives and ejection seats. Upon seeing any 3-laws conundrum the car should immediately eject its occupant (who will hopefully be unharmed…force majeure on this one) and then immediately active its explosive package. It would be impossible to determine the liability to the AI for any bystanders injured by fragments from the exploding car as it (and we) can compute infinite possible trajectories for such fragments, and – in light of the car’s honorable and selfless sacrifice – we chalk this up for force majeure as well.
I welcome our future surrounded by 3-laws safe exploding cars. At least we got rid of those pesky human drivers. No acts of god to blame there….
On the contrary, by Asimov’s law, the speed needs to be low enough, that no potential jaywalkers can reach the car before the speed can be reduced further to something not dangerous.
I actually agree with this as well. The speed limit for all self-driving vehicles should be 5mph or less so pedestrians and bicyclists will only be maimed instead of killed.
#2 They killed all the white people.
And in doing so, the rest of the White World regarded them as a dangerous, genocidal pariah state.
Why would a white investor in the 19th Century want to build a factory or rum distillery in Haiti instead of the Dominican Republic?
#2, according to the Index of Economic Freedom regarding Haiti:
“Real property interests are negatively affected by the absence of a comprehensive civil registry, and the authenticity of titles is difficult to confirm. The judicial system performs poorly because of antiquated penal and criminal procedure codes, opaque court proceedings, lack of judicial oversight, and widespread judicial corruption.”
“Political instability has hurt the business environment. A large portion of the workforce has been dependent on the informal sector. In May 2016, despite criticism that the donation could damage Haitian agriculture, the U.S. government planned to ship a million pounds of peanuts to Haiti that were produced in excess of market demand because of U.S. farm subsidies. Overall, foreign and domestic subsidies have harmed Haiti’s economy.”
“Bureaucratic barriers may discourage foreign investment. Haiti’s already strained financial infrastructure has become even more fragile. Many economic transactions are conducted outside of the formal banking sector, and scarce access to financing severely hinders entrepreneurial activity.”
Regarding trade, I have heard it reported that the Dominican Republic has a share of the US imported sugar quote that is 20 times that of Haiti’s. Many Haitian workers migrate to D.R. to work in sugar.
#1 – setting aside CFOs for the moment, the abstract also says that actual financial literacy has low predictive power for “precautionary savings and retirement planning.” This suggests to me that whatever they are calling “actual financial literacy” may be a worthless attribute, and so who cares if CFOs have it since, based on the abstract, so long as CFOs think they have it, then they are more likely to engage in “precautionary savings and retirement planning.” In other words, I would take a hard look at what is being defined as actual financial literacy and how it is measured.
#4: “The software may not decide on its course of action based on the age, sex or physical condition of any people involved.”
So, the autonomous ambulance can’t drive faster than any other autonomous vehicle? It can’t be set to drive more conservatively for under-age occupants?
What’s the non-PC rationale for these rules?
#2. Why does Haiti not seem to have any tourism industry? The entire Carribean is sustained by tourism (with a little bit of offshore banking), but has anyone ever heard of a resort in Haiti?
If you can answer that question, that might provide a lot of insight into why Haiti is so poor.