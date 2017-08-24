Ghana-Gandhi sentences of the day

Ghana has said it will remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from a university campus in the nation’s capital where it had sparked protests over the leader’s allegedly racist attitudes.
The statue, which was unveiled by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during his visit to Ghana in June, was meant to symbolize friendship between the two countries, according to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But professors and students at the University of Ghana called the statue “a slap in the face” because of Gandhi’s “racist identity.” They started an online petition calling for the statue’s removal.
The petition, which had more than 1,700 supporters on Thursday, cited letters Gandhi wrote during his time in South Africa as evidence that he advocated for the superiority of Indians over black Africans. It also took issue with his use of the derogatory term kaffir to refer to native Africans and criticized the lack of statues of African heroes and heroines on campus.
Here is the full story, noisy video at the link, via the excellent Samir Varma.
Fair criticism. I do remember from “My Experiments with Truth” that a lot of Ghandi’s early work in Africa was aimed at getting the British to treat the Indian residents like fellow Europeans rather than treating them like the African natives. Not to say that he approved of the way they treated the Africans, just that that wasn’t his focus.
Are you sure about that?
He made no claim that Gandhi wasn’t racist.
Many of Ghandi’s proscriptions and comments regarding violence (as opposed to non-violence) are also either forgotten or misrepresented. He was not as opposed to violence as people think he was.
The human act of deifying their heroes has this unfortunate effect. I would prefer to have more human stand-outs, warts-and-all.
I believe he has said that he only chose nonviolence because it was the best weapon they had, and something to the effect that if they had had nukes they would have used them.
“But as I have already said, we adopted it [nonviolence] out of our helplessness. If we had the atom bomb, we would have used it against the British. ” – Speech (16 June 1947) as quoted in Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase (1958) by Pyarelal Nayyar, p. 326 [2]
“The petition, which had more than 1,700 supporters on Thursday, cited letters Gandhi wrote during his time in South Africa as evidence that he advocated for the superiority of Indians over black Africans.”
