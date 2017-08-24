Ghana-Gandhi sentences of the day

Ghana has said it will remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from a university campus in the nation’s capital where it had sparked protests over the leader’s allegedly racist attitudes.

The statue, which was unveiled by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee during his visit to Ghana in June, was meant to symbolize friendship between the two countries, according to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But professors and students at the University of Ghana called the statue “a slap in the face” because of Gandhi’s “racist identity.” They started an online petition calling for the statue’s removal.

The petition, which had more than 1,700 supporters on Thursday, cited letters Gandhi wrote during his time in South Africa as evidence that he advocated for the superiority of Indians over black Africans. It also took issue with his use of the derogatory term kaffir to refer to native Africans and criticized the lack of statues of African heroes and heroines on campus.

Here is the full story, noisy video at the link, via the excellent Samir Varma.

1 o. nate August 24, 2017 at 2:08 pm

Fair criticism. I do remember from “My Experiments with Truth” that a lot of Ghandi’s early work in Africa was aimed at getting the British to treat the Indian residents like fellow Europeans rather than treating them like the African natives. Not to say that he approved of the way they treated the Africans, just that that wasn’t his focus.

2 Harun August 24, 2017 at 3:30 pm

Are you sure about that?

I have found many Asians to be extremely racist.

3 Careless August 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

He made no claim that Gandhi wasn’t racist.

4 john schoene August 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm

I am still miffed at Estonia for removing the statues of Stalin after the break up of the Soviet Union. What about remembering their heritage?

5 DBN August 24, 2017 at 3:36 pm

Yeah, Ghandi and Stalin, not a hair’s breadth of difference between them.

6 The Cuckmeister-General August 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm

Both were cucks like Art Deco

7 Thiago Ribeiro August 24, 2017 at 4:36 pm

Estonia is a legitimate part of Russia and will eventually return to the Motherland.

8 EverExtruder August 24, 2017 at 2:46 pm

Many of Ghandi’s proscriptions and comments regarding violence (as opposed to non-violence) are also either forgotten or misrepresented. He was not as opposed to violence as people think he was.

The human act of deifying their heroes has this unfortunate effect. I would prefer to have more human stand-outs, warts-and-all.

9 The Cuckmeister-General August 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm

Warts and all? Nothing absolutely shameful about wanting to punch a few Brits in the nose.

10 The Cuckmeister-General August 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm

Although I actually dislike Indians a lot so it’s actually hard to know who to root for.

11 Pshrnk August 24, 2017 at 3:34 pm

Trump: “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Does he prefer statues of people who didn’t lose their war.

12 Scott Mauldin August 24, 2017 at 3:35 pm

I believe he has said that he only chose nonviolence because it was the best weapon they had, and something to the effect that if they had had nukes they would have used them.

13 DBN August 24, 2017 at 3:39 pm

Clearly, you’ve played “Civilization”.

14 Scott Mauldin August 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

“But as I have already said, we adopted it [nonviolence] out of our helplessness. If we had the atom bomb, we would have used it against the British. ” – Speech (16 June 1947) as quoted in Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase (1958) by Pyarelal Nayyar, p. 326 [2]

15 Thiago Ribeiro August 24, 2017 at 4:03 pm

“The petition, which had more than 1,700 supporters on Thursday, cited letters Gandhi wrote during his time in South Africa as evidence that he advocated for the superiority of Indians over black Africans.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/19/world/asia/murder-small-town-india.html?mcubz=0

Will, at some point, the USA show that savage regime one-thousandth of the wrath it shows against Castro (not the dead one, the young one) or the ayatollahs?!

16 Scott Mauldin August 24, 2017 at 5:35 pm

“But as I have already said, we adopted it [nonviolence] out of our helplessness. If we had the atom bomb, we would have used it against the British. ” – Speech (16 June 1947) as quoted in Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase (1958) by Pyarelal Nayyar, p. 326 [2]

17 Scott Mauldin August 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

Oops this was supposed to be a reply to DBN above.

