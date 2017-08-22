Greater gender parity in economics suggests we should reform tenure systems

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, the set-up is that the tenure clock and child-bearing plans do not exactly mesh well. Here is my primary recommendation:
Imagine a greater variety of academic jobs, in areas that are not always valued highly by peer review. They might include jobs devoted to producing policy work, to teaching, to producing materials for online education, and to bringing the lessons of academia to broader audiences, such as through blogs and opinion columns. Furthermore, “up or out” provisions could be weakened, so if an individual didn’t succeed on a research track, but excelled in other areas, employment could be continued with different achievement criteria…Schools could keep some tenured jobs while elevating the quality of these other options.
For all the jawboning about limiting discrimination, without adding good jobs on a significant scale, academia won’t get very far in addressing its imbalances.
I have been struck by the course of debate in the economics profession over the last week, as much (deserved) Twitter ire has been directed at one particular online economics forum with anonymous and frequently misogynistic postings. Such forums probably discourage and demoralize women in the economics profession. But the general consensus among the forum’s critics is that those anonymous posters are the “losers” of the profession, not the deans, departmental chairs and Nobel laureates.
In other words, leading economists have spent a whole week “punching down” at those who are not in charge. I’ve hardly seen any critical self-examination about how the leaders, and the incentives they have created and supported, might also be at fault.
“For all the jawboning about limiting discrimination, without adding good jobs on a significant scale, academia won’t get very far in addressing its imbalances”
Substitute ‘society’ for academia, and how about that US$15/hour minimum wage?
“much (deserved) Twitter ire has been directed at one particular online economics forum with anonymous and frequently misogynistic postings”
For the un-Twittered, which one?
I’m guessing this one, which was mentioned here – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2012/08/econjobrumors-com.html
And the first comment to that post at Marginal Revolution was
‘tomhynes August 3, 2012 at 3:13 pm
Right now, the top thread is: “Who is your favorite porn star?” with 45 posts and 883 views.’
‘They might include jobs devoted to producing policy work’
So Senior Research Fellow Veronique de Rugy wants a taxpayer funded job after discovering that being at Mercatus is not the same as actually being at GMU?
‘bringing the lessons of academia to broader audiences, such as through blogs and opinion columns’
The MOOC fad is truly over, isn’t it? Though really, that is not a reason to mention academics putting up 5 minute youtube videos at taxpayer expense as a vision for that better future.
“In other words, leading economists have spent a whole week “punching down” at those who are not in charge.”
Doesn’t this describe discourse in 21st Century in general pretty well? E.g., Sundar Pichai vs. James Damore?
So, you have just discovered that economic freedom means that an employer always has more power than an employee? Welcome to 21st Century labor relations in the U.S.
Here’s an academic job topic I’ve never seen quantified. When I look around at famous professors, I notice that an awful lot of them tend to be married to another professor at that university. In most cases, the married couple didn’t meet at that university, but were hired jointly after they were wed as a package deal.
Here’s the question: What % of the time is the less valuable hire the wife? 2/3rd? 4/5ths?
If so, wouldn’t this suggest that faculties tend to employ a fair number of women who did better for themselves in the marriage market than in the scholarship market?
Tenure is toast.
I hope not! It’s the only thing that will allow faculty members to disagree publicly with their more vehement students.
“They might include jobs devoted to producing policy work, to teaching, to producing materials for online education, and to bringing the lessons of academia to broader audiences, such as through blogs and opinion columns.”
Is there much evidence at all that this would help women?
Having lived through numerous technological revolutions in intellectual discourse, such as Usenet, email, WWW, email groups, blogging, Twitter, and Youtube, my general impression is that each one served largely to liberate previously overlooked men.
In general, men are more likely to want to grab the world by the lapels and say what’s on their minds. In contrast, women tend to want to post selfies and pictures of their lunch.
Didn’t Google just fire someone for saying exactly this?
That econjobrumors website is really personal, like Usenet used to be. Sample excerpt: “Okay, you’re dealing with the standard nutty wife case. The only option that I see is that you get her treatment for her personality disorder. By how you describe it, it can actually be much worse than that if you are afraid of her hurting your children.” – wow, TMI (Too Much Information).
“Such forums probably discourage and demoralize women in the economics profession”
As contrasted with men being told repeatedly that they are where they are due to privilege and not hard work, that everyone of them is a potential rapist etc.