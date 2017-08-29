Headlines of 2017

Burger King launches WhopperCoin crypto-cash in Russia
That is from the BBC, sprightly throughout, via Stuart Harty.
by Tyler Cowen on August 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm in Food and Drink, Uncategorized, Web/Tech | Permalink
The ultimate democratization (and thus aesthetic debasement) of cryptocurrencies.
Cryptobourgeoisis everywhere lament.
But ultimately, is this really any different from a rewards program?
Good comment, in light of yesterday’s reading assignment. I was gonna say jump the shark.