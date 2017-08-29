Headlines of 2017

Burger King launches WhopperCoin crypto-cash in Russia

That is from the BBC, sprightly throughout, via Stuart Harty.

1 Hazel Meade August 29, 2017 at 4:06 pm

The ultimate democratization (and thus aesthetic debasement) of cryptocurrencies.
Cryptobourgeoisis everywhere lament.

But ultimately, is this really any different from a rewards program?

Reply

2 Moo cow August 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

Good comment, in light of yesterday’s reading assignment. I was gonna say jump the shark.

Reply

