I’m with the Mormons on this one — how about you?

One in eight American adults are alcoholics. Here are some more details:
The article by Grant et al describes substantial increases in alcohol use and related problematic behaviors that occurred between the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions evaluations in 2001-2002 and in 2012-2013. The validity of the results is underscored by the impressive methodology, which at each time applied virtually identical well-validated face-to-face interviews and analytic approaches to about 40 000 nationally representative participants 18 years and older. The concept of high-risk drinking demanded 5 drinks per occasion for men (4 for women) at least weekly, with a standard drink defined as 14 g of ethanol, and alcohol use disorders (AUDs) were defined by the DSM-IV.
The results documented substantial increases in the prevalence of past 12-month drinking, high-risk drinking, and AUDs. The largest increase related to the rate of the most serious problems, AUDs overall, which shot up by 49.4%, from 8.5% in 2001/2002 to 12.7% about a decade later. These figures are limited to the past 12-month, or current, diagnoses and do not include individuals who are in potentially temporary remissions. Respondents with lifetime but not current AUDs are also likely to carry future health care costs through enhanced vulnerabilities for cancers, cardiac disease, and other serious disorders associated with histories of heavy drinking.
The overall changes in prevalence over the decade were even greater for several population subgroups including women (an 83.7% increase in AUDs over the 11 years), African American individuals (a 92.8% increase in AUDs), individuals aged 45 years to 64 years and 65 years and older (with 81.5% and 106.7% increases in AUDs, respectively), those with only high school educations (a 57.8% increase in AUDs), and individuals with incomes less than $20 000 (a 65.9% increase in AUDs). During that same period, high-risk drinking, described using the previously mentioned criteria, increased from 9.7% to 12.6% (a change of 29.9%), with similar subgroups as reported for AUDs demonstrating the greatest increases. The proportion of drinkers increased from 65.4% to 72.7% (an enhancement of 11.2%). Similar results have been reported in other national surveys, indicating that the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions findings are not anomalies.
As noted by the authors, in 2010, the cost to society for alcohol-related problems was estimated at $250 billion per year.
That is from JAMA, hat tip goes to Anecdotal. Is limiting alcohol use one of your main issues? If not, why not? And what about causes? Here is some media coverage:
There’s no single explanation for the increase. Researchers point to economic stress in the aftermath of the Great Recession; more easily available alcohol at restaurants and retailers; and the diminished impact of alcohol taxes. As a percentage of average income, than at any point since at least 1950.
Pervasive marketing by the alcohol industry and new products such as flavored vodkas or hard lemonade and iced tea may also be driving some of the increases among women and other demographics, says Jernigan.
Of course this also has implications for future health care costs, although whether higher yearly care costs will offset lower life expectancy I do not know. In any case, it is unlikely to boost productivity.
Cool quote I read yesterday, “The opposite of addiction isn’t sobriety, it’s connection.” Connection to others. Connection to yourself. I like that quote a lot.
I’m going to guess SSDI or workers comp now allows alcoholic abdication as a disability.
Writing this while imbibing
I do not drink, I am scared of alcohol, partly because I grew up in a culture (N.Ireland & Scotland) where those who drink at all may drink to excess, and partly because of a more recent story. My Father was persuaded to drink a glass of red wine most evenings after he had a heart attack. He never exceeded this dose, but he got mouth cancer, for which alcohol is a risk factor. The medics are quite clear that they cured this, and that the cancer that later killed him was entirely different, but in removing the cancer they had no choice but to cut nerves that controlled the side of his mouth. For years afterwards I would see people looking at what they thought was this senile old man slurring his speech and dribbling his food – just because of a few square centimeters of flesh that were now outside his control.
I’ve noticed more drinking. We don’t drink but I notice when ppl do and it seems to be more aparent.
First, why should limiting alcohol be an issue for a person? The majority of people don’t have a problem with alcohol. (If I am comprehending your questions correctly). Second, I am not an expert on alcohol consumption in the U.S. but many sources point to less alcohol use in the U.S. than in the past.
Finally, according to at least one source the U.S. is a lowly 48th place in the world regarding alcohol use.
Didn’t we have this conversation before with Carrie Nation? Conversations with Tyler: Carrie Nation, Google it.
So, MADD reached its peak, and has declined since? Big deal – compare the drinking rates of the era of the three martini lunch and 18 years buying able to buy alcohol (in West Virginia, 18 year olds could buy whisky, for example) with today, then let us know how concerned anyone should be.
Besides, are you pleased with the following issue, and if not, why not? – ‘Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, or 1 of every 5 deaths.1
In 2015, about 15 of every 100 U.S. adults aged 18 years or older (15.1%) currently smoked cigarettes. This means an estimated 36.5 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes.2 More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.2
Current smoking has declined from nearly 21 of every 100 adults (20.9%) in 2005 to about 15 of every 100 adults (15.1%) in 2015.’ https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/adult_data/cig_smoking/index.htm
And something like 60% of the Mormons voted for Trump – are you with them on that one? Isn’t having them vote for a more competent president in the future one of your main issues? If not, why not?
See, anybody can play the whataboutism game – it just requires assuming that people are not able to look at the complexity that exists in the world around them, and make their own choices. Besides, the last time this issue was apparently raised here – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2015/11/death-rates-are-rising-for-white-middle-class-americans.html (admittedly, just a quick google search – loyal readers may remember more posts about the issue in that time frame) – not a mention of increased alcohol use. Like from this source – ‘Rates of binge drinking spiked by 17.5 percent among women between 2005 and 2012 but went up just 4.9 percent among men, the analysis showed.
The statistics jibe with what federal health officials are seeing.
“It confirms what we been seeing in a whole other group of metrics,” says Dr. George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
“We have seen an increase in the same time period of hospitalizatons due to alcohol and emergency room visits due to alcohol,” Koob told NBC News.’ http://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/americans-are-drinking-more-lot-more-n347126 A Washington Post article entitled ‘Americans are drinking themselves to death at record rates’ came out a month after that MR post, yet oddly seems not to have been of any interest as an issue then. Why not?
See, it is really easy to play that game, as long as one has no problem showing a certain type of intellectual bankruptcy in public.
So getting moderately buzzed once a week=alcoholic? Well, fuck
Will the next health crisis be Distracted Drinking?