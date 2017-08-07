Monday assorted links

1. The costs of sports segregation are higher than you think (NYT): “Dr. Eric Vilain, a medical geneticist, helped create the International Olympic Committee’s hyperandrogenism policy, which requires a competitor with the condition to undergo treatment that lowers her testosterone levels.”

2. Why people think Germans aren’t funny.

3. The Price for Lighting (per million lumen-hours) in the UK in British Pound,1300-2006.

4. The effects of common ownership on bank behavior, properly measured, seem quite small.

5. “Our results show that participants liked the faulty robot significantly better than the robot that interacted flawlessly.”

6. Redux: a 2014 NYT column of mine on women in the workplace.