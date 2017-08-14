Monday assorted links

1. David Beckworth interviews Greg Mankiw.
2. The man behind the soundtrack of Dunkirk and Wonder Woman. And interview with Craig Taborn.
3. Rod Dreher on Charlottesville.
4. 12,000 books and a lot of art and wisdom in one NYC one-bedroom apartment.
There’s not 12,000 books on that shelf.
mmmmm, let’s assume all books are small (half-inch = 1.27 cm).
12,000 book * 0.5 in per book = 6,000 in / 12 in per feet = 500 feet of shelves / double-sided book case = 250 ft of shelves / 8 shelf levels (as seen in 1st photo) = 31.25 ft.
Perhaps 12K books is an exaggeration, but 5-7K is feasible.
(2.) I’m surprised Tyler has never blogged before about the ultra-prolific and contentious composer Hans Zimmer before. There are a lot of Zimmer haters out there! Although I’m a fan, I agree with critics that his stuff is often generic–it could fit any given movie equally well, and it is not really tailored to a specific movie. His scores (or are they rather just soundtracks? hmm…) are not memorable, unlike say John Williams’.
If you don’t want identity politics, you must oppose diversity.
Hence, you are a white nationalist.
Thank you for playing.
#2 It says Hans Zimmer, but if I just listened to it I’d say “Trent Reznor”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlXjP59jZCM
3. The fringes need each other. Together, they create an illusion of a country coming apart. Kind of reminds me of Caplan’s “Is the world a bad place, or is it just a big place?”
As long as the vast, quiet center doesn’t fall for this story, it will hold.
America is a big place now. That’s why it’s coming apart.
“how macroeconomists function as both scientists, who formulate and test theories, and as engineers, who set out to solve real world problems”
Rather bad scientists and engineers, it must be admitted. Perhaps if they could find a non-tautological set of Laws to work with, things might go better.