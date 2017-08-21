Monday assorted links

2. The economic value of birds.
4. Is lack of a home toilet grounds for divorce?
5. Ellen Pao’s account of Silicon Valley discrimination; one of the best argued and presented of such pieces.
by Tyler Cowen on August 21, 2017 at 12:42 pm
Considering the recent nonsense of Tyler’s posts, you should all be reminded of the deep and glorious diversity of GMU Econ faculty
https://economics.gmu.edu/people/full_time_faculty
1 out of 29 seems about right.
Also, George Mason owned slaves (gasp!). Can’t wait to see him pen a Bloomberg post demanding the school be renamed after the first POC to do such-an-such.
‘Also, George Mason owned slaves (gasp!).’
Why gasp? All the notable founding fathers from Virginia were slave owners, which certainly is not a surprise, is it?
Besides, one can think being responsible for the Bill of Rights is pretty much up there with being the author of the Declaration of Independence when it comes to looking at a person’s accomplishments instead of their flaws.
‘The air was cool and fresh on that Monday morning in September 1787 as the delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered at the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia to sign the new Constitution. Only three present refused to add their names. One of them was the Virginian George Mason. Because the Constitution created a federal government he felt might be too powerful, and because it did not end the slave trade and did not contain a bill of rights, he withheld his support from the document he had played so large a role in crafting.’ http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/george-mason-forgotten-founder-he-conceived-the-bill-of-rights-64408583/
Mason actually looks a bit better than Jefferson in our current historical light, deciding that a Constitution that did not end the slave trade and without a Bill of Rights was not worth signing.
Mason drafted the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which Jefferson incorporated into the Declaration of Independence. Yes, Mason objected to the Constitution because it did not include a bill of rights, but more importantly because he objected to a single executive, preferring instead a three-person executive. That he was right becomes clearer by the day.
I was in Port-au-Prince about one year ago. If I was 25, that’s the place I’d move. The opportunities are incredible. This is what I saw in 3 days there. If I got something wrong, some locals please correct me.
No American franchises (burgers, pizza, nothing)
No chains of white goods, therefore very likely no consumer credit yet.
Very little motorcycles yet
Not a single closed mall with air-conditioning
Nor a single chain of supermarket
Nor a single movie-theater. There was one, but fell down with the earthquake
There is, according to the Internet, a local bottler of Coke. However, all the bottles or cans I was given in restaurants or found in supermarkets or high-frequency mom&pop stores were coming from the US
In my business, Pharma retail, all the wholesalers sell only a single brand of Big Pharma, and do not deliver to the pharmacies. Each pharmacy has to send out a guy that spend the entire day visiting maybe 10 wholesalers and buying what they sold the day before.
Really, wharever category you looked, they were 50 years behind at least. There was an official dealer of Porsche, though.
Without rule of law you aren’t going to be able to affect any change.
You’re hilarious. Really.
Is this satire?
5. She lost in court, decisively.
Pretty sure Tyler is being straussian about Pao, its a sophisticated presentation of the maturity of character found on Reddit.
Someone was talking about an adult film star at work? She was pursued by an ultimately had a non-coercive relationship with a partner she didn’t report to? She was left out of marketing meetings involving taking clients to gentleman’s clubs? She’s probably a Soverign Citizen also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMCO79R-4mM
And anyone reading the headline of the article would already know that fact – ‘This Is How Sexism Works in Silicon Valley My lawsuit failed. Others won’t.’
It’s worth noting that she was in finance and not in tech, really. Tech guys are nerds. Finance guys are the rich kids who got the popular barbie girls in high school. They probably think of women as sex toys because thats the sort of woman who pursues them – attractive, not particularly bright women, whose plan for life is to land a rich husband.
Tech has a higher number of manginas,(this is from a worker in the industry) so she found it’s a more fertile ground for the guilt trip then finance.
About “they probably think of women as sex toys because thats the sort of woman who pursues them – attractive, not particularly bright women, whose plan for life is to land a rich husband,” I would change it to “because women pursue them.” They all do, not just the dumb blondes.
People seem to confuse the money people with STEM workers. Pao’s suit was about the money people, not people who do actual technical work.
Yes. As noted above. The guys in finance aren’t the guys who were dorks in high school (usually), they were the guys whose daddy bought them a Saab.
#5 Flying around in private jets and having the financial means to reject an offer of millions in return for signing a simple non-disparagement agreement just to make a political statement about wanting to be able to play the gambler’s game without having to live the gambler’s life – Oh Lord, what a heavy cross it is that you have made this good woman bear!
I’ve been in business for many years – including at the highest levels of corporate & finance – and i have never heard open conversations like Pao describes. Perhaps in a locker room or at a bachelor party but never among colleagues. Not saying it didn’t happen – just that it is not a norm.
But your aren’t a contriving liar who is attempting to make bank off of these new social norms in political correctness.
What makes you think she’s lying? Sounds pretty plausible to me. And new social norms are often good ones, like not being a blatant jerk to women (or a very public Nazi but that’s for another thread). The times they are a-changin’ and all that.
Agreed. Grown men don’t sit around talking about pornography. That anecdote sounds like it’s either made up or a gross distortion.
I’m not sure that people fully appreciate how bad these lawsuits (especially losing ones) are for the people they are ostensibly trying to protect.
Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the best way for a firm to avoid these type of lawsuits is to not hire a woman (or other protected class) in the first place.
Or they could avoid it by not hiring any men.
But they want to make money
I’m anonymous too, but I got a chuckle when a poster named “Anonymous” logged in just to say “+1”. I doubt it’s Careless himself but why not?
7. How does he keep the dust and debris out? It seems like the sort of thing that will be junk in 6 months.
#5
If you’re so good at your job and have so many contacts to leverage, start your own damn VC firm.
“They didn’t have an HR department!” Quelle horreur! But I will say that the Ajit dude is a creep if what she said is true about him—and they fired him, so that takes care of that. Putting aside the Ajit issue, her complaint comes down to “I don’t like how men socialize with each other.” I also love how these spoiled women always include a line about “dreading going to the office”—yeah, most people hate their job, that’s why they have to be paid to do it.
Although I will say the prevailing Silicon Valkey corporate culture dictates that you need to f*cking love your job.
The correct response to sex discrimination is to go get a better job.
If you’re good are you get good performance appraisals you should have no problem. Put in your two weeks notice and leave them scrambling to find a replacement.
#3: “Youth are resentful that Taiwan’s generous state pension system leaves retired high school teachers on a monthly stipend of around $2,250, while they struggle to make ends meet”
The population pyramid looks scary, almost like Japan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Taiwan-population-pyramid-2014.svg
#4…That, and justifiable homicide.
#2. That site has some amazing photographs. This was interesting, though perhaps not convincing, to me: ‘As ornithologist Matt Johnson puts it elegantly: “The fact that you pay a plumber for his services does not diminish his personal value as a father, friend, or human being.”‘ On a personal note, I try not to track how much I’m spending on bird seed.
#4. YES. Lack of a home toilet could create or aggravate health issues like UTIs that women are particularly susceptible to.
#5. She mentions taking four months off for maternity leave. I would never consider that. It’s possible to do one month, then one month working from home or half-time. Then back to full time by two months. Three months is the norm, but it is not at all medically necessary, and you can get nannies for childcare. It helps to have a stay at home dad. Doing any overtime is a problem though. But taking three months off is crazy if you’re in a fast paced environment.