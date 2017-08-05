Saturday assorted links

1. A theory of what meetings are for.
1. Bad management is never fixed by implementing something. It is fixed by better management. No matter the technique. If you are worried about how much a meeting is costing in labor, then keep it short, have only the people there that need to be and make it worth the money. If you don’t have ‘meetings’, make sure the people who need to know get told somehow.
A friend worked for the Provincial government and was loved for his ability to run a meeting. Three things, no discussion or questions, then out. If there is an issue, the people involved could hash it out and the results discussed in the next meeting.
#2. “…The results could not be clearer: Teens who spend more time than average on screen activities are more likely to be unhappy, and those who spend more time than average on nonscreen activities are more likely to be happy.”
Well, causation. Are they selecting screen time because they are unhappy? The author seems to think they are 7nhappy because of screen time.
Sex, pregnancy, drinking are down. Are these 5he same kids? Previously they might have chosen drinking, now they choose snapchat?
It’s not clear.
2. The actual question raised by that article is just how harmful are America’s dominant social media companies.
1. Some people love meetings, some don’t. Some people work best in groups, some work best solo. I spend much of my day in telephone conferences. I prefer telephone conferences over in person conferences. Why? Fewer distractions. I can’t multi-task. I can’t. That’s both bad and good. Bad in that I am easily distracted. Good in that I can focus like a laser. It’s painful to watch someone who works well in groups attempt to draft a letter or business plan when left alone to do it. Painful. I have worked in groups on transaction documents that are a mess because nobody is focused on the narrative – that’s what a well-drafted document does: it provides a narrative of the transaction. I refer to it as the building block approach to document drafting (or problem solving or whatever the task). Groups tend to have a scatter shot approach to the task. I suppose that works well if nobody in the group knows where they are going when they start, the scatter shot providing at least a chance (much like the lottery). My observation is that many tech start ups don’t really know where they are going when they start; hence, the scatter shot approach might help find the road that leads to success. Tech is much like the lottery, isn’t it? Let’s have a meeting to discuss it.
2. Teens care about acceptance. The article describes the means to gain acceptance is to be isolated in your room staring at a small screen, as opposed to being out in the world, learning how to drive, how to interact with people, getting a job so as to do all those things. In the second instance you gain life skills, abilities and broaden your interests, all things which set you onto a course of adulthood. In the first instance you gain nothing.
The unhappiness comes from never gaining acceptance or a sense of value because you end up with nothing and being nothing.
But at least such teens are at the forefront of the sort of innovation that keeps America’s vibrant economy the envy of the world, right?
We might have had a cell phone when my daughter was in her teens, but it would have been a flip phone with no social media. This is all quite new.
These kids from middle class families will populate the colleges who will erect even more ridiculous parental structures to protect these fragile flowers from reality, and then they will get the only jobs that can afford them, government. They will become the regulators and officials running the country. I get the impression that they already are.
Are not Facebook and Twitter a reflection of reality?
#4 so they have empty space which they will renovate so it can be used by the Canadian Supreme Court, then refurbish an eighty year old building and then abandon the renovations.
It would probably be easier and cheaper to have just built a new Supreme Court building and then knocked down the old one.
2. “I call them iGen. Born between 1995 and 2012…”
Is that allowed…just arbitrarily creating “generations”? I thought the Baby Boom Gen was from ’46 to ’64, the X Gen from ’64 to ’82, the Y Gen from ’82 to ’00 and the Millennials after that. Who’s in charge of this sort of thing or are we just makin’ shit up here?
2. I’m right on the edge of iGen, born in 1995, and I think that article is on to something. There are two different phenomenon going on here.
One is more familiar, entertainment is better and so people increasingly prefer it to “real life.” You saw it in previous generations, with TV and then video games, and now with better video games and mobile internet. The argument against it being harmful is the same as it has always been that if it was making people miserable, people wouldn’t do it. And I believe it’s largely correct, outside of the extreme cases where it interferes with one’s life in terms of school, employment, ect. We’ve created a world which really is more enjoyable than real life for a lot of people, especially those, like myself, who are not nuero-typical. When you see people in a group and some of them are looking at their phones rather than participating in the conversation, that’s a reflection of that fact. I try to avoid doing that due to its rudeness, but sometimes I can’t resist, like last night, when me and my friends went out to a bar for “trivia night” and they spent 3 hours talking about trivia interesting to normies such as who actor X is shtupping. MR is much more interesting to me. There is a philosophical question about whether there is something intrinsically wrong with retreating into a virtual world if the individual finds it more pleasurable:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Experience_machine
But for social media, the response that if it wasn’t pleasurable, people wouldn’t do it is not really applicable. I have a Faceberg page. Why do I have a Faceberg page? Ideally, I wouldn’t have one and I try to spend as little time as I can there, but I have little choice in the matter, since everyone else has one and expects you to have one. Not having one means you’d miss out on invitations to a lot of real life social activity. I could easily see how it could make people feel miserable, yet make them feel scared not to do it.
#2 Apparently average will never be over – the peddling of books by wouldbe thought leaders is too dependent upon taking a bunch of averages of apple-oranges, playing the X and Y axes like an accordion until mountains arise out of noise hills, and then via ad hoc-ery explain why the terrifying trends are all caused by whatever we’re doing today tech-wise that we didn’t do yesterday. -sigh-
But people like the game so I’ll play too. If there is an increase in mental health problems among U.S. teenagers and you wonder if it might be due to something besides iPhones consider this: gut bacteria have a profoundly unnerving (pun intended) effect on our mental states. They talk to our brain via a vast web of nerves found in the human gut; they develop and refine that system as we grow; they can strengthen or weaken the blood-brain barrier and so control what molecules and cellular parasites and commensals pass; they even churn out neurotransmitters and hormones; and, most of them come to us during our passage through the birth canal. Babies born via caesarean don’t get them (either not right away or not ever). The rate of caesarean deliveries rose for a decade and peaked about the time today’s 11 yr olds were born. I’ll let you take it from there. Here’s the latest paper (per pubmed search a couple of minutes ago) on the topic: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nyas.13416/abstract;jsessionid=B2F5723DFBF5C77CFDE3D4AEAF14FB8F.f03t03