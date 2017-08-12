Saturday assorted links

1. Does cutting the corporate income tax boost the demand for labor?
2. “By threatening to sabotage their own interests but hurt the impatient state even more, citizens can compel the state to deliver broader policy benefits. We illustrate this logic with the case of polio vaccination in northern Nigeria, where entire communities have resisted the vaccine as a strategy to bargain for more desired services.” Link here.
3. Germans who swim to work. And Bill Kristol will interview me Sept.13 in Chicago. And apply to become new host of NPR’s Planet Money.
4. The quickest and slowest economics journals.
5. When the government (Venezuela) loots checked luggage.
6. Why democracy is safe in America. And are we overrating those North Korean ICBMs?
6 because everyone ignores Chelsea Handler when she calls for a military coup.
The long standing US nuclear agreement with Japan is that a nuclear attack on Japan will be responded to as if the US was attacked directly. Same with Europe and many other places. There is no question that they could lob one over into Japan. They might hit Guam. The odds of a successful launch and delivery drops for continental US.
The only deterrent to them trying is to guarantee nuclear annihilation. Can you deter a madman? We will find out. If not then the past three presidents will have blood on their hands for ignoring this issue.
1. Rewarding not paying workers with low tax rates increases labor costs, which is the result of more workers and higher pay???
Don’t higher labor costs mean lower profits, and lower profits mean less to tax.
An efficient economy with perfect competition and maximum factor utilization will have zero profit, and thus no profits to tax.
Profit is possible only when economic inefficiency exists.
#1 – No mulp. The key passage is this: “A reduction in the corporate income tax burden encourages adoption of the C corporation legal form, which reduces capital constraints on ﬁrms”. I am curious to hear from finance people why a C corporation is superior to a S-chapter corporation (which is what I got), the latter of course being a pass-through, for reducing capital constraints. The only thing I can think of is with a C-chapter you can retain earnings and not pay tax on them, and this somehow much reduce capital constraints in the short term.
“I am curious to hear from finance people why a C corporation is superior to a S-chapter corporation”
Better access to capital markets to raise additional capital.
The trouble is that C corporations don’t have better access to capital markets.
Realistically, what is going on is that someone is using statistics from C-corporations which are overwhelmingly large publicly held corporations and inappropriately extrapolating that to privately held firms for which the non-tax differences from publicly held corporations are far more important than the tax differences.
That passage struck me too. C corps tend to retain earnings for reinvestment since distributions to equity owners are potentially subject to double tax (dividend distributions are taxed to the recipients). By comparison, a pass through entity can distribute earnings to equity owners without double tax. The assumption must be that the C corp is more likely to reinvest earnings more efficiently, which is contrary to the conventional wisdom among many economists. Since C corps tend to retain earnings, they should be more stable as compared to ass through entities. Indeed, pass through entities tend to have a relatively short life because earnings are more likely to be distributed to equity owners.
The assumption that wider adoption of C-corporation form could reduce capital constraints, leading to economic growth, thereby significantly changing the size of the labor force, is basically absurd with no basis in reality. These folks need to get out more and see how the economy really works instead of tinkering with models that have no relationship to the real world.
3. What an amazingly stupidly written article – unsurprisingly done by an American, it seems (if only because of the moronic attempt to transcribe German pronunciation).
Which may mean that ‘Ein Esel schimpft den anderen Langohr’ is applicable, iproviding a potential translation bonus level. The one I’ve heard the most though is ‘Da redet der Topf über den Tiegel.’.
It is interesting that an AI defeating the best human at DoTA hasn’t yet warranted a mention even though it is inarguably more impressive than defeating a Go champion. Find a suitable link, Tyler!
6. Tweets by even smart people such as Ross Douthat make him appear rather stupid. Why do smart people use twitter if it makes them appear stupid? Tweets are like farts, they stink and don’t achieve that of something with more substance.