Saturday assorted links

1. Does cutting the corporate income tax boost the demand for labor?

2. “By threatening to sabotage their own interests but hurt the impatient state even more, citizens can compel the state to deliver broader policy benefits. We illustrate this logic with the case of polio vaccination in northern Nigeria, where entire communities have resisted the vaccine as a strategy to bargain for more desired services.” Link here.

3. Germans who swim to work. And Bill Kristol will interview me Sept.13 in Chicago. And apply to become new host of NPR’s Planet Money.

4. The quickest and slowest economics journals.

5. When the government (Venezuela) loots checked luggage.

6. Why democracy is safe in America. And are we overrating those North Korean ICBMs?

7. Ray Dalio’s succession plan.