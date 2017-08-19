Saturday assorted links

1. By the Book with Knausgaard (NYT).
3. A very useful web site for tracing the Simon vs. Ehrlich bet, in various forms and over various time horizons, recommended.
4. Does Ireland’s story still make sense? Does anyone’s?
5. The history of “And then they came for me…”
(3) I wish it would include the option to short certain resources as well. I found myself wondering if the relative prices of silver and gold varied over centuries-long horizons, and especially after large finds of silver like Potosi and Comstock.
#3 – I too was disappointed by the short-term nature of these resources graphs, only going back to 2000. https://tradingeconomics.com/forecast/commodity charts are much better, often going back to 1970 (still too short for me, but at least better than this site).
5. Well that certainly had some positive and negative things to say about the human spirit. Even when humans do well, it may be after trying the less positive alternatives.
….NO, it was a cynical hit piece on Trump, thinly disguised. Very typical of the WashPost.
Notice the immediate tie in to Trump in the very first paragraph. The whole point of the article was to indict Trump as a Neo-Nazi/Nazi. The “history” of Pastor Niemöller was just a cover story — Trump was the objective/purpose of writing this extremely biased article.
So did these people say anything about what happened at Google last week?
Any politician who cannot get on the right side of the Niemöller story has an “unforced error” problem. An “own goal” problem.
I mean how hard is it to say “wow, those Nazis were bad, and I can’t get anybody who wants to carry their flag around in this day and age.”
Basically what Trump said.
One of the many things he said, the sum total of which did not really sell that line. Marketing genius?
That’s stereotyping! You’re fired!
I don’t know how many of you are on Twitter, or follow the President on it, but we are witnessing something .. sad.
The second iteration of a post about protests (first post deleted) uses the word “heel” where “heal” should go.
You really can’t make this shit up.
http://gunfreezone.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/moving-goalposts.jpg
Anony2, not really. I started with unforced errors and politicians.
“Selling it” is sure as hell part of that game.
BTW, the third iteration of the Tweet is good, has “heal” and an adjacent Tweet sides with the counter-protesters in Boston. I applaud that Tweet.
Here is the Trump Tweet I endorse without reservation:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/899008521726861312
What is funny about those press conferences is that almost without exception those people are deathly afraid of two things: saying something about Islam that will end up with them being mopped off the floor a la Charlie Hebdo, or to raise the ire of leftist radicals that will cause such a fuss that they would be fired, a la James Damore.
A few noisy and annoying Nazis don’t worry them, they are a very handy bludgeon to beat the President with.
Such courageous defenders of all that is right!
derek, seriously.
https://twitter.com/mattdpearce/status/898775741248159744
don’t score any own-goals yourself
Your point being?
I hear far worse every day. You give jackasses a bullhorn and they will display their jackassery to more people. That is why free speech is such a gift that keeps on giving.
Who is making a vigorous defence of free speech here?
I will give this tacit approval:
https://www.facebook.com/SenatorSasse/posts/1356425404455401
I do think it is a confusion in terms to say that “anarchist groups are far left.” In my day the “far left” wanted a totalitarian socialist state, and anarchists, by definition, share more with libertarian extremists, but YMMV.
“Tacit” because I think this expectation of violence is perhaps useful warning but perhaps behind the curve. We might be over it, with the death of Heather Heyer, we as a nation might not want any more of it.
What’s with the use of double rather than triple parentheses?
#4: as if Fintan O’Toole is or ever was some sort of detached observer. How many of Ireland’s chatterati were just hoodlums hurling rocks through plate glass windows?
6. I want ice that does not melt.
It would be great to put ice that does not melt into drinks to keep them cool on hot days no matter how many times the glass is refilled.
The Japanese have impressive ‘tropical engineering’. About ten years or so ago, they came out with chocolate that does not melt, useful for sales in Africa where it’s always 90 degrees plus in the daytime. I bought one of their refrigerators for the Philippines that had a sticker on it “engineered for the tropics” and it works fine.
And while they’re at it, how about inventing some photovoltaic cells that work in total darkness. That way, we could have 24 hour solar energy. Good during eclipses, too.
It’s called a cooling coil. Not really portable (although just as portable as other refrigerator/coolers of similar capacity). They also have those silly plastic ice cubes – the idea is to avoid diluting the fluid they’re cooling, I guess. They (also) have “ice that does not melt”. It’s called “dry ice” and it sublimes… Although, I gotta admit that “eternally cooling ice” is above “eternally reusable toilet paper” on my list of impossible-products-that-I-wish-I-had.
“But many of Ireland’s most basic institutions – schools and hospitals in particular – are still owned by one church …”
Not changed all that much then.
We need many more articles like #2 and far fewer like anything published on vox, huffington, slate, salon, and others.
Ahem (or inshallah) to that, sister (and/or brother) or whatever ze may be.
Amen, stupid irreligious spell check
#4 – “4. Does Ireland’s story still make sense? Does anyone’s?” – let me be unambiguous: yes and no.
#2) Why does neo-Communism survive so much more easily than neo-Nazism? The answer is not simply “left-wing bias” because then the question would become why is there a left-wing bias, at least among those that shape public thought? Apparently, it is easier for humanity to overcome racial, anti-Semitic (and I would add gender) prejudices than to overcome whatever flaws lead to flirtations with Communism. As the article points out, Communism has killed 100M. (The Holocaust killed 6M-17M.) Yet, otherwise respectable people in the West, even recently, whitewash the atrocities of Fidel Castro and, at least initially, looked fondly on Hugo Chavez. That same bias seems to be at work in our cavalier willingness to infringe so-called “economic” liberty but not “fundamental” liberty. Again, ignoring economic liberty killed 100M, “fundamental” liberty 6-17M.
Neo communism is Cuba and Venezuela? It doesn’t seem to be surviving so good. Where are all these neo communists anyway?
Anyone care to enumerate the 100 million?
Prices of agricultural commodities going down because of increased deforestation. Yep. There’s no cost in razing the Amazon to keep the price of corned beef low…
6.Our current president actually dreamed up drip-proof ice cream back in 2002, rendering the ice cream glove totally obsolete. https://youtu.be/PDu9CvbrnlM?t=2m5s
2. Is Tyler saying “sure, the article is correct, but it doesn’t address the question: was the sex better?” Perhaps it was the “patriarchy.”
#2 “The Western sexual revolution passed the communist bloc by, and ex-communist countries remain much more patriarchal than their Western counterparts to this day.”
But from my annecdotal perspective, it seems like people in Eastern Europe have attitudes to sex that is almost identical to that of their Western countries. Probably feminism is further along in Western countries, but that is not the same thing as the sexual revolution.
I have it on good authority (i.e., by people who lived it) that the dominant mode of sex behind the Iron Curtain, right up to when it dissolved, was “wham bam thank you ma’am.”
If you impose a curfew, don’t have movie theaters, permit only boring state TV and hardly any restaurants or cafes, outlaw many books, people will have more sex. What else are they going to do?
#4) I found this interesting in itself but using the same methods to apply to other cultures, including our own. I assume that was the point of the second question. I’ll answer by saying stories we tell ourselves are easier to see in hindsight. In 50 years Ireland’s story will be clear, and at that time modern thinkers will bemoan the fact that the old stories which saw Ireland through the first half of the 21st century don’t work anymore.
4. tl;dr is that the Irish want to be “European,” to spite the British(always a good reason to do something) but they aren’t quite sure if they want to go all the way with the White guilt/virtue signalling/immigration agenda, given that they are a relatively socially conservative society with a long history as a “colony” rather than a colonizer.