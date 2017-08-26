Saturday assorted links

1. Smart people usually look smart.
2. 1991 NYT profile of Krugman, Summers, and Sachs.
3. Is Yunnan cuisine about to sweep the U.S.?
4. There is a tendency toward excessive entry in homogeneous product markets (pdf). If that link doesn’t work for you, google “free entry mankiw whinston.” And Growth Econ blog on mark-ups.
5. NBA players and start-up equity. And the network behind Twitter.
#1 – So, they seemingly measured wide-set eyes – how large was the four eyes effect? And how would that impact the nature/nurture debate when it comes to perceived intelligence?
| “In a genetically informative sample of 1660 twins and their siblings, we measured IQ and also perceptions of intelligence based on facial photographs. We found that intelligence judgements were associated with both stable morphological facial traits…”
Yes, typical non-scientific social science study, peer-reviewed by people who produce same types of non-scientific studies. As a bonus, you must pay to read it in full. Publish-Perish lacks enough emphasis on the latter.
“1. Smart people usually look smart.” Cheer up, Mr Cowen. It’s not a universal rule.
#3 – pho is everywhere so…maybe.
20 miles from where I sit (near the Sepulveda Pass in L.A.) to the nearest Yunnan restaurant, so I would say it hasn’t hit here in a big way.
Yelp says there are more than a dozen pho joints within 5 miles.
#5 – Old joke about NY Yankees greats Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle start-up investing acumen: “If they invested in a funeral home, people would stop dying.”
#5- is this the place for Twitter infrastructure comments? I think with Twitter, since they used caches and distributed databases that don’t all sync with one another except probably once a day, you can have, if you’re a jet setter who constantly travels, a tweet that shows up in the Asia Twitter server but doesn’t show up (until 24 hours later) in the US/Euro data server. This is a common problem with distributed databases that sacrifice accuracy/repeat-ability for speed.
#6 The very first line is beyond mockery, even considering it in light of the author attempting to make their point about language changing – ‘The complexity of Shakespeare’s language is a well-known and easily mocked feature of his works.’ Shakespeare’s language was not complex to his intended audience, of course.
In several generations, people will be wondering about dialing a phone or playing a record – and who knows, an author from 1985 might be a rich source for mockery for their archaic language.
‘So I want to close by noting that almost any translation/modernization effort is better than the idea of losing Shakespeare to future generations.’
One assumes that the term ‘bowdlerise’ is not unfamiliar to her – ‘Thomas Bowdler, LRCP, FRS (/ˈbaʊdlər/; 11 July 1754 – 24 February 1825) was an English physician best known for publishing The Family Shakspeare, an expurgated edition of William Shakespeare’s work. The work, edited by his sister Henrietta Maria Bowdler, was intended to provide a version of Shakespeare that was more appropriate for 19th century women and children than the original.
The eponymous verb bowdlerise (or bowdlerize) has associated his name with the censorship of elements deemed inappropriate for children, not only of literature but also of motion pictures and television programmes.
Bowdler also published several other works, some reflecting his interest in and knowledge of continental Europe. Bowdler’s last work was an expurgated version of Edward Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, published posthumously in 1826 under the supervision of his nephew and biographer, Thomas Bowdler the Younger.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Bowdler
Though there is not much information about Sarah Skwire (or her husband co-author of the $99.95 ‘Writing with a Thesis’), it seems reasonable to assume that she is American, like so many freedom lovers of FEE’s variety.
Making one wonder if she actually thought to ask anyone from the UK about how hard it is to understand Shakespeare’s writing?
#1 Has been known for some time. I seem to remember that earlier studies concluded that the largest portion of the correlation was on the lower end of the curve.
#4 Broken link? Looks like this is the correct link: http://www.nuff.ox.ac.uk/users/klemperer/IO_Files/free%20entry%20%20Mankiw%20and%20Whinston.pdf (there are two spaces between entry and Mankiw)
#5 Likely the players investing in startups will end in some tears.
Since beauty always lie in the eyes of the beholder we should perhaps question the eyesight of those arguing smart people always look smart
Or at least their interpupillary distance.
#3 – I certainly hope so. Visiting Yunnan was one of the most wonderful culinary experiences I’ve ever had. Yunnan-style beef is beautiful and tasty, Yunnan beef Pho is fantastic, and that dark purple drink is so, so wonderful….