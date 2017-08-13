Sunday assorted links

1. What percentage of social interventions do not work?
2. How your brain protects you from hallucinations.
3. Artists list their favorite Brian Eno records.
4. Zipf’s Law as applied to linguistic word use.
5. I now understand the debate over the Israel Anti-boycott Act.
The israel Anti-Boycott Act is an attempt to use lawfare against an emerging consensus among the left (the real left, not neoliberals and neocons) that only serious economic pressure will motivate Israel beyond the impasse of coveting Palestinian lands while not wanting to integrate Palestinians of West Bank/Gaza into Israel proper. The hilarious thing is the bind that those who are offended by BDS are in: Either ignore BDS and let it grow or make a big stink about it and expose the issue to people who are agnostic or ignorant about the issue (and who could after the exposure decide to be on the side of the Palestinians/BDS.)
There’s also an emerging CULTURAL boycott of Israel.
Okay, I get it now too. I think. It’s an argument over whether extending the 1979 law banning American firms from complying with foreign government’s demands to boycott Israel should be extended to the UN’s demand for a boycott of Israel.
“The ACLU argues, however, that the bill’s proposed amendments to the Export Administration Act of 1979 would change the nature of that law, which they argue was originally intended to prevent American companies from being coerced by Arab trading partners into joining their boycott of Israel as a condition of doing business. In an information sheet on its website, the ACLU writes that the proposed amendments “would significantly expand the 1979 law’s prohibitions, untethering them from Congress’s original concern about foreign governments coercing U.S. businesses into boycotting friendly countries in exchange for commercial relations. Instead, the bill risks penalizing U.S. individuals and companies that support a U.N.-led boycott movement by refusing to purchase goods made by certain companies.””
The difference is that the original 1979 law gives American companies an excuse to not comply with Arab or Muslim governments that have laws requiring boycotts of Israel for firms doing business in their country: “We totally understand where you are coming from, Sheik, but Congress passed a law saying we can’t comply with your boycott-Israel law, so we’ll just have to keep doing business with both you and Israel. Sorry, there’s just nothing we can do about it.” (I imagine some American firms surreptitiously comply with the anti-Israel boycott if they lack market power in dealing with Arab governments [e.g., they have only a me-too product], but it’s probably useful for many American firms in the manner I’ve described.)
In contrast, the proposed law extends the anti-boycott mandate to the United Nations-organized boycott-Israel resolution. But the difference is that the UN isn’t really real.
Arab governments have power: armies and police forces and so forth. So it’s nice for American companies to have some countervailing U.S. power to give them an excuse to do what they want to do: trade with everybody. The UN, in contrast, doesn’t have much if any power. So it seems like an abuse of power for the mighty American government to order Americans to not choose to boycott Israel at their own expense.
At least I think that is what’s going on.
3) Not a single person invoked ‘Neroli’ or ‘On Land’?
http://www.allmusic.com/album/ambient-4-on-land-mw0000189816
http://www.allmusic.com/album/neroli-mw0000101881
The horror. 😉
2: I’m unconvinced. The researchers seem to be working from a simplistic model where the senses provide correct information and the mind sometimes makes incorrect predictions or has incorrect beliefs. And it’s the job of the cerebellum to make us put more weight on our senses
But our senses are less accurate than that. We may mis-hear or miss-see something, and even more importantly have to interpret the sights and sounds that arrive. Our eyes aren’t cameras that record the scene; our brains have to interpret the sensory data. And that can be difficult e.g. if we’re trying to figure out what someone is saying at the same time that a nearby truck honks it horn.
There’s no hallucinating going on in that scenario; sometimes our senses are just plain unreliable.
So it’s not as simple as the cerebellum telling us to believe our senses because they’re providing correct information. The senses provide only imperfect information, and moreover we cannot assume that our senses are correct because we have to rely upon our interpretation of the sensory data, and those interpretations may be correct or incorrect.
+1
I was about to write the exact same thing.
4. ‘Lestrade now shows that Zipf’s law can be explained by the interaction between the structure of sentences (syntax) and the meaning of words (semantics) in a text.’
Well, that explains neatly why we can continue to ignore the frequency of something like LOL compared to OMG, and ignore emotji completely.
To to put it a bit differently – ZIpf has likely joined Newton when it comes to creating useful laws that only apply within certain conditions, while accepting the fact that in an absolute sense, they are less than accurate when explaining the world that actually exists around us
On #1: A couple of thoughts…Most such experiments in marketing, drug development, and all such fields offering interventions fail. We only need some to succeed, that is how progress occurs.
In some social intervention studies, even randomized trials struggle because overtime people in the control group get offered other social interventions. Eg. people from denied pre-school in a randomized controlled study end up in pre-school elsewhere or get additional help in kindergarten.
on #5: How is banning the boycotting of Israel any different from banning discrimination against ethnic groups in housing, banking, etc?