Sunday assorted links

1. The Chinese Emily Dickinson? (NYT)
2. The virtues of reading books we don’t understand.
3. “…there are Edgar Cayce centers in 35 countries.”
4. A contrarian view on whether America over-incarcerates.
5. “Science weirdly spurs on the pursuit of the disenchanted corpse…”
#2. Of course his first cite is Ulysses. How predictable was that?
Were you expecting Human Action by Mises, As We Go Marching by John T. Flynn, Rebels of Individualism by Jack Schwartzman, or The Order of Public Reason by Gerald Gaus?
4. “I have no expertise in this area whatsoever. My thoughts.” A commenter on this blog? No, it was Arnold Kling.
The Maccabees and zealots were ready to lay down their lives for Israel when faith in the God of love, peace, and creation was replaced by idols demanding human blood and costly sacrifices. We make these sacrifices with every dollar devoted to unneeded weapons. We offer oblations to Mars with every speech proclaiming the necessity of bringing instantaneous death to people who have no capacity to strike us.
#4: Someone says something sensible and the libertarian take is ‘a contrarian view’. I luuuvv it.
However, he argued his position as a free lunch economist, failing to also argue we are under taxed in order to provide for more government prisons, and government workers to watch and control more US citizens who will be denied jobs because as felons they are certain to harm other US citizens in their work.
#4 – We should tell criminals to stop committing crimes because their actions are causing problems for us. Since they are inherently good, they will stop. An alternative view: a percentage of the population are born cheaters and sociopaths and we should protect ourselves from them. Since we cannot excorsize their sociopathy, we need to convince them the consequences of their actions are bad for them, so we should dispense harsh punishment.
Choose one.
Why are there so many criminals in the USA that you jail more people than any other country and still are much more violent than any rich country?
The racists say it is because we take so many immigrants from Latin America. I think they are wrong, very wrong.
The real reason why we have so many criminals in jail is that they were found guilty of a criminal offense. They should stop committing crimes.
“The racists say it is because we take so many immigrants from Latin America.”
No, they don’t.
“The real reason why we have so many criminals in jail is that they were found guilty of a criminal offense”
Why are there so criminals in the USA? Where do they come from? There are nearly as many, as a share of the population, in European countries? Are Americans particularly prone to be sociopaths?
#4 – The Times had an interesting take on arrest and conviction rates this weekend:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/18/opinion/sunday/opioids-drugs-race-treatment.html?ref=opinion
Seems like there are a lot of white drug dealers and users who manage to escape the criminal justice system. Under Incarcerated indeed. I’m sure this is who Jeff Sessions and the contrarians have in mind with a reinvigorated war on drugs.
The article follows the common format: simply assert that Whites sell drugs at the same rate as Blacks, while providing no evidence it’s true, then discover a “disparity” when policing fails to align with the fantasy.
“Back to the progressive future: It’s not too late to overcome the mistakes of the Clinton era
Progressives had great ideas on trade, the environment and democracy — until Clinton threw them under the bus”
So the Progressives are refraining from taking any credit for US economic performance during the 1990s? Or are we to believe – without any credible evidence from the “reality-based community” – that had we followed the Progressive’s doctrine, economic performance would have been even better had we just followed the words of their prophets?
Forgot the link.
http://www.salon.com/2017/08/20/back-to-the-progressive-future-its-not-to-late-to-overcome-the-mistakes-of-the-clinton-era/
One can propose that Clinton being to the Left of Bush Sr. and Bush Jr. answer for his good administration good outomes and, were he less centrist, rhings woukd have gone even better. It is not a proposition I would defend, though.
About 2: I got the impression the article it is not so much about The virtues of reading books we don’t understand.than about the virtues of reading books we don’t agree with
2. Why is it that we value most writers who we understand the least? Doesn’t that encourage more of the same? And doesn’t the lack of clarity result in division, disorder, and instability?