Sunday assorted links

1. Anti-abortion group to buy late-term clinic.
2. A short video on how capital deepening does not always improve productivity.
3. Will all future tennis stars be tall? (NYT)
4. “…but she balks at the idea of Jabba the Hutt getting his own film.” Here we’re talking high fixed costs, high mark-up…
5. Are aggregate wages sluggish because older, retiring workers are being replaced by the less experienced? And also from The Economist: Should more orphanages in Rwanda be closed?
Yes, yes they will.
#3- height matters in tennis, just like in basketball. Sad that people spend time watching tall people play sports, and pay money to do so, when they could be watching an exciting game of chess (and playing a game too).
Or, high-stakes poker.
#5 – orphanages should be closed: “That has created perverse incentives. Orphanages sometimes search for children to fill beds. A survey in Malawi found that 52% were actively recruiting children who would not otherwise have been considered orphans” – I recall talking to a woman running a baby adoption for the USA service, and she said the same thing years ago, that drunk and drug addict mothers have kids so they can sell them to get cash for their bad habits. But, from a libertarian point of view, that’s never been a problem. Has TC lost all his libertarian leanings? That’s what happens when you are captured by academia (Stockholm syndrome, most college professors are Liberals).
#2 – “Hmmm…can’t reach this page” – broken link
5. Eventually wages in America and in China will equalize, then the competition really begins. Unfortunately, America has chosen to deindustrialize, not only in reduced investment in productive capital but reduced investment in public facilities. It is a recipe for economic and social instability. Meanwhile, the discussion continues to focus on nonsense.
Remember, China wasn’t very industrial either, and managed to make peasants into CNC lathe operators in about…30 years time.
So, its not impossible to start up an entirely new industrial base pretty quickly.
If wages are equalized, with new technology available, it may be even easier to do this.
So that is it: America has to become pre-industrial China before it can be allowed to be industrial America, the wonder of the world, again. “O judgment! thou art fled to brutish beasts,
And men have lost their reason. “
30 years is quickly?
Steve Jobs wanted factories in the US, to keep secrets, not out of goodness in his heart for US workers, but Tim Cook convinced him it wasn’t possible because policies since Reagan had destroyed all the human capital needed to start the factories needed. Asia, was the only option, with Japan, Korea, Taiwan able to mobilize the Chinese workers and capital China’s policies would supply.
To get an idea how much time it takes, look at Tesla, Solarcity, and SpaceX, as well as Amazon, which rely on US public policy similar to those of China generally. Amazon started out depending on the two hundred year old government subsidy on shipping printed material. None of the four, now three, are “profitable” after 15 years for Elon Musk, and now nearing 25 years for Jeff Bezos, of hiring more and more production workers. Won’t mention Blue Origin…, OK it’s 17 years since it set out to manufacture passenger rockets, 18 months longer than SpaceX.
You’re going to need to show me some links about Steve Jobs not wanting to manufacture in Asia.
He was such a perfectionist that he added tons of costs when they were running US plants. Even then, he mainly was an assembler.
He couldn’t have done the iPod unless Asian firms had developed smaller hard drives.
Reagan didn’t destroy any human capital.
Taiwan went from calculators to computers.
Guess where Taiwan learned about making electronics?
RCA.
Waaaaaay back in the 1970 when they opened plants in Taipei.
You being an old guy, I’d thought you know about that.
In free lunch economics, consumers can spend money in inverse proportion to labor costs. To grow the economy faster, slash labor costs more.
Ie, to increase consumer spending, slash wages and kill jobs. The higher consumer spending that follows will create jobs.
Cut costs, cut costs, cut costs, to create wealth and jobs paying more.
TANSTAAFL
The job killing policies of the free lunch GOP have created the economy that elected Trump.
The elites do fine thanks to the trillions in government promoted and backed debt since Reagan made free lunch economics mainstream.
Meanwhile, the potential for the greatest disaster in American history looms in Houston. What I am referring to is the potential for widespread panic, as flood waters continue to rise and the latest track of the storm is for it to circle back into the gulf, restrengthen, and then slam Houston a second time. If the people in Houston panic and attempt to flee, one can only imagine the carnage that would result. Economists are experts in incentives, positive and negative. What would Cowen do if he were advising public officials? Public officials are already blaming each other for failure to order evacuation of Huston. A few tweets from Trump could spell disaster.
Saw an estimate that the population has increased by 1.5 million this century in the areas most likely to be flooded by this storm.
We have family in southwest Louisiana (Lake Charles). Planning to drive (1,500 miles) for a baby shower depart early AM Wednesday.
Ma and Pa kettle likely will be hauling relief supplies, in addition to NY bagels and pizza.
Looking at weather online, http://www.wunderground.com seems a good source. They report Houston precip today eight inches; Monday and Tuesday six; Wednesday four; and Thursday; then about a inch each day for the week. Lake Charles over same period is four, four, four, two, two, and one.
The media would report, “Texas Receives Needed Rainfall” if Obama were still POTUS.
#4 When I was young, America’s pop culture was the world’s most important. A few blocks from home, there was a K-5 school called “Li’l Wolf’s ABC” (I do not think they paid Disney royalties). Now all I also kids passing by talking about is Trumps, Pokemóns, bugs and K-Pop. Even in the vapidity landscape, America has been defeated by crafty Asians. Soon Hollywood will go the way of the Rust Belt and good manufacture jobs.
I don’t remember when I was young.
You are prophetic/correct about Hollywood.
Well, one question is, will Cornyn and Cruz vote “no” on federal disaster relief like they did on Sandy?
That was a question for Rayward.
They voted no because that bill was larded up with non-Sandy related spending. So, the real question is, whether the new bill will also be larded up, and if so, will they hold to principle or not?
I’m guessing it will be larded up…its what Congress does. And they will break with principles.
Yeach, the lard was funding fire fighting, … in places like Texas.
More likely, Cornyn and Rubio had not gotten into the Sandy bill their donors’/lobbyists’ “want list” items.
So that is how America’s “democracy” works…