Thursday assorted links

1. Why do the Chinese hug less?
2. Linguistic practices of Chinese state media, recommended.
3. “No less than 72% of the most ‘authoritarian’ group voted to leave, while just 21% of the most ‘libertarian’ group did so.” A post-mortem on Brexit (pdf). And in Germany there is a pub The UnBrexit.
4. This piece is a good meditation on what efficiency really means (with apologies to Benjamin L.), here is one bit: “[Chris] Paul can’t consistently create easy shots against an elite defense, but he’s also too disciplined to take bad shots, which limits his upside against higher levels of competition. Paul has averaged more than 25 points a game in a playoff series only once, and it was in his most recent seven-game battle against the Jazz. Westbrook has done it nine times, and Curry has done it eight. Paul’s tricks don’t work as well against his All-NBA peers.”
5. Eduardo Porter on tax reform (NYT).
5. I kind of worry that the best and most “efficient” tax system would be a consistent and national framework (head to toe, national to local). But of course that reduces the opportunity for state by state experimentation. I suppose it could be one system with pluggable values for state income and local sales taxes ..
I’m not sure of the answer, but I don’t like states competing to lose money on battery plants or sports stadiums .. or politicians at all levels celebrating a new subsidy for Foxconn to locate in Wisconsin.
I do have an open mind though, and would not oppose big changes along the lines Mr. Porter suggests.
#1 The Chinese lack of hugs, PDA, and in some cases abject cruelty (http://www.businessinsider.com/in-china-drivers-would-rather-kill-than-injure-2015-9) to other Chinese is due entirely to a lack of sentimentality and genuine intimacy . Intimacy by it’s very nature is all about closeness. In a culture which frequently lacks distance and personal space by nature as a luxury (especially now), closeness has traditionally been conveyed to be disrespect, especially in situations where deference to authority and attention to the hierarchy of relationships (very Confucian) is paramount.
When I lived in China in the early 2000s this was very apparent. My girlfriend was very upfront about any displays of affection except in private. The sign that Chinese youth are warming up to this concept represents genuine evidence for growing economic health. At least I hope.
Different cultures have different levels of intimacy.
In many places (southern Europe, the Philippines, etc) a kiss on the cheek is a common greeting. In the US or Canada, it would be regarded as a huge invasion of privacy.
I’m not sure we can have a set, global standard for what is the “right” level of intimacy.
But even in the Philippines, where I live most of the year (I am a US/Greek citizen), hand-holding is frowned upon.
#1. The patriarchy strikes again!
‘Linguistic practices of Chinese state media, recommended.’
See, that becoming extra-Straussian suggestion is being incorporated already, as the linked article itself is called ‘Here are all the words Chinese state media has banned’
That Russ Roberts piece was OK, but speaking as someone who has read a bit on chaos, artificial life and emergence, he didn’t really talk about emergent order. He talked about iterated patterns, repeated games.
Emergent behavior is different. It was first gained prominence with this famous simulation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boids
I’d say that emergence, proper, occurs not when you continue some old pattern of buying bagels, but when you say “I think I’ll try avocado toast.” Why did you say that? You might not be sure, especially in early stages of the emergent trend, but it is probably because your neighbors in the flock, in our social species, made a move that you noticed if only sub-consciously.
BTW, I discovered avocado toast independently. The only social connection I had at the time was the book-knowledge of “Midshipman’s butter.” That and an excess of avocados, bread.
