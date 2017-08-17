Thursday assorted links

1. Is the claim of increasing alcoholism based on flawed data?
2. Poverty and housing insecurity along Jefferson Davis Highway. By the way, did you know that a 1963 law required North-South streets in Alexandria to be named after Confederate generals, “insofar as possible”? And in one poll, a plurality of African-Americans think the statues should stay.
3. What does the CBO say about cutting off CSR subsidies? NB: We do not know if this is correct!
4. The Haitian dollar as an abstract unit of account. And viewing the 2015 eclipse from the Faroe Islands.
5. Why is pop music slowing down?
So that’s what America has become: a country that celebrates the “lost cause”, the enslavement of men by their fellow men!
The lost cause was the war on civil rights which the right keeps losing but turns into election victories followed by economic decline. Given economic decline, the right focuses on emphasizing lost causes to win elections in order to promote more bad economic policies.
Note I use the right’s claims to measure economic results: benefitting white working men. But white working men are worse off because the right rewards not paying workers, who are mostly white working men. Profits is the money from not paying workers, so lower taxes on profits are designed to incentive paying workers less.
And I learned this point reading Milton Friedman’s columns circa 19970 when he pointed out the many ways high tax rates caused lots of wasteful paying of too many workers too much pay because the IRS paid most of the higher labor costs.
When your economic plans lead to lower income to workers, you need to distract workers who vote from economic policies and focus them on other workers as the enemy. Vote for us because we will ensure you get to keep your jobs as we kill jobs of your enemies: non-whites, women, Jews, gays, ….
But whites will end up suffering just like everyone else, so protecting white workers from bad economic policies is a losing cause.
Note that Friedman’s claim that high taxes subsidizes higher labor cost is also true of all other business expenses.
So if it lead to higher labor use it also lead to higher use of all other business inputs. I have no idea what the net results would be.
"the right focuses on emphasizing lost causes to win elections in order to promote more bad economic policies."
It only works because, deep down, most Americans favor racial supremacism. I can imgine Brazilian voters voting for racist politicians.
I wish they would widen both Jeff-Davis highway (Rt. 1), which they say they will, and I-95 interstate, down to Fredericksburg and beyond, as it’s a bottleneck (I-95 is a parking lot during rush hour, amazing). It will also help both me and neighbor Bill Cosby with our undeveloped real estate. Right now this real estate is assessed for $1M but with the right density it could easily go to $10M or well beyond (for net worth purposes, I estimate it at the assessed value; I’m not pulling punches when I say my family is in the 1%,*minimum* net worth of $8M. Minimum, people).
From the article: “Twins Sophia and Samuel Hamlin, 2, stand outside of their family’s home in the Bermuda Estates mobile home park along Jefferson Davis Highway. Their father, Richard Hamlin, worries that the park could close to make way for a housing development his family can’t afford to live in. “That’s why so many people have to stay in hotels,” he said. “They keep closing the trailer parks.”
I tried to get permission to set up a trailer park on our land down there, but the resistance from the rich neighbors was so fierce when word leaked out we abandoned the project. The fellow 1%’ers down there did not appreciate it one bit, sad!
Bonus trivia: trailer parks are tornado magnets, so true. The one time a tornado briefly touched down in northern VA it hit a trailer park. I’m speculating: could the metal in the parks somehow electrically attract the tornado funnel somehow, like lightning (which is found around tornado vortexes?)
Bonus trivia II: supposedly Robert E. Lee owed our farm way back then, from what I’ve been told. Haven’t found any civil war memorabilia yet however, but the farm is so vast I’ve not even walked all of it. Did find a 1940s car chassis however, don’t know how it got on the property. And bear tracks. Bears!
They are bringing the I-95 HOT lanes down past Fredericksburg, they’re almost there already.
1. Flawed data about alcoholism? Of course the data is flawed. This: “Mom was an alcoholic, drinking a bottle of gin a day.” Or this: “Mom worked hard taking care of the family and needed her daily naps.” Southerners have always lived by the little lies. Heck, every great Southern writer is an expert in the telling of them. Or as my Southern barrister father in law would tell his wife: “Muther, you can’t git drunk off light beah”.
Monday’s will be the first total eclipse I have witnessed (hopefully the weather will cooperate more than it did in the Faroes in 2015). I have been waiting for this one since I was in the 7th grade in 1979 when all the news stories about the the February 26th total eclipse in the northwest US was going to be the last one in the continental states until August 21, 2017.
The story on the 2015 eclipse puts time in perspective, though- it was the penultimate total eclipse of Saros Series 120. Saros Series 120 began with a partial eclipse on March 27th in the year 933 AD in Antarctica, and will end with a partial eclipse on July 7, 2195 near the Arctic Circle.
I was in 7th grade too in 1979. We made pinhole cameras and went out during it to use them. Quite unsatisfying. Most of us used the (“you’ll permanently damage your eyes if you do that”) glance and squint to really see what was going on.
Re (1), respect to Prof Cowen posting a critique of a study that he had previously cited with favor. Thanks Professor.
2. Should we demolish Nazi gas chambers? The statues of confederate generals, typically proud, stern, and tall in the saddle, could be viewed a symbol of the fraud that was the Cause. I remember when my small Southern town acquired a bunch of the lights that were erected at the 1964 world’s fair in NY and placed them around the park in the town square to illuminate the Confederate statue. I also remember the consternation of the town fathers when it was revealed that the lights designated the location of toilets at the fair.
Well, they weren’t built during Jim Crow to remind people of traitors to America as patriotic America was defined post WWI and WWII.
The Confederate war statues are like German conservatives today building statues of Adolf Hitler, Hermann Göring, Rudolf Hess today as part of opposition to Merkel economic and diversity policies. It’s the same passage of time since the war.
Far better to tear down some statue than actually challenge the Democrat large city machines that maintain the hopeless and crime ridden living conditions of african americans.
Right, because it takes at least a thousand people a thousand days to take down each statue. Nothing else could possibly be done at the same time.
Should we stop showing ‘Gone with the Wind’ on television?
Nazis and white supremacists hate Gone with the Wind, not only because it depicts the pro-slavery South as having been vanquished by the anti-slavery North, but because it depicts Southern men as weak while depicting Southern women as strong.
On the one hand, I want to make an “I guess you’d know” comment.
LOL, yes I really can’t contradict rayward, because I don’t know and have never known any Nazis or white supremacists. Having grown up in the South, Gone with the Wind is a perennial favorite.
It’s possible that white supremacists hate it. From his comment, one would assume that rayward has some close associates or family members of that nature and has some close personal knowledge of their behavior.
#2 Let people subdivide and build $270/week is to much. Guard your reputation for paying back load like you life depends on it people.
I once stayed with a few friends in New Iberia LA and when you turned on a light at night you would see cockroaches shoulder to shoulder. I must not understand something because roach powder is cheap and works for me.
2: Just like no one cares about the name “Redskins,” no one cares about streets and statues for Confederate generals.
It does provide a “fresh” (ha) outlet for bored SJWs still furious about losing the most historic election in history. And as a bonus, it gives them things to stand in front of. That’s a big plus.
1. Maybe not flawed data, but stupid benchmarks. A standard drink is a can of beer, one glass of wine (5 to a bottle) or 1.5% ounces of distilled spirits. So you have a six pack or a bottle of wine once a week and you are an alcoholic? Who do these people associate with? Are they all Mormons?
If I remember alcohol benchmarks are estimated for a 160 lb (72 kg) male. What happens with 100+kg guys? The only way to get near tipsy is to exceed benchmarks.
I can’t understand why at least one insurer isn’t offering policies in every county. Offer a silver policy at $20,000 and the subsidies will be so high if you are the only silver policy you can offer a a bronze policy for free with a small deductible to everyone with income under about $30k.
The only reason insurers haven’t done this is State insurance regulators have blocked silver policies with high premiums for the Federal market place as a way to eliminate insurance offerings.
Either that, or insurance CEOS are really really stupid.
Yeah, one of those two, or you have no clue what you’re talking about.
I know where I’m placing my bets
#6 – I’ve pre-ordered the Bank of England study on Kindle. Keep in mind a couple of things:
1) evidence shows money is largely neutral short term and long (Bernanke et al FAVAR study, 2002), so largely monetarism, while somewhat important short term, is largely irrelevant. It’s like, by analogy, all these books people write in chess about obscure openings or obscure tournaments (Zurich 1953) that take on, in the eyes of the chess fans, a larger-than-life significance.
2) the Bank of England has been considered, historically, one of the *least* independent central banks. Besides commentators saying this, look how easily John Major caved into George Soros’ demands on Black Monday.
Monetarism: pushing on a string and pretending to be pulling with it. Hey I like that quote I just made up.
#4 re: Haitian Dollar- many interesting parts in the study, but contrary to author, my personal experience is that the use of the term “Haitian Dollar” has been slowly but surely declining. I see it mostly as a lasting effect of a long period of fixed exchange rate with the US dollar (5 to 1). France had something similar when they moved from the Old Francs to the New Francs (worth 100 old ones) with people still counting in Old Francs even long after the currency revaluation.
#1 VOX is where the innumerate go to have their biases confirmed.
The easy VOX-free answer is that the sorts of surveys on which the study was based are notoriously inaccurate and horribly biased. The idea is to measure alcohol consumption by asking people how much they drink and then, using some assumptions about how much the average man/woman weighs and what constitutes “too much” for such average person, figure out how many people are having too much. It’s shoddy science from the git go.
Galileo wrote: “Measure what is measurable and make measurable what is not so”. You don’t make EtOH consumption measurable by asking a drinker how much he drank last year. He lies to himself and he’ll surely lie to survey takers. The same is true of smoking. Compare sales of cigarettes to estimates of consumption from surveys and you’ll get two very different numbers. In the case of prior smoking history there’s now a much more accurate assessment tool: http://thorax.bmj.com/content/early/2017/01/18/thoraxjnl-2016-208789.abstract This is how you measure exposure. Unfortunately the results don’t fit the “national malaise-driven opiod/alcohol epidemic” narrative.
I’m quite ambivalent on statues and naming of buildings, highways. I would hope that most of you are as well, even those who lean toward “keep them.” If you are sane, and ambivalent, it’s no big deal if they go away through some democratic process. It’s only if you hold out, and defy democracy, to keep some idol that you think is more important than civil democracy, that you might have a problem. A problem you should meditate on.
I frankly don’t really understand the controversy except as an excuse for people to bash each other, as usual. People can name anything whatever they want and put up or take down statues as they please. It’s a local issue. If people want it, do it, if not, don’t do it.
"I'm quite ambivalent on statues and naming of buildings, highways. I would hope that most of you are as well, even those who lean toward "keep them." If you are sane, and ambivalent, it's no big deal if they go away through some democratic process."

Agreed.
Agreed.
” It’s only if you hold out, and defy democracy, to keep some idol that you think is more important than civil democracy, that you might have a problem. A problem you should meditate on.”
And here you sound like an ideologue, not willing to admit that there are two legitimate sides to the debate. There was nothing about the event in Durham, NC that was Democratic. It was a mob, vandalizing a public statue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfyXa3GBq2Q
Perhaps this is a problem you should meditate on.
Back up, buddy.
Explain this one simple thing. If I am accepting the democratic outcome, and NOT my opinion, how do I get to be an ideologue?
” If I am accepting the democratic outcome, and NOT my opinion, how do I get to be an ideologue?”
You seem to be pushing for a removal of the statues in every case. Am I wrong? Are you fine with leaving the statues in any locality in which a majority of the population accepts them?