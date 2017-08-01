Tuesday assorted links

1. Why did the Polish power grab backfire?
2. Why did Spotify dampen the loudness of its music?
3. University of Vermont medical school really is moving to zero lectures. They claim a ten percent retention rate for the material in the lectures, and that is for a quite elite group of students. What is the rate elsewhere?
4. Arnold Kling on the “safe asset shortage.”
5. Could 3000 Jedi beat 60,000 medieval foot soldiers? A simulation.
#3 – Uni with 0 lectures: eliminating the “sage on a stage”. Good idea, because not all sages are good lecturers. Also I hate it in uni where the professor says “you’ll be tested for the obscure points I make during lectures, so pay attention” – making class participation mandatory and the only thing being ‘tested’ (this is one reason I flunked out of law school; I was not learning the law, but obscure points of law that were contrived for testing purposes, to give a bell-shaped curve)
#5 Yes, but, like the Japanese innChina, they would have difficult to control the territory. You can’t put a Jedi in every corner or a lightsaber in every pot.
Reminds me to thank you for recommending Kling’s “Specialization and Trade”, which I recently got to. Insightful and easy enough for even me to understand.
#3. “Instead, medical schools across the country are experimenting with various forms of ‘active learning’ — dividing students into small groups and having them solve problems or answer questions.”
Blech. Focus on writing competent textbooks and all of this hullabaloo is rendered pointless.
4. No mention of central banks printing trillions of dollars to take “safe” assets out of the market? Really?
#5 Yeah, I’m going to say so because it’s not just the weapons, it’s the telekinetic force project they have as well. Not only do you have a weapon that cuts through everything but the ability to heave heavy objects but people also and stop them in their tracks. Properly coordinated with other Jedi’s you could effectively carve apart enemy forces into smaller portions and destroy them piecemeal.
Btw Thiago is right though about his previous comment, they’d have a hard time holding territory. Occupation is 99.9% shear boredom while you wait for something (usually very sudden and violent) to happen. Jedi’s would make horrible cops.