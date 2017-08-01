Tuesday assorted links

1. Why did the Polish power grab backfire?

2. Why did Spotify dampen the loudness of its music?

3. University of Vermont medical school really is moving to zero lectures. They claim a ten percent retention rate for the material in the lectures, and that is for a quite elite group of students. What is the rate elsewhere?

4. Arnold Kling on the “safe asset shortage.”

5. Could 3000 Jedi beat 60,000 medieval foot soldiers? A simulation.