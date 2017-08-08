Tuesday assorted links

1. I don’t think I would buy oysters from a vending machine.
2. Buy Buchanan’s house for $239k. No vending machine.
3. How barbed wire changed America.
4. Why do rich people love endurance sports? (speculative)
5. Katherine Boo offers some rules for creative non-fiction.
6. A murder committed by a game theorist. He was caught.
I hadn’t realized that horse polo was an endurance sport.
But then, it also is not a sport ‘dominated by white-collar workers,’ which apparently means rich these days. From the article – ‘the total cost of running a marathon—arguably the least gear-intensive and costly of all endurance sports—can easily be north of $1,600.’ Which isn’t enough to buy a respectable polo saddle, by the way – http://www.tackeria.com/contents/en-us/p840.html – ‘handcrafted by a select team of saddlers in England.’
My reaction also: swimming and cycling may be expensive sports, but running? It’s free to do, although admittedly not free to enter races. There is a reason why Ethiopians and Kenyans dominate in marathon, and it’s not because those countries are so wealthy.
I also like the way the article fails to even consider the possibility that the same work ethic, discipline, and competitive spirit that drives athletes might also be useful in achieving career success. That would violate several taboos: (1) suggesting that athletics, especially where one keeps score, have any positive aspects; (2) suggesting that at least some income is the result of merit rather than luck; (3) suggesting that work ethic and discipline can contribute to success, either in sports or in one’s career; (4) suggesting that competitiveness can be a healthy rather than purely destructive masculine characteristic.
This sounds right. Running and cycling are quite data driven, in tens of planning routes and distances, nutrition and timings so the skills that contribute to success at work also make you a better runner.
Personally, planning a trail run on Google Earth while calculating elevation, hydration, calories etc is just as much fun as doing the run.
It’s a insane article with a complete nut job quote from the professor which states a conclusion with zero data or evidence. Running is about the cheapest “sport” in history. You can run essentially anywhere, and all the parks and trials are free. I spend 50 bucks a year on shoes. No other “equipment” and really just use free strava to assess progress and achievements. In fact you dont really need events anymore with the onset of strava leaderboards. That’s really it.
#1 No.
#3 Borders are real. Property is real. Walls are real. Jurisdiction is real. Physically limits movements of livestock (and other things) and psychologically denotes a boundary and all it implies to other people. Cheap. Fast. Effective. It was a fabulous invention when you think about it. Orders of magnitude better then the post fences, hedgerows and rock walls that came before it. We need a modern equivalent.
Is this the place where I ask about the Google Diversity Memo? Or are we avoiding that one
Absolutely not, unless you want to be doxxed peon. They have diversity teams standing by…
There’s a discussion about it in yesterday’s links.
#2 My parents’ home is more expensive than a Nobel Prize (actually, The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel) winner’s former home. In a few years, as I slowly but surely keep climbing the corporate ladder, so will be mine.
#4 Because the rich are different from you and me.
#5 http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/07/08/two-kinds-of-caution/
#6 “A murder committed by a game theorist. He was caugh.” But will he rat his
accomplice?
2. Clearly the home of a defender of the wealthy white oligarchy.
There are so many willing to defend the wealthy, white, patriarchal oligarchy for free (to make liberals cry or something like that) that deflation ensued. Unless the central banks target a 5% inflation rate, I fear prices will collapse further. Even worse, robots such as “Tay” will take internet commenters’ jobs.
Oops, you slipped out of your ‘Brazilian’ style TR. Did you post under the wrong handle?
Because Brazilians can only talk about Brazil…
Good point. Champions of the poor, like Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, live in places like this: [https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/08/08/residents-of-an-exclusive-san-francisco-street-didnt-pay-their-taxes-so-someone-bought-their-street/].
What’s funny is I bet if you asked them they would say they think everyone should live in houses like that.
A lot of people like Feinstein and Pelosi and liberal progressives are like that. Kids who grew up in well-off families that never had to live under a budget or learn how to economize, who grew up to believe that resources are infinite. This might be a fundamental explanation for why wealthier people lean left and poorer people lean right. A lot of people who grew up in wealthier households have never had to budget in their lives. Their just never got that training in having to stretch a dollar or figure out how to make optimal use of it – there was always more money where that came from.
“A lot of people who grew up in wealthier households have never had to budget in their lives.”
+1, food or rent
5. Katherine Boo offers some rules for creative non-fiction.
Katherine J. Boo is a leftist SJW and has nothing objective to say about non-fiction writing.
Her advice is self-centered and she seems quite fond of the first-person-singular
““Getting mad gets me off my butt,” she said. A lot of her work has been motivated by her irritation at reading about “passive, monosyllabic poor people that kept getting rescued by selfless white heroes.””
-Katherine Boo, the selfless white hero.
4. Obsessive compulsive personality, which helps with career success as well as in endurance sports. The linked article is off base. I was a daily runner for 30 years. Running was no less part of my daily routine than shaving. I usually ran alone. I found the time peaceful in a way, and stimulating too, of revelations large and small. Back pain ended my running, so I took up cycling. Not extreme cycling, but about 24 miles at a moderate pace. I rode this morning. Running is different from cycling, the former exhausting in a short span of time, the latter exhausting over a much longer span of time; indeed, cycling would not have been an option earlier in my career because it takes too long. That reminds me of my former spouse, a Southern girl, who liked to dance (the South Carolina shag). We went shagging (dancing) several times a week. She said she preferred shagging (the dance) over sex because the former lasted longer. I preferred running over cycling because the latter takes too long. To each his own.
#3. A lot of people have lamented how barbed wire ended the open range and the lifestyle of cowboys, not to mention the Native Americans. Still, the open range would have been doomed by the tragedy of the commons eventually – it could only ever have been a temporary phenomenon lasting just about 50 years in the latter half of the 1800s. As was the lifestyle of the plains Indians for that matter – horses having been introduced to the Americas by the Spanish.
It’s interesting to think about what Elinor Olstrom might have thought about it. Maybe there could have been a way to preserve shared unbroken range lands without leading directly to a tragedy of the commons.
6.
Don’t like hugging people? You’re obviously a secret killer!
Actually, convicted killer. No secret in that fact.
Yes, but that was based on actual evidence. I’m kinda weirded out by the fact both the brother and the reporter seem to think “how the suspect hugs people” is a useful investigative technique.
Or Chinese.
Well, it is anecdotal evidence, sure, but no one who has hugged me has ever been exonerated from murder by the police afterwards.
#1: yowza. I guess the French have taken complete leave of their senses.
How could anyone ever trust that proper diligence was being taken under business and financial circumstances that warrant replacing the market stand with a vending machine? Here in the USA, consider what happens even when there is far more than enough pricing power to support due diligence – if only the greedy, grasping, massively overpaid executives that run the show were ever to desire it. That is, consider the absolute awfulness and utter non-diligence of airlines, cable companies, Amtrak, the NYC subway, and so on ad infinitum. Yikes.
Now, maybe – probably not, but just maybe – under just the right circumstances, on just the right day of just the right week in just the right spot, in Japan, and then only if I knew Japanese fluently enough to assess said circumstances. Unlike in the USA, they haven’t (yet) quite lost all pride in their work and abandoned all diligence. But in a place as strike-prone as France?
“By flooding the consciousness with gnawing unpleasantness, pain provides a temporary relief from the burdens of self-awareness,”
We actually used to talk about this, before mountain biking. Saying that the nice thing about mountain biking is that it only lets you think about one thing ..
Perhaps “white collar problems” are artificial enough that getting in touch a bit with the physical re-balances. Don’t over do it to rhabdomyolysis of course.
#4 … does data show any longevity benefit from these pursuits? I believe not. You would imagine this advantaged group would want to live longer, thus focus on activities which are proven by data to increase longevity.
#4 As others have pointed out, endurance sports aren’t necessarily expensive. Running is very cheap. Even running in organized events doesn’t have to be expensive.
Also, you have to compare it to the alternatives. This is anecdotal, but my parents live in rural Missouri. The people there with little money prefer motor sports, four wheelers, dirt bikes. Hardly cheap alternatives to running. Even if you look at hunting or fishing, a good rifle costs $100s, if not $1000s. Fishing, many will end up with multiple rods, and reels, and tackle boxes full of equipment, and often a boat. The things we associate with blue collar people aren’t cheap.
I would argue doing endurance sports is a personality trait, and being the type who prefers endurance sports makes you more likely to find at least some moderate amount of success.
And, this is why it’s appealing:
https://www.tetongravity.com/story/adventure/the-three-and-a-half-types-of-fun-explained
I’m of the opinion that anything less than 1.5 is a waste of time, but my best memories, and stories are of type 2 and 3. The appeal isn’t the pain, necessarily, it’s the lasting experience. A day at the water park is great fun, but it’s fleeting, you’ll have forgotten the whole experience in a week. Spending a day trying to raft the Lyell fork of the Tuolumne River in 40 degree weather in the rain, getting dangerously hypothermic is still a vivid memory years after the fact, solid type 2 fun, not really dangerous, but mostly suffering.
There’s something appealing about facing the unpleasant, especially with someone else, and persevering, of putting yourself into a situation that is hard, with no easy out, and coming out the other side.
I disagree with the simple goals theory. It’s less about the goal, and more about the experience. I’ve set out to do a lot of things where I’ve failed, but I still come home happy. Mountaineering is full of this, the weather is turns bad, you’re not in shape, it’s technically too hard, you pull a 2000lbs boulder down on yourself and start thinking about your mortality. I love the failures, I love that you can fail, that I’ll have to come back to try it again.
Ultimately I think it’s the love of the challenge, and the difficulty, and the uncertainty, of preferring lasting experiences to hedonistic fun. Given that drive, you’re more likely to be a success. If you’re the type who just wants life to be easy, and looks for temporary, right now fun, I don’t see how you could ever be a success at anything.