Tuesday assorted links

1. Kevin Durant overestimates the pace of economic growth.

2. Berliners frustrated over restaurants where no German is spoken.

3. The rising returns to non-cognitive skill in Sweden (pdf).

4. How Driscoll’s is reinventing the strawberry.

5. Traditional asset tokenization and the New Monetary Economics. Recommended for those who have the background to follow it.

6. Books are using more swear words, with graphs further down in the link.

7. Reynaud Camus on The Great Replacement.