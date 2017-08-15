Tuesday assorted links

1. Kevin Durant overestimates the pace of economic growth.
2. Berliners frustrated over restaurants where no German is spoken.
3. The rising returns to non-cognitive skill in Sweden (pdf).
4. How Driscoll’s is reinventing the strawberry.
5. Traditional asset tokenization and the New Monetary Economics. Recommended for those who have the background to follow it.
6. Books are using more swear words, with graphs further down in the link.
No pictures in the colorful strawberries article, for shame!
I don’t think Mr. Strawberry is taking calls.
#1 – I wonder when we will be able to measure the impact of this politically correct culture that we seem to be embracing. From Google to Charlottesville, Trump to Durant, it seems that everything nowadays is more about language than anything else. Durant’s comments were really innocuous, 10 years ago this would not be in any news cycle. Is social media the perfect medium for this new culture? Who is feeding who there?
It is strange seeing norms evolve at the speed of light, but we will adapt as we always have.
If by adapt you mean “do, say, and think what you’re told,” speak for yourself.
We are all products of our environment and time. As social media evolves, norms for how to behave will co-evolve with it. 100 years ago we behaved a certain way, because of the world of 1917 being how it was. We will behave in 2017 how people in 2017 behave.
Again, speak for yourself.
Uh, well, we are all speaking for ourselves here. It’s called anonymous opining.
We will be able to measure the impact in the aftermath of the next big war. That’s where this is heading.
We’re heading for a “big war”? Who’s fighting?
Doubt it, there’s not enough testosterone for a war, on both sides.
Good!
1. 20 years is a long time for someone born in 1988. But really, what does Durant think life was like in America 20 years ago? On the other hand, maybe Durant was referring to what life will be like in America 20 years from now. More like India today, perhaps.
#2 & #7
German and Germans being replaced and put out by English. “Replacement is the very essence of modernity that things are being replaced [by industry].” – Renaud Camus
Apt.
I like KD’s apology wording. Sounded real, not scripted by a PR firm.
+1.
That’s our intention.
Good work!
Agreed.
+1
#2: I’d say is labor shortage. The only waiters they can find are foreigners who can speak english. This situation implies germans are busy in higher paying jobs……is there a region that can supply poor immigrants that speak german?
1. Its a relief not to see Thiago gloating yet.
Nor making racist comments about Indians, yet.
I really wish he finds a way to work this into another “so this is what America has become” posts.
One of my favorite stories on India dates back to the late 1960s.
A career CIA officer who was born and raised in Shanghai, so he was quite familiar with the extreme poverty in China, was sent to Calcutta. As soon as he got to the consulate he turned around and returned to Washington.
He said, I thought I was use to Asian poverty, but Calcutta was so bad that I just could not take it.
Durant was just telling it like it is. Everyone likes to talk about all the economic growth India has experienced in recent years. But
all that growth does not offset the point that India still has extreme poverty and the bulk of the population live in extreme poverty
that Westerners even have trouble imagining. His estimate that they are 20 years behind is completely unrealistic and even if India continues to experience strong growth it will still take generations before average living standards approach western norms.
You are right, assuming the growth rate differential remains the same it will take India on the order of 70 years to catch up to the US. It is shocking.
re: the poverty in India, I went there 20 years ago and was truly stuck at the level of poverty. Given that GDP/capita is ~4x higher than it was back then, I’m sure it is “better”.
Poor Durant, he didn’t realize that the truth is unacceptable in today’s world.
Well, he didn’t want to piss off his future customers so a quick apology works for that.
#3 When you are defining social skills of people who are also high in IQ as “non-cognitive” skills and saying that high end employees must both be high IQ and have good social skills, which is what the paper is really saying, the title does a poor job of capturing that. When I see “non-cognitive” I think manual labor, not social skills, and they don’t document increased rewards for social skills in the absence of high IQ.
+1, the terminology “non-cognitive” is a pretty poor word choice for inter-personal skills.
The asset tokenization article is number 17,382 in a series where academics try to grok the math of cryptographic hashes, proofs of work, then liquidity, the accounting, financial instruments, legal systems, tax evasion, registers, and god knows what else.
Start with an inapplicable anecdote about baseball cards, move onto a scheme to sell shares in a Picasso, then other no-recource/no-ownership derivative issues. I don’t need 10 examples that don’t work, just a single one that actually solves a real-world problem.
“1. Kevin Durant overestimates the pace of economic growth.”
LOL, true. And pretty un-PC.
7. What a bizarre series of non sequiturs. We have entered the twilight zone, in which words have no meaning, or any meaning. When a “conspiratorial secrecy is at all times essential” to the success of the right-wing social movement. Words written and spoken in code, the gnostics the only true possessors of knowledge.
#2. And then they get to eat German cooking.
#7. This is what the protesters are chanting in that tv show HUMANS about the silicone bots.
#2. Yoga is in English as well. But seriously the Germans should come here. They don’t speak English at quite a few restaurants.
#4. Driscoll strawberries are terrible.
2. I was going to say, what, the Guardian published that? Then I saw they were referring to English, it’s PC to complain about that.(for now)