Tuesday assorted links

1. Over 44,000 Haitians have entered Chile so far this year.
2. Facebook removes posts by people smugglers.
3. My podcast with David Lizerbram, including a discussion of movies vs. TV.
4. Why is internet information about autism especially bad?
5. “The Israeli television business begins with an obvious disadvantage: the audience is roughly the size of Queens County.”
#5 Only cucks worry about Arabs.
You are my Muse.
Only cucks worry about Nazis.
You mean cucks like me?
If nincompoops yelling utter nonsense cause you to piss yourself . . .
Anyhow, I love you, man. Yet, you’re not my Muse.
#6. It’s depressing this even needs to be said. But you just linked to this because they name-dropped you, right?
I thought “there is a literature on everything” was actually Cowen’s Second Law. But maybe I am misremembering…
Keep in mind that Tyler Cowen (TM) is a brand name.
It’s not an unreasonable hypothesis. Forests that get periodic fires growth healthier than ones that don’t. I could see how an unexpected disaster could prune a region of less productive capital and thereby replace it sooner with higher quality capital. It also might expose weaknesses in the capital stock that wouldn’t have normally been resolved or discovered by the everyday process of capital aging out and being replaced by newer capital.
And here’s for the top 10% of disasters:
Kind of strange that they find little impact from the bulk of disasters, isn’t it? I mean if a disaster is an unexpected exogenous event then you should have a clear negative impact to GDP from it. Yet you only can find that clear negative by restricting yourself to the top 1% of disasters…the worst of the worst.
I’m wondering if the positive impact is masked by the GDP of large countries. In other words Harvey might have a more measurable boost to Texas’s state GDP rather than the US as a whole.
Generally, it is better to reallocate capital to more productive uses than to destroy it. In a natural disaster, capital goods are physically destroyed. The everyday process is that the entity they are owned by goes bankrupt or sells them and they are repurposed to other uses . The only time the physical destruction would be advantageous would be if (say) a building needed to be demolished, because then you would get the demolition for free. And maybe not even then since a controlled demolition might be way easier to clean up then a demolition caused by a natural disaster.
Don’t concede the point so easily Hazel Meade, I think, weighted by number of people, that disasters do raise GDP. Case in point: all countries affected by World War 2.
Maybe it was more that governments started having more important things to do than fuck around with domestic price controls and agricultural subsidies.
There’s nothing like a good war to distract technocrats from their central planning.
But I thought Krugman told us natural disasters were good for the economy!
Isn’t the natural disaster story better told by stocks and flows? Even if a natural disaster did temporarily increase production in the form of “shovel-ready” rebuilding, the stock of assets and goods has decreased beforehand, so total economic welfare is really unlikely to improve from a natural disaster. Plus, presumably at least some of that labor could’ve gone toward work that would’ve been productive sans disaster anyway.
He did say that, but he meant “only through January 20, 2017.”
Since then I’ve become a massive cuck!
According to today’s WSJ, repairs and reconstruction are part of GDP but the losses they correct aren’t subtracted.
Yes, that makes sense. That’s why GDP is only part of the story.
#4. Because the real science is hidden behind paywalls, but bullshit is easily available for free.
This issue does not only affect autism information. It affects virtually all scientific information on the internet.
+1
Not only behind paywalls, but also written in language that seems almost designed to prevent non-academics from understanding it, whereas pseudoscience is written specifically in ordinary language, only occasionally using a scientific-sounding wording or phrase that isn’t intended to be understood, but makes it looks more like real science.
#4 Probably because it is still so poorly understood? Even Slate Star had a very good discussion on the variance of opinion regarding cause, expression (as severity) and diagnosis of this condition. 50 years from now we will look back and say it was all so obvious and academic but I think faced with something like this parents are experiencing a measure of desperation. In the face of not knowing what to do, they try anything.
#5 “The major production companies, Keshet and Reshet, which create programs for the biggest broadcast channel, Channel 2, struggle to break even; they hope to tumble into profit by selling properties abroad.”
Sounds to me like a similar problem Hollywood and even streaming is having these days. They are having to get an ever greater share of their profits abroad due to slumping demand at home. Also…they produce a lot just plain crap.
#6 Amazing this has to be said.
Regarding #4, there is some new evidence being explored that autism may be caused by DNA abnormalities that occur partially due to the geometry of DNA (wrapped up in a ball with different parts of the strand tangent) and possibly retrotransposons. A portion of the DNA might jump to someplace else in the genome causing a defect. This may explain why autism is so wide in scope and also why psychologists have been essentially unarmed in understanding the array of resulting conditions.
“50 years from now we will look back and say it was all so obvious and academic but I think faced with something like this parents are experiencing a measure of desperation. In the face of not knowing what to do, they try anything.”
Indeed. And there are plenty of snake-oil salesmen ready to profit, self-deluded “experts”, and even well-meaning people hoping to help whether or not they are themselves helpless.
My thinking is that either there is some as-yet-unidentified environmental toxin causing it – given that the effects are often subtle it would be hard to isolate.
Or, were have recessive neanderthal genes popping up in the genome – the neanderthals may have had increased technical abilities but reduced language capacity, which is sort of similar to autism symptoms.
Or it’s just a statistical illusion caused by increased diagnosis rates.
6. I suppose there’s a big but to this general rule: if austerity has taken hold of people’s senses, a good disaster could release them from the bondage. Full expensing could help too. https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-29/how-a-good-tax-reform-goes-bad
#6 Except when they are…
https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/aer.20141707
Sorry. If responding to Tyler’s post “Except when they do…”
In any event, this is not to say the results there are generalizable at all and on average they almost surely do not. But there is at least precedent.
Also don’t forget how London was reborn after the Great Fire of 1666, and how all the defeated nations of WWII leapt from the ashes…
#1: It is not only Haitians that we receive in droves in Chile nowadays; Venezuelans,Colombians,Peruvians and Bolivians are coming in big numbers too. Dominicans were coming in like that as well until recently, but the government established visa requirements for them. Now there is a new airline which main business model is flying to Haiti to bring immigrants.
The difference with prior migrations is that Haitians do not speak Spanish,are not very educated, and have become quite visible, since many of them work selling things on the street. It does not help their case that many come with diseases we had not seen for a while, like tuberculosis; we even had the first case of leprosy in many decades, when a recent immigrant was diagnosed in a hospital in the south of the country. Some are linking a recent verified spike in AIDS cases to Dominican and Haitian immigration.
Politicians are facing pressure to restrict their coming, and a new migratory bill was sent to Congress, which would help authorities restrict their entering into the country.