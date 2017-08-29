Tuesday assorted links

1. Over 44,000 Haitians have entered Chile so far this year.

2. Facebook removes posts by people smugglers.

3. My podcast with David Lizerbram, including a discussion of movies vs. TV.

4. Why is internet information about autism especially bad?

5. “The Israeli television business begins with an obvious disadvantage: the audience is roughly the size of Queens County.”

6. Natural disasters do not raise economic growth.