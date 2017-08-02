Wednesday assorted links

1. Pea Soup discussions of important philosophy papers; economics should do more of this and not just on blogs.
2. In praise of Ingmar Bergman.
3. Venezuela’s unprecedented collapse.
5. How to make soldiers’ brains better at noticing threats.
#4. How will heist movies adapt?
I have been getting Square and Stripe confused. Crazy internet names.
#2: Though I don’t really agree that Bergman is underrated in any way by those who appreciate films, this article has a great line about how supposedly thoughtful people incorrectly use the term ‘elite’. It is a word that is losing all meaning through constant incorrect/inartful usage. It has just become a trendy stand-in for “they/them”.
#3 Headlines over the past few decades. The Soviet Union’s Unprecedented Collapse. The Khmer Rouge’s Unprecedented Collapse. East Germany’s Unprecedented Collapse. China’s Unprecedented Transition to Increasingly Freer Market Principles. Venezuela’s Unprecedented Collapse.
Headlines from the future. North Korea’s Unprecedented Collapse. Cuba’s Unprecedented Collapse.
They’re not unprecedented.
I don’t understand, what is the similarity? The project syndicate page makes it seem like this was simply an unfortunate state of affairs caused by events which could not be predicted.
Actually they didn’t go into the events but it sounded like a meteor strike or something.
Hopefully there will be some great reporting by the western press as to what is causes all of these collapses. It is a mystery.
The article lays out that Venezuela’s collapse is even worse than what we typically see from command-style socialist regimes.
Ctrl-F “socialism” – no matches. Clearly socialism had nothing to do with this!
Agreed. Much like the OJ trial it is a mystery what happened here.
Not to worry, the western press is on it!
#3 we should rename it Bernieland.
I don’t understand the relation. Nothing in the article made it seem like this was a policy driven issue.
Even if it were a policy driven issue show me some research, by academics I can trust, that show Bernie’s policies would be anything but beneficial for everyone.
#3. It’s hard not to gloat. One wants to let the situation unfold without any intervention whatsoever so as to put the stupidity and deprivations of socialism on as full display as possible. An object lesson for the left that we can forever taunt them with.
But Venezuela has a population of over 30 million (almost as populous as Canada). That’s a terrible amount of human misery. And the left will never accept socialism as the cause in any case — for them, it will be a story of a well-meaning socialist government forced into desperate straits by an unexpected decline in oil prices combined with sustained U.S. hostility.
I have never in my life met a supporter of Hugo Chavez. I have met a lot of people who consider themselves part of the left. So what explains this contradiction? Could it be that the American supporters of Hugo job is we’re actually a very slim and extreme part of the left wing?
Oops, mis-transcription “Chavez were” not “job is we’re”
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2013/mar/06/hugo-chavez-hollywood-tribute
Hollywood liberals Sean Penn, Michael Moore and Oliver Stone have paid tribute to Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, who died on 5 March after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 58.
Penn, who first met Chávez in Venezuela in 2007 and attended a candlelit vigil for the stricken firebrand in Bolivia in December, bemoaned the politician’s lack of credibility in North America. “Today the people of the United States lost a friend it never knew it had. And poor people around the world lost a champion,” he said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “I lost a friend I was blessed to have. My thoughts are with the family of President Chávez and the people of Venezuela.” Penn added: “Venezuela and its revolution will endure under the proven leadership of vice president [Nicolas] Maduro.”
Oliver Stone, who celebrated Chávez’s presidency and the successes of left wing politicians across South America in his 2009 documentary South of the Border, said the Venezuelan leader would be remembered fondly by historians as a champion of the poor. “I mourn a great hero to the majority of his people and those who struggle throughout the world for a place,” he said in a statement. “Hated by the entrenched classes, Hugo Chávez will live forever in history. My friend, rest finally in a peace long earned.”
Michael Moore, who met Chávez at the Venice film festival in 2009 and posted pictures of himself with the president, tweeted: “Hugo Chávez declared the oil belonged 2 the ppl. He used the oil $ 2 eliminate 75% of extreme poverty, provide free health & education 4 all. That made him dangerous. US approved of a coup to overthrow him even though he was a democratically-elected president.”
That took a five second Google search. You must not know very many leftists.
I think you only proved my point.
In five seconds you found examples of the leftmost fringe.
I mean, I really hope you don’t think “Sean Penn, Michael Moore and Oliver Stone” are median Democrats.
Michael Moore and Oliver Stone have made millions directing films that the mainstream left has eaten up, for decades. Films which are highly political. Their views aren’t outside the mainstream of leftist political opinion, and if they were, they wouldn’t be getting fabulously rich by making them.
Numbers below, Hazel.
Only 6% of US voters have positive views of Chavez. No wonder I’ve never met one in real life.
6% as of 2013.
It’s amazing that 6% of Americans even heard of Chavez enough to have positive opinions.
Only 50% of Americans bother to vote. So that 6% is more like 12% of politically active Americans, which is more like 1/3 of Democratic voters.
Whatever. Make up some numbers to confirm your bias. A human right!
Waa, I have never personally met anyone that supported Chavez. Look here’s some numbers I can interpret in a way that means nobody ever really supported Chavez.
No confirmation bias here.
Look, I’ll be generous. That poll was of “likely voters”. So it’s probably more like 1/6 of Democratic voters. Maybe some of them don’t identify as Democrats, but as Greens (likely). That’s still a significant number, to me.
If you go to college campuses, or coastal cities, you will find concentrations of these people. They aren’t an obscure marginalized fringe, but the activist element of the progressive movement. They are to a significant extent thought leaders as they occupy positions in academia and in political activist groups.
“6% as of 2013.”
It’s been dropping for years. The man is dead after all.
10% support in 2006. Still not a lot, but a significant number none the less.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/current_events/other_current_events/chavez_and_his_un_remarks_rejected_by_most_americans
He was a destructive man that sowed the seeds to untold suffering among his countrymen. And ran a campaign to disarm them, so they’d have no ability to fight back.
Yeah, that 10% is closer to the 1/3 of the Democratic base that I was originally thinking.
Not a majority, but not fringe either.
“He was a destructive man that sowed the seeds to untold suffering among his countrymen” – JWatts
Agreed. And I think capitalists should take those polls as a big win. There is very little support for actual socialism in the United States. That is in the actual “nationalize this” sense of the word.
Only 1/3 of Democrats support full-blown socialism! A BIIIG win!
1/3 is not fringe and it is hardly impossible to find if you hang out in left-leaning circles.
Here’s some more fun leftist stupidity:
http://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Americans-in-Venezuela-to-support-leftist-leader-2666149.php
Global Exchange, an international activist group based in San Francisco, organizes “reality tours” of Venezuela and elsewhere that squire participants around various government development programs and grassroots community organizations.
And with Chavez promising “a new phase of the revolution” after defeating a recall referendum in August, Venezuela is likely to be an increasingly popular draw for thousands of U.S. and European activists, much like Cuba in the 1960s and 1970s and Nicaragua in the 1980s.
Mamie Chow, 30, a community organizer from Oakland, said she knew she had visited the right place after watching a 75-year-old woman read her first words during a Chavez-sponsored literacy program.
“Venezuela is the place to see a peaceful social revolution happening in real life,” said Chow. “You can’t question what’s happening here; it’s so uplifting.”
See, there again. I have never heard of this San Francisco activist group, and I be you never had either. Until you dredged it up as anecdote.
Global Exchange is a long established leftist NGO well enough known to have it’s own Wikipedia page. It had a central role in organizing the 1999 WTO protests in Seattle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Exchange
Along with Rainforest Action Network and the Ruckus Society, Global Exchange played a central role in organizing the 1999 Seattle WTO protests against the World Trade Organization (WTO) summit in Seattle in 1999.
Also, I’ve known about Global Exchange since 1999, due to their involvement in the WTO protests.
Chavez will be lionized because he conveniently died before things went really sour, just like Lenin. Failures will instead be blamed on his successors. Bad luck, of course, too, like the famine in the Ukraine.
lol, not exactly data driven:
“Very few voters have a favorable opinion of Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez who died earlier this week, but they’re also not very optimistic that U.S. relations with Venezuela will get any better.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone survey finds that just six percent (6%) of Likely U.S. Voters share a favorable opinion of Chavez. Sixty-seven percent (67%) view the late Venezuelan leader unfavorably, while 27% are not sure.”
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/march_2013/6_view_hugo_chavez_favorably
So sure nimrods, if 6% of the US population is “the left” you are right. Bud define the left as the left half, and not so much.
Here’s some more data, from 2007:
http://www.pewglobal.org/2007/06/27/chapter-6-views-of-world-leaders-and-institutions/
In the United States, a 55% majority expresses little (17%) or no confidence (38%) in Chavez’s leadership, while just 18% say they have some or a lot of confidence in him. This is comparable with opinion in other Western nations, though in many countries Chavez is not widely known. Skepticism is greatest in Spain, where 70% say they have little or no trust in Chavez and just 16% have at least some. In Great Britain, by comparison, opinion is less one-sided, with 32% expressing little or no confidence in Chavez, 21% a lot or some, and fully 47% unable to say one way or the other.
You are still coming up against a fundamental problem here, Hazel, which leads to a fundamental self-deception.
You keep coming up with less that 50% approval for Chavez in the United States, but you keep saying that means “the left” supported him.
“just 18% say they have some or a lot of confidence in him”
For our purposes (“does ‘the left’ support Hugo Chavez”) there is a lot of difference between “some” and “a lot.”
For “the left” to be “supporters” I think you much do much better, or admit that you are building a weak case for your own comfort.
When I say “the left” I don’t mean “everyone who votes Democratic”. I’m talking about a coherent set of political and ideological beliefs. The Left overlaps with partisan Team Blue, but it’s not the same thing. There are plenty of Democratic party talking heads and shills and voters who blindly vote a straight slate of D’s who aren’t really part of “the left”, because they have no coherent political philosophy. What I’m suggesting is that a large fraction of the intellectual movement was openly sympathetic if not supportive of Hugo Chavez right through the 2000s, and definitely not outright opposed to him. Maybe not a majorty, it’s hard to say depending on how broadly you want to define the left, but a big group of people with significant influence.
Bud define the left as the left half, and not so much.
Good to know. Find somebody who did that and set them straight, then.
“You keep coming up with less that 50% approval for Chavez in the United States, but you keep saying that means “the left” supported him.”
Sure, just like there’s less than 50% approval for Trump in the US, so no on could claim “the right” supported him.
To be fair, I assume you really mean that Chavez got less than 25% support, so less than half of the half. Whereas Trump does manage that. On the other hand Trump is President of this country not a foreign one.
Still, there was some pretty solid support for Chavez among the academic and Hollywood Left during the 2000’s.
This all feels like a lot of quibbling. Even the hard Left is not going to publicly admit to supporting Chavism at this point.
I don’t really have a stake in this argument, but voting a straight D ticket on a principled basis without being part of the left is not only possible but easily a majority of the Democratic party. It’s called being a liberal. Why do you think leftists hate the Democratic party so much? The Sanders movement is certainly indicative that leftist economic views are starting to gain more traction in the party mainstream (which is alarming!) but you guys are having a silly argument.
Hugo Chavez supporters are few and far between but but Bernie Sanders was one.
Most Democrats want a little more redistribution of wealth not socialism, Bernie sanders is one of the few socialists in the USA.
If the problem is caused by a decline in oil prices, that’s an admission that the entire regime was being sustained by oil all along. And the worse it gets, the more clear it is just how much oil was *solely* responsible for keeping the “Bolivarian Revolution” going.
My god, how I do recall people going on about the economic “miracle” that Chavez’s policies had supposedly brought about.
As for American hostility, all the more reason to keep our hands off it. The left will have nothing to blame for the human misery their ideas brought to those 30 million people.
People on the academic left have been predicting this breakdown for years. Search for literature on the “resource curse”; Venezuela under Chavez was regarded as a classic example.
The American “left,” much like the American “right,” is composed of lots of different groups and factions with different beliefs. Technocrats have never been very impressed by Chavez or Maduro, which is probably why the technocrats of the Obama administration imposed sanctions on them.
Or maybe they were celebrating the ascendance of socialism and the party just got a little wacky and someone proposed sanctions as a drinking game? I mean, believe what you want, obviously. No reason to let facts get in the way.
Hey, if you’re getting prepared to marginalize groups like Global Exchange, I support that development.
The first step to marginalizing losers is to deny that you ever had anything to do with them in the first place, I guess.
LOL–I have great news for you: it’s 2017. Those WTO protesters that you fear are going to be moving pretty slowly when they come after you.
But, wow, weren’t those exciting times! Bush v. Gore! Fahrenheit 9/11! Enron! The PATRIOT Act! Man, those were the days. And I want to be clear: all the socialism talk is totally current, certainly not irrelevant, and definitely NOT the sort of thing your uncle rants about at Thanksgiving based on a recent Rush segment that he heard.
Also, Communism! Man, it sure is dangerous! And all academics are probably Marxists, possibly collaborating with, well, the Soviets are gone, but there’s probably someone to collaborate with.
I get it, Hazel: we all get old, and it sucks. Try teaching undergrads; it’s like every new semester is a visible ticking clock. But if you are understanding Venezuela by refighting the battles of the late ’90s, you aren’t seeing the whole picture any more than I would be doing good work if I gave the same lectures on American history today that I gave fifteen years ago. I’m not saying those battles weren’t worth fighting; I even voted for W in that election. But the world has moved on, as it always, always does, and ideological worldviews, while extremely useful for understanding the debates, pretty much always age badly.
Socialism is more popular today than since when, the early ’70’s? The ’60’s?
And I want to be clear: all the socialism talk is totally current, certainly not irrelevant, and definitely NOT the sort of thing your uncle rants about at Thanksgiving based on a recent Rush segment that he heard.
That Bernie Sanders thing never happened. Nothing to see here. Move along.
Have you talked to any of those “socialists”? Because I have hordes of them in my classes, and their “socialism” is very, very different from your version of it.
This is why I say that ideologies age badly. The words stay the same, but what they mean to people changes a lot. You end up having a conversation where the two participants are actually discussing totally different things without any sense of why.
Here’s what I can tell you about the “socialists” of Generation Bernie. They are hardcore capitalists, in the sense that they perceive market economies as literally the only realistic ordering of the world. What they want is a slight re-ordering of existing regulations and a slightly more redistributive economy. Think $15 minimum wage and European style benefit systems, i.e. nationalish health care of some flavor, free college, and that sort of thing. If you suggested nationalizing all major industries–you know, “socialism” as defined by your generation–the kids would 1) have no idea what you were talking about and 2) think that nationalizing Apple, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, and Exxon (i.e., our largest industries) was approximately the stupidest idea ever. Even their idea of “nationalized health care” tends to be some form of “Medicare pays private doctors and hospitals on my behalf instead of Blue Cross paying private doctors and hospitals on my behalf.”
And great! I agree: nationalizing major industries is a stupid idea. But if you think the Bernie Bros are or would ever want to be in the footsteps of Lenin, you have no idea what you are talking about. And when you gripe at the grand kids about it, they mentally lump it in with your complaints about the Tweetbots and the Intertubes and your inability to get the Chromecast to work correctly, because who thinks it would be a good idea to nationalize Facebook?
So if you think that socialism is “reorganize all social services around revenues from nationalized oil companies,” well, I agree with you: socialism destroyed Venezuela’s economy. But I have awesome news! Nobody, and I mean that more or less literally (with a few wacko exceptions, because America is a big place, and there’s always some fool who believes every d*** thing) is advocating that America nationalize Exxon and begin importing all our food at subsidized rates that undercut domestic producers, in part because that would literally be impossible.
And “everybody” includes the Bernie Bros.
So now you can sleep easier tonight. Happy I could offer this public service announcement.
@JCW: well said, but internet comment boards are infested with this “muh socialism! muh fascism! muh Hitler!” junk. Luckily, the real world just keeps on going, and generally a little better than the past each year for most people.
Of course the idea if a “resource curse” did not hod up to scrutiny.
Slocum, let the kids touch a hot stove and in getting burned they will learn not to do it again. Even if the hardcore left will always say “that’s not REAL socialism” and “we will do it better this time around, with COMPUTERS,” the fact is that we now have a perfectly good example of the failures of socialism that the rest of us can point out to the people in the middle. Those people in the middle, who don’t pay attention to such things, can see the collapse of Venezuela as a perfect encapsulation of the problems with socialism. In the long run, we are preventing more human misery, if you think of it that way.
“the fact is that we now have a perfectly good example of the failures of socialism that the rest of us can point out to the people in the middle.”
So it was lacking until now. Has the extra example been worthy of all that human suffering?
Libertarians aren’t responsible for creating that extra example.
The point is exactly how many “perfectly good examples” of socialism’s failures (let’s be honest, if Venezuela hadn’t collapsed, it would not be lauded as a success of socialism – the same way Sweden overall okayness is never lauded as such by the right) one needs before they become redundant (and if more than one example does not mark redundancy, how “perfectly good” were the examples, anyway?)
That’s two posts in a row without mentioning Brazil. Are you ok, Thomas?
6. Of course, Stripe’s success is based on essentially the same model as banks. In the bank’s case, taking a very small percentage of a very large pile of financial assets is hardly noticed. In Stripe’s case, taking a very small percentage of the enormous volume of internet transactions is hardly noticed. It’s all about the volume: scale is the path to wealth. My profession, law, did not understand this concept until only recently, as lawyers’ fees were based on such factors as the time devoted and the complexity of the work (i.e., the “value” of the services), but not the size of the transaction. More recently, lawyers’ fees are based on the size of the transaction irrespective of the “value” of the services. Some old-school lawyers frown on this, as it seems to violate the lawyers’ canon not to charge an “excessive” fee. In business (whether banks or Stripe) such ethical considerations aren’t taken into account. Indeed, why should lawyers be subject to stricter ethics than everybody else. In a truly competitive market it wouldn’t matter, as the competition would result in a charge for services equal to the “value” of the services. As we know from Cowen’s friend Peter Thiel, competition is for losers. So why do we pay homage to Adam Smith and classical economics? Silly boy.
Odd that they would detail Venezuela’s problems in some detail, but never use the word “socialist”. Seems like agenda-driven reporting to me.
#3 Venezuela’s collapse is anything but unprecedented, it was preceded by lots of socialist failures before it.
“3. Venezuela’s unprecedented collapse.”
From the article:
“But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. ”
The root cause is completely political and there is no fix until the Mad Socialist government is removed. Since, the government is busy rigging the elections (following in the classic example of Communist governments) there’s no way out except revolution. Unfortunately, the Chavez government worked hard to suborn the military and it looks like his successor is maintaining control. Chavez (of course) banned private gun ownership in 2012.
“Hugo Chavez’s government says the ultimate aim is to disarm all civilians, but his opponents say the police and government may not have the capacity or the will to enforce the new law.”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-18288430
There’s no easy solution for this. The bad guys took over, suborned the military, disarmed the populace and are now holding onto the reigns of power as the country spirals into destitution and abject poverty.
Chalk up another example for the Political Science book that Socialism doesn’t work.
Except I have met more socialist (or socialist lite) political scientists than anywhere else during my years in academia.
It’s SO STRANGE how socialist countries keep ending up turning into mass murdering economic basket case totalitarian dictatorships. What could possibly be the cause?
One of my favorite quotes of all time is by noted entomologist E. O Wilson: “Wonderful theory, wrong species.” (On Marxism, which he considered more suited to ants than to humans.)
An ant. “We must serve the Queen. Give our lives for the Queen. Kill for the Queen. Feed the Queen. Raise our sisters for the Queen, for the queen is the sole progenitor. Send our sisters out to grow up and be future queens and start new and identical colonies. EVERYTHING WITHIN THE QUEEN AND NOTHING OUTSIDE OF HER.”
Replace Queen with State…yeah.
Agreed. Socialism would indeed be a superior system for a less individualistic species.
#3: “But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. Addressing the unprecedented economic catastrophe that the government has caused will also require the concerted support of the international community. ”
Hold onto your wallets!
The real problem is that it’s unjust the way capitalist countries keep hogging all the prosperity.
I know, Cuba has suffered from that for 100s of years, first the greedy plantation owners, then the mean Americans that don’t know howto share, and have not forgiven the nationalizations that happened nearly 70 years ago.
#5. Microdosing ESD will be the next Thing in Silicon Valley.
#1::
> Molly Gardner’s “On the Strength of the Reason Against Harming,” with a critical précis by Fiona Woollard
> Juliana Bidadanure’s ‘Making Sense of Age- Group Justice with a précis by Paul Bou-Habib
Nice work if you can get it … writing solipsistic explorations of your feelings about stuff and having it read by 25 like-minded people who won’t remember it 6 months from now.
Hasn’t Trump gotten the memo from Progressives? Whites cannot be discriminated against! Just like Title IX doesn’t protect male rape victims, only women victims (and false accusers)!
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/01/politics/nyt-trump-administration-affirmative-action/index.html
http://reason.com/archives/2017/07/29/accused-student-says-he-was-told-to-stay
The comments on this thread yammering about socialism are missing the real story: this is a classic “resource curse” narrative, and it’s only going to get worse, given how badly PDVSA was looted in the Chavez years and how far back it has fallen in development investment and well / infrastructure maintenance. Chavez tried to brand Venezuela as an experiment in a new brand of socialism, or bolivarianism, or whatever, but he was really just running a petrostate–a poor man’s Saudi Arabia.
*Forgot the tag: #3, of course.
“The comments on this thread yammering about socialism are missing the real story: this is a classic “resource curse” narrative”
Venezuela was a functioning Petro state for decades before Chavism. They didn’t discover oil in the early 2000’s, they discovered Socialism in the early 2000’s.
That’s interesting. You should Google “Venezuela Exxon nationalization.” Do some reading, and then get back to me about your “functioning petro state for decades that only discovered socialism in the early 2000s” thesis. (It is possible, I’m going to go out on a limb here, that I know more about Venezuelan history and have thought more about this problem than you. I base this on what I know you will find with the aforementioned search.) While you are at it, take the time to check out the Wikipedia entry on the “Resource Curse” (linked below), and pay special attention to the section on the “Dutch disease.” It’s worth pointing out here that the critiques section is also pretty good.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resource_curse
Also, full disclosure: I did some work for Exxon back in the 2000s, so that doubtless colors my opinion on these issues. I still feel pretty good about it, particularly relative to you and Hazel.
So on the one hand, socialism is like totally NOT responsible for Venezuela’s economic collapse, and on the other hand, nobody believes in socialism any more, that’s ancient history.
More like, “socialism” is a word whose meaning has considerable variance: it means one thing to Hazel, another thing to Chavez, a third thing to Marx, and a fourth thing to that guy in the back row who thinks I am not totally watching him check Facebook and totally about to call on him (hilarity ensues).
Or, to put it differently, imagine that instead of writing “socialism,” you wrote out precisely what you think happened in Venezuela. My guess is that you and I would largely agree on the broad strokes of what constituted bad governance in Venezuela. I might care a little more about how oil revenues and foreign capital inflows impacted domestic production of manufactured goods, but whatever. You and I would agree that Chavez was a bad guy who destroyed Venezuela’s political, social, and economic infrastructure.
Now, imagine that you take your description of what happened in Venezuela to one of my undergrads, and you conclude by saying, “so that’s why I’m really worried about Bernie Sanders.” The response you would get is, “How is Bernie like Chavez?” And the answer is that, sure, you could squint a bit and compare some Bernie policies to some Chavez policies in some kind of vague, slippery slope way, sort of like how some people on the left try to compare Donald Trump to Hitler. But Trump ain’t no Hitler, and Bernie ain’t no Chavez, and slippery slope arguments are basically always dumb for precisely that reason–there’s a slippery slope of everything to everything.
I think his point is Venezeula was its own particular disaster, based on one stupid dictator more than centuries-old ideology, and it’s not something you can club Democrats with.
JCW says it way better than me.
Their economic performance from 1970 to 1995 was ghastly. Per Mark Falcoff, at the heart of the Venezuelan problem has been the belief that wealth comes from resource endowments and not from a productive and skilled populace. Falcoff offered in 1999 that Venezuelans were just going to have to learn the hard way that the discomforts of their daily life did not derive from people stealing from them (though there was brobdingnagian corruption as well).
So nationalizing all the farms, oil industry, etc., price controls, had nothing to do with the problems?
In reference to link #1:
As my interest in economics, politics, public policy and related field was piqued some years ago, when I asked a family friend who is a political scientist how I ought to pursue this interest, he gave me wise counsel, instructing me to soak up as much information as possible; listen to podcasts, read books, peruse articles and blogs, and take classes in relevant subject matter. Yet as someone immensely interested in economics and public policy as well as someone who is a self-described neophyte, I find myself struggling to keep myself abreast of intellectual and academic developments, especially in economics. Even when I am made aware of papers that are highlighted in blogs or research that is marshaled in arguments made in articles or books, it is hard to critically judge the cited literature without the proper context, which is hardly given. For example, numerous bloggers, economists, writers, and thinkers have opined much in response to the Cogan, Hubbard, Taylor, Walsh paper that has been circulating. However, I’ve found great difficulty in engaging critically and meaningfully with the research itself and the responses to it without knowing the history of the debate they are involved in, what the major differences are between the conflicting theories and views involved in the debate, and what questions remain unsolved and why? Those questions can be solved with rigorous research, however it is readily clear that they are not readily accessible.
Obviously, since these economists and bloggers often tend to be writing for an academic audience that are, by definition, already familiar with the relevant background information, it is no surprise that this occurs. Yet, as a social science, economics plays a public role as an institution that generates knowledge and information that the public and those that wield power rely on economics to make informed decisions on economic issues.
This is why “Pea Soup’s” discussion of papers in philosophy is so interesting and welcome. Not only is it informative of recent developments in philosophy but it contextualizes those developments and gives those without the know-how the tools to think critically about the issues it discusses. I would also agree with Tyler that this is exactly the type of thing that needs to happen within economics, perhaps even something that should happen on this blog. Then, what form should this take? More importantly, are there any sites or thinkers that does similar things or are particularly good at summarizing the state of economics (so to speak) in the status quo?
Cheers and thanks in advance!
#3 – While use of the word “unprecedented” seems largely bullshit, the article comes to a vitally important conclusion: the catastrophe was caused by the Venezuelan government.
The left is not alone in its embrace of big government (big catastrophes). They are covertly allied with a nefarious gang of republicans/#NeverTrumpers, e.g., the three GOP’ers that voted against the ACA repeal despite loud campaign promises and prior votes to repeal (when they knew Obama would veto).
I’m preparing for a USA “catastrophic collapse.”
Regarding “Pea Soup,” why not? Philosophy is mainly fabricating stuff about stuff. Economics is making up stuff about whatever.
“I’m preparing for a USA “catastrophic collapse.”
Have fun with that LOL
msgkings,
Thanks for the positive thoughts!
FYI, I may be travelling to Charleston, SC to view the 21 August solar eclipse. Most of the viewing spots are located in counties places that heavily voted for President Donald J. Trump. Coincidence? I think not.