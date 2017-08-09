Wednesday assorted links

1. …”physicians who completed their initial training at top medical schools write significantly fewer opioid prescriptions annually than physicians from lower ranked schools.”
2. We should let pharmacists administer flu shots.
3. Interview with Judd Apatow.
4. China, not President Trump, is suddenly helping US steel.
5. The new book burnings: “I have never seen social interaction this fucked up,” she wrote in an email. “And I’ve been in prison.”
6. Ross Douthat NYT.
#2 No.
#5 So that is what America has become. A divided house.
#5 Yes. As recently quoted by a former Washington Post journalist, “we have a cold civil war” currently underway. Trump was the symptom of this but certainly not the cause.
This hurts to say, but I don’t see this getting fixed. This will get worse. Debate at this point is nigh impossible and nothing reasonable, no former shared identity, can bring both sides of this debate together any longer. Progressives are demanding total and complete unconditional surrender without realizing that it 100% will not happen. No more middle ground for them…
Fine. To quote Steve Bannon, “Fuck you. War.”
So, that’s how America dies: with a Peloponnesian War.
So in Harvard & Yale students are taught that Opiods are bad, but not in Wayne State or Tulane?
2. pharmacists administer flu shots
Sure seems that way – ‘The cold and flu season is upon us and the Department of Veterans Affairs has once again teamed up with Walgreens Pharmacies nationwide to allow all veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA healthcare system to be able walk into any of the over 8000 Walgreens nationally to receive a vaccination at no cost. Vaccinations will be available through March 31, 2017.
Veterans wishing to receive the no cost vaccination simply need to present a Veterans Identification Card and a photo ID, at any participating Walgreens to receive the vaccination.
In addition, after the Walgreens pharmacist administers the vaccine Walgreens will transmit that information securely to VA where it becomes part of the patient’s electronic medical record.’ http://servingtogetherproject.org/walgreens-offers-free-flu-shots-to-veterans/
However, though the short link text may not be exactly precise, the linked article does try to measure the benefits associated with allowing pharmacists to administer flu vaccines by comparing vaccination rates in different states.
Which seems to be moot in terms of ‘should’, at least according to the article itself – ‘Currently, all 50 states and Washington, DC, allow pharmacists to administer immunizations to adults. Regulations allowing pharmacists to administer immunizations to adults were adopted in certain states in the 1990s, while many others have passed legislation in the subsequent years.’
@mulp – right you are. Last year my Greek uncle (who came to the USA under a medical visa, due to his advanced age, and could have stayed here for 10 years but did not like the USA so he went back, ha! take that Trump) got a flu shot at a local pharmacy here in DC. So this is fake news.
I got one at CVS last year. Cheaper and faster than going to the doctor.
#5: Apparently it’s now an article of faith on the left that fiction authors are not allowed to write about any character of any race but their own. Even if that race is fucking werewolves in a fantasy novel. The only confusing thing to me is why we allow people like this to continue to pollute our national conversations with their idiocy and drivel.
Well, the morons pollute for attention, and Tyler gives the morons attention to get .00032 cents per click and pageview and comment.
Everybody wins, really. And here’s some more money for you, Ty.
You can’t possibly understand what a werewolf goes through!
Sure I can, I own the album.
Check your privilege. American werewolves in London have an easy time. Try being a Nigerian vampire in South Africa.
@#4 – complete wrong, Trump *DID* help US steel. “Trump wants to go even further. He has called the United States a “dumping ground” for foreign steel that is subsidized by foreign governments and sold at steep discounts. He vowed to act quickly with tariffs or quotas” – According to game theory, the threat of retaliation forces countries to stop restrictive trade practices, and that’s exactly what China did, it stopped subsidizing their steel. For their own good they listened to Trump (much as I don’t like Trump).
If somebody wants to sell you steel for less than it costs them to produce it, why wouldn’t you let them?
Its an unfair business practice, and dumping is considered illegal in most trade agreements.
The economic reasons generally flow from the fact that just because one firm has more capital reserves than another, doesnt mean it can use those reserves to force its competition out of the market.
The theory behind dumping being bad is that in the long term, as in decades, the dumped-on country loses their ability to make the good being dumped, and then the dumping country raises prices. Not sure how true that is in practice. On analogous grounds: witness Walmart, Amazon, etc, driving out the more expensive middleman mom-and-pop stores, but I’ve not seen these big retailers raises prices yet since they don’t seem to have that much market power (monopoly power).
5. Oblique reference to the Google firing?
1. What group of MD’s would bet write more prescriptions for opiods?
My answer would be MD’s who take more Medicaid patients.
4: Reminds me of all the articles from 2008-2016 where the WaPo would point out that something was going great in the USA, but they’d go out of their way to stress that OBAMA HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH IT, in both the headline and the first sentence.
Consistency is the hallmark of great journalism, after all.
4. It’s a steel: China gains another advantage in tech by partnering with U.S. chip maker Qualcomm. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/04/technology/qualcomm-china-trump-tech-trade.html
Douthat’s solution to the gender wars in Silicon Valley is for women to have more babies: “But since the usual way to reintegrate the sexes is to have them marry one another and raise kids, what Silicon Valley probably needs right now more than either workplace anti-microaggression training or an alt-right underground is a basic friendliness to family, pregnancy and child rearing.”
Rayward, this may come as a shock to you, but many married couples actually raise the children together.
Why do you think of “a basic friendliness to family, pregnancy and child rearing” as a women-only thing? Talk about stereotyping gender roles…
I thought it was a brilliant piece.