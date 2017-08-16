Wednesday assorted links

1. Is it bad for countries to specialize?
2. Why you should visit Macedonia.
3. Ilya Somin on Confederate monuments.
4. “Now you can levitate liquids and insects at home.” Here is the study.
One of these days I will try to hit up Albania, Kosovo, and Macedonia on one trip. The downside is that it can be difficult to get around this part of the world: roads are bad, trains are worse, intercity buses do most of the work. Turkish Airlines does fly to each and every one of those countries (and to all the ‘stans) and this is how Turkish Airlines ends up always ranked first for most countries served.
I’ll get a huge kick out of seeing things named for Clinton, Bush, and Tony Blair in Kosovo and Albania, where these figures are all extremely popular.
#3 Removing confederate monuments and this whole discussion is a waste of time and money. It is a symbolic and entirely psychological victory for the left and a pyrrhic one at that which will come back to haunt not just them but everyone in a foreseeable future where literally everything is offensive to someone and requires some form of psychological stroking to restore felled status. Yes. Trump was right about this being a slippery slope. He was also right to call them “Alt-Left”.
Unfortunately the organizer’s poster does not say anything about statues. It says To End The Jewish Influence In America.
Truth.
Most of these statues weren’t put up 150 years ago by tearful widows and mothers after the civil war, they went up in the late 50’s when the states found they couldn’t stop desegregation. So who is it that is getting the psychological stroking or trying to restore felled status?
In Tyler’s back yard they are trying to rename J.E.B Stuart high to dereference the confederate officer. It was built in 1959 while Virginia was in the midst of closing public schools all over the state to stop integration. It certainly sent a message to people when it opened, why are we obligated to keep sending it?
“The argument fails because there are obviously relevant distinctions that can be made between Washington and Jefferson on the one hand and Confederate leaders on the other.”
Just because distinctions can’t be made doesn’t mean they won’t. I’m not saying that keeping the statutes standing is a good idea, but Somin is being foolish by saying people will make distinctions.
1. Adam Smith and Ricardo repudiated – has Piketty been informed? (Depending on how one views specialization and comparative advantage, of course – maybe only one of them was wrong, not both.)
The confederate statues were put up to entrench white supremacy. They have nothing to do with our history or memorializing the dead.
They were put up at court houses in order to show black people that the whites were still in charge.
Defending courthouse statues of traitors who fought for the explicit purpose of maintaining slavery is simply not worth the political capital. You need to draw a firm contrast between Stonewall Jackson and George Washington. Conflating the two merely makes tearing down statues of George Washington more likely to happen, not less likely.
“The confederate statues were put up to entrench white supremacy. They have nothing to do with our history or memorializing the dead.”
Really? Solely for that purpose? No one responsible for them felt a kinship to the dead? None thought this portion of history was worth remembering? Come now, it can be both and that’s the problem.
Dont get me wrong, i totally agree that the southern ‘heroes’ were traitors, and i wont lose a wink of sleep when their statues are melted down, but for a not insignificant portion of people, this is an attack on who they are. It really isnt about slavery to them, its about believing the culture you grew up in and hold dear is worth defending, even the ugly parts. You say its not worth the political capitol to defend them, i say that destroying them generates political capitol for exactly the type of people that these antifa clowns hate, southern Republicans.
I really believe that the left or liberals or progressives or Democrats or whatever you want to call them can do one of two things, they can win the culture wars or they can win elections. They are not going to do both. Personally if i were them id rather gain political power and live with some statues than tear down some statues while Republicans gain more and more power.
3. When I was a child my family had this multi-volume collection of the history of the civil war which had these scenes of the civil war (war between the states) in vivid color, including many of confederate officers on horseback and infantrymen preparing for battle. What I remember most are the uniforms, beautiful and colorful and well-tailored uniforms, especially those of the confederates. Confederate monuments are like that, depicting heroes sitting atop horses ready for battle. Has there ever been such divergence between perception and reality as the South’s memory of the civil war.
Would an academic be permitted to defend keeping Confederate monuments up?
May I suggest a stress test of so-called academic freedom, Tyler? Publish a view that says that removing the monuments is a waste of time, money, energy, and brains. Then record what happens next, just for kicks. I am eager to see the results. You could call the book “Democracy In Chains.” Make sure your life insurance is paid up first.
How long will it be before we dynamite the sculpture at Stone Mountain? It depicts Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson astride their horses. It’s the world’s largest bas-relief sculpture, originally designed by Gutzon Borglum, sculptor of Mt. Rushmore. It was paid for by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and Stone Mountain is the site of the founding of the revived KKK, following the release of Birth of a Nation. I can see why lots of people would like to destroy it. They may get their chance, though I wonder if the wave of monument-destroying is a temporary phenomenon or permanent.
“1. Is it bad for countries to specialize?”
The chart doesn’t agree with the premise.
The premise is that: “They and their research team have a theory that the more different products a country makes, the better positioned it is to grow. ”
And yet they predict substantially higher growth in Canada than the US, even though the US economy is much larger and more diverse. Granted, there will be some other factors, that contribute, such as catch up growth for third world countries, etc. What explains the projected Canadian growth?
And is the high projected growth of the UK a factor of leaving the EU in their model? I would assume that leaving the EU would decrease growth in their model.
While there are distinctions to be made between Confederate soldiers and the Founding Fathers, many elements of the left have no shown no sign of nuance. Trigger warnings on classic works of literature. The rise of micro-aggressions (expanding the definition of violence to the minor, subjective, and emotional). Liberal usage of the label “Nazi” to denigrate dissenteres —
long before Charlottesville, where the term is literally used and clearly warranted. The argument depends on the dominant cultural powers to have nuance and there’s nothing nuanced about the mob or moral panics.
1. What’s good for the gander may not be good for the goose. Specialization will achieve maximum global output but at the cost of lower output for some nations; mankind may be better off with specialization, but man may be worse off. It’s similar with monopolies: global output may suffer, but the monopolists will prosper. Of course, the monopolists will have the political power to maintain the status quo; indeed, the monopolists will have the political power to enhance their own power, at the further cost of lower global output. Markets would correct this imbalance, but monopolists often possess to the political power to prevent markets from correcting the imbalance. As monopolists further their power, the greater the tension between market mechanisms to correct the imbalance and the will of the monopolists to further their own self-interest. Like the Wizard of Oz, however, markets are all powerful. In the long-run, I’d put my money on markets.